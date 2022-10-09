Best Overwatch 2 PC Settings For Graphics and Performance

Looking for a high FPS rate along with some crisp graphics in OW2? You’re in safe hands! This guide will explain the Best Overwatch 2 PC settings for optimal Graphics and Performance.

In Overwatch 2, you’ll want a balance between performance and graphics quality since the game is a competitive shooter. However, to get it, you’ll have to tweak the Graphics a bit to optimize the performance and gameplay.

Best Overwatch 2 PC graphics settings

Graphics play an important role in any shooting game and Overwatch 2 is no exception. You don’t want the game to look too bad that it becomes impossible to spot the differences between characters and abilities nor do you want it to look too flashy that everything on screen becomes a mess.

Here’s how to manage it: Simply stick to the settings below and you’ll do just fine. Do note that these are personal preferences. Your mileage and performance may vary based on your personal hardware. It’s all about finding an ideal balance between visual quality and frames.

Video

Display Mode: Fullscreen or Borderless Windowed

Resolution: Native Resolution – Native resolution in System Settings.

Field of View: Personal Preference – Recommended to Start at 90 FOV

V-Sync: Off

Triple buffering: Off

Reduce buffering: On

Display Performance Stats: On

NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Limit FPS: Unlimited

Gamma Correction: 2

Contrast: 1

Brightness: 1

Advanced Graphics

Texture quality: Medium

Texture filtering quality: 8x

Local fog detail: Medium

Dynamic reflections: Low or Off

Shadow detail: High

Model detail: Medium

Effects detail: Medium

Lighting quality: Medium

Antialias quality: Low – FXAA

Refraction quality: Low

Screenshot quality: 1x resolution

Ambient occlusion: Off

Local reflections: Off

Damage FX: Default

Gameplay

Kill feed display: On

Play sound when enemy eliminated: Off

Play sound when teammate eliminated: Off

Always skip kill cam: Off

Snap Death Camera to Killer: Off

Waypoint Opacity: 100%

Respawn Icon Opacity: 100%

Ability Timer Ring Opacity: 100%

Player outline strength: 100%

Achievement display: UI

These settings will provide you with the right setup you need to get started in Overwatch 2 and can work fine throughout the game.

However, with time you’ll find that certain things can be improved based on personal preference. Once you realize that, you can change the settings a bit to your liking.

How to fix screen tearing

Screen tearing can be a very annoying thing in video games when your game renders more (or less in case of weak hardware) frames than the refresh rate of your display. For a competitive game like Overwatch 2, it is always good to have uncapped or very high frame rate but that increases the screen tearing.

If you are annoyed by screen tearing in OW2, there are multiple ways to fix it, each with its own plus and downsides.

The most basic and easiest solution to fix screen tearing in OW2 is to enable Vsync in your Video settings. This will lock the FPS to your display’s refresh rate but also introduce some input lag which can be frustrating.

To bypass this input lag, Nvidia Reflex can use proprietary tech to improve responsiveness so definitely enable that if you use Vsync.

For players who have somewhat expensive displays with AMD FreeSync or Nvidia Gsync, it is best to keep frame rates uncapped and Vsync disabled. Afterward, just enable Gsync or FreeSync in your display settings and it will smooth things out.