How To Increase Steal Percentage In Octopath Traveler

In Octopath Traveler, stealing is a path action that allows Therion to swipe away items of NPCs and townsfolks. Each character’s path action is a unique gameplay mechanic that can be used in the Octopath Traveler world to gain worthwhile advantages.

Path actions come in two categories, Noble and Rogue, and the steal path action falls into the latter category. While Noble path actions don’t incur any negative effect when used. Rogue ones only have a limited chance of working and a failed attempt will have a negative impact on your reputation.

Stealing items will not only be required to obtain items needed to check off parts of a quest but will also help you acquire some unattainable ones including rare and powerful weapons.

So, if you could increase Therion’s steal success chance, you will be able to reap the benefits of stealing without having to worry about taking a hit to your reputation from a failed attempt.

How to increase Steal chance in Octopath Traveler

Level up Therion

Therion’s steal success rate is directly determined by two factors his personal level and the item’s steal level. Any item that has an Item Steal Level lower than or equal to your personal level, then you will have a 100%s steal success rate when using the steal path action on that item.

Any positive level difference between the two will gradually lower the steal success rate for that item. The lowest the success rate can drop is 3% for a level difference of +21. You will find the completed info on the success rates in the table below.

Level Difference Steal Success Rate +21 3% 20-16 8% 15-12 15% 11-10 55% 9-8 65% 7-1 80% ≤ 0 100%

As it can be seen from the table, leveling up Therion will also upgrade his stealing skills as he gains more experience in the craft.

Use Inquire or Scrutinize

There is an additional way to increase the steal success rate in Octopath Traveler. For this method, you will be required to use either one of Cyrus’ or Alfyn’s path actions Scrutinize or Inquire.

Both Inquire and Scrutinize are each other’s Noble and Rogue counterparts. Using both path actions will serve the same purpose of extracting information from townsfolk but through different means.

Scrutinize will of course have the same drawback as other rogue path actions, its chance of failure.

For this method to increase your stealing chance you must make Cyrus or Alfyn use their path actions to extract information from the NPC of a new town.

What this will achieve is that when calculating the success percentages of a steal action Therion will be given +10 new levels and the corresponding success rate for the new level will be used.

For example, if the item you wish to steal is level 15 while you are level 5, using this method will give a 100% steal success rate which would have been only 55%.

Remember that this step must be done when you enter a town and will only work inside that specific town.

Use the Octopath Traveler Stealing cheat

If the level difference between Therion’s personal level and the Item Steal Level is still too large to cover using the method discussed above, you may want to have a backup just in case you fail while stealing an item.

The Octopath Traveler stealing Cheat is realistically a glitch exploit that allows you to safeguard yourself from dropping your reputation. What you need to do is create a brand-new save file before attempting to steal an item.

Next, try your luck at stealing the item. Depending on the success rate you will either fail or succeed in acquiring the item. Should you fail, you must immediately press the following buttons on your controller:

Y, UP, UP, UP, A, UP, A, UP, A

After pressing these buttons, open the menu and reload the save file you just created. Now you can try again from where you left off, essentially having an infinite number of tries to obtain the item.