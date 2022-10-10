If you have seen pro players’ controller settings in Overwatch 2, you would find out that almost all of them are customized. To excel in the game, you must find your own strategy, playstyle and controller settings.

However, the settings can vary from player to player according to their taste. But still, the controller settings that we are going to mention for OW2 can be considered decent ones and can always be tweaked by users.

Best Overwatch 2 controller settings

The Overwatch 2 controller settings are divided into three parts:

Aim settings

Gyro settings

Reticle settings

Aim settings

Horizontal Sensitivity: 35

35 Vertical Sensitivity: 25

It is better that you keep the vertical sensitivity lower than horizontal one because the game aiming experience would be way smoother. To shoot enemies at different heights, you need lower sensitivity.

Advanced Aiming settings are given below:

Aim Assist Strength : 100%

: 100% Aim Assist Window Size : 80%

: 80% Aim Assist Legacy Mode : Off

: Off Aim Assist Ease-In : 80%

: 80% Aim Smoothing : 50%

: 50% Aim Ease-In : 25%

: 25% Invert Vertical Look : Off

: Off Invert Horizontal Look : Off

: Off Vibration : On or Off (according to your preference)

: On or Off (according to your preference) Switch Movement and Look Sticks : Off

: Off Legacy Sticks : Off

: Off Aim Technique: Linear Ramp

Aim-assist is like a magic pill for all shooters. With high aim assist settings, your shooting would be enhanced magically. Moreover, the Aim-Ease in settings would enable you to connect shots with your target more swiftly and effectively.

Gyro settings

Gyro settings mostly just affect Nintendo Switch players so players on Xbox and PlayStation can ignore these

Gyro Aiming : On

: On Gyro Aiming Aim Assist : On

: On Gyro option Presets: Custom

Advanced Gyro settings are given below:

Invert Gyro-Aiming Pitch Axis : Off

: Off Invert Gyro-Aiming YAW Axis : On

: On Invert Gyro-Aiming Roll Axis : Off

: Off Gyro-Aiming Pitch Axis Sensitivity : 5%

: 5% Gyro-Aiming YAW Axis Sensitivity : 80%

: 80% Gyro-Aiming ROLL Axis Sensitivity : 25%

: 25% Disable Gyro While Using Stick: On

These gyro settings are really effective. We recommend you play a game on these settings and then calibrate or change them according to your own preference.

Reticle settings

Typical FPS players might feel like sticking to the Crosshair type of Reticle although the actual reticle choice depends a lot on which character is being used as well as personal preference.

Advanced Reticle settings available to players are given below. You can tweak them for each separate character or keep using one universal setting for every character.

Show Accuracy

Color

Thickness

Crosshair Length

Center Gap

Opacity

Outline Opacity

Dot Size

Dot Opacity

Scale with Resolution

These settings are totally subjective and should be set by the user himself based on which hero they are playing. One thing to consider is setting the crosshair size smaller than the default because you would be able to locate your foe more easily.

Once again, these controller settings might not be the best for some users. You can always change them.