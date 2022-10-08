Overwatch 2 LC 208 Error “Disconnected from Game Server” Fix

The Overwatch 2 launch has been far from perfect with some errors making the gameplay experience bitter. Many players’ Overwatch 2 experiences have been ruined by the LC-208 Disconnect from the game server error. This guide will explain how to resolve the ‘Disconnected from Game Server’ error.

How to fix LC 208 disconnected from game server error in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 LC 208 Error is quite annoying and it’s been faced by overwatch players all around the world. This error disconnects the players from the game servers mid-game leaving them helpless.

However, this won’t happen anymore because we have got you covered and will explain the Disconnected from Game Server fix here.

Check server status

The most common reason that results in the LC 208 Error – Disconnected from Game Server is the Blizzard server being down.

You can check the server status from official forums or other community hubs, like Reddit. Also, you can turn to Downdetector – a platform that relies on user feedback to detect outages.

If the server is down, bad news it is! You can do anything here because it’s out of your hands. Only Blizzard entertainment can fix this on their end and then you can proceed to the game.

Internet Connection

The root cause of the LC-208 error is a weak internet connection. So, make sure that you have a stable internet connection.

If you are facing these, try rebooting your router or contact your internet service provider.

Synchronize Battle.net

This solution is precisely for console users. All you need is to ensure that you’re synchronized with Battle.net.

If you’re synchronized and still face the error, you should try to uninstall and re-install the free-to-play Overwatch 2 from your computer.

Change the DNS

DNS servers may also be the cause of this error. If that’s the case, the fix is pretty straightforward, all you need is to switch your DNS address to either Google or OpenDNS and try logging into Overwatch 2 once again.

Looking Glass test

The Looking Glass test is a handy network troubleshooting tool made by Blizzard. You can use this tool to troubleshoot ISP throttling, traceroutes, and pig tests.

This tool saves you the need to manually run packet loss and ping tests. Here’s how to use this test.

Open up the Looking-Glass Website.

Hover over to the Region Combo option and select your Region.

Select the Service from the corresponding menu.

Select the Test you want and hit the Run button.

Be patient and the results will be displayed in the Test Result section.