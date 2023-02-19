Octopath Traveler Shrines Locations Guide

While each character in Octopath Traveler starts with their own unique job, there are also secondary jobs that players can assign a character based on what is best suited for the character. However, these secondary jobs are locked and players need Octopath Traveler Shrines locations to access these secondary jobs.

Octopath Traveler Shrines Locations

Before we go ahead, it is important to remember that just like your Primary Job; a single person can only hold a single Secondary Job. A character who gets a second Job can use the skills and the abilities that are granted to it through both primary and secondary jobs. Moreover, you can always switch around your Secondary Jobs between characters whenever you are at the tavern.

Let us go ahead and see where all of the shrines in Octopath Traveler are located. Not only that but there are also 4 secret shrines that you can find that we will tell you about. Here are all 12 of the shrines that you can find.

Cleric Shrine

The cleric shrine is the Shrine of Flamebearer. You can find this shrine while heading to the Western Stillnow Wilds. Close to the entrance of the Stillnow, if you look at the mountain in the southeast region, you will find the shrine. Shrine of the Flamebearer is a level 20 Danger Zone.

Merchant Shrine

You can enter this Octopath Traveler 2nd job shrine after getting to the Shrine of Trader. You can find it by following the Moonstruck coast near the save point. Shrine of the Trader is a level 23 Danger Zone.

Scholar Shrine

The scholar shrine is the Shrine of the Sage. To unlock the Scholar Job for your party, you must go to the Western Noblecourt Flats. Follow the path leading to Western Noblecourt Flats and look to the southeastern side of the path.

The shrine is hidden along the Rolling Hills, and an NPC can be found next to the shrine entrance. Alephan, the Scholarking, looks over the shrine. Shrine of the Sage is a level 17 Danger Zone.

Dancer Shrine

To unlock the secondary job of the Dancer, you need to head to the Shrine of the Lady Grace. You can find this shrine in the northern Wellsprings sands. This shrine is looked after by Sealticge. You can find the shrine in the western region of the area.

The path to the shrine leads through a narrow pass seen on the world map. The Shrine of the Lady of Grace is a level 31 Danger Zone.

Warrior Shrine

You can find this shrine in the north Stonegard Pass. This shrine is called the Shrine of Thunderblade, and Brand looks over it. A path leads down from the west side of Stonegard, leading directly to the shrine. The Shrine of the Thunderblade is a level 17 Danger Zone.

Apothecary Shrine

To unlock the Shrine of the Healer, you need to head over to the East Saintbridge Traverse and find the shrine that Dohter, the Charitable, looks over. The route heading east from the southeast area of Saintbridge will lead you to the shrine. Shrine of the Healer is a level 20 Danger Zone.

Thief Shrine

The Shrine of the Prince of Thieves can be found being overlooked by Aeber, Prince of Thieves in South Quarrycrest Pass. The shrine entrance is under the bridge in the western corner of the region. The Shrine of the Prince of Thieves is a level 17 Danger Zone.

Hunter Shrine

To unlock the Hunter Secondary Job for your travelers, you need to head to the “East Victors Hollow Trail” and find the shrine overlooked by Draefendi, the Huntress.

From the East Victors Hollow Trail, travel north. On your way, you can find a narrow path to your east, leading to the shrine. The Shrine of the Huntress is a level 21 Danger Zone.

Secret shrines locations

Let us go ahead and take a look at the Secret Shrines that are present in the game. You can only access them in the late game by accessing the advanced class shrine. This map will have 4 different shrines that you can find. They do not appear on the map but you see them on your radar whenever you are near them as 4 white pillars.

You are also going to have to defeat a ton of enemies before you are able to access the shrines. In the end, you will defeat the god or the goddess to receive the advanced class.

Runeblade Shrine

The first secret shrine is the Shrine of the Runelord, and it unlocks the Runelord class. This shrine is found near the “West Everhold Pass“ in Octopath Traveler. The entrance to the shrine is just below the entrance to Everhold.

After you cross the stone archway when entering Everhold, you will find a path leading down to the shrine’s entrance. The Shrine of the Runeblade is a lvl 50 Danger Zone. To unlock the job here you need to defeat Balogar.

Starseer Shrine

The second secret shrine is the Shrine of the Starseer. It unlocks the Starseer class. The entrance to Shrine of the Starseer is hidden behind a hillside, near the save point in the northeastern region of the map. Shrine of the Starseer is a level 50 Danger Zone.

You need to defeat Steorra, the dungeon boss, after interacting with the shrine to unlock the job.

Warbringer Shrine

The third secret shrine is the Shrine of the Warbringer. This will unlock the Warmaster class. You will find it in North Riverford Traverse. A long, narrow, lone passage in the south of the Riverlands can be found after you cross the wooden bridge, which then leads to the shrine’s entrance. Shrine of the Warbringer is a level 50 Danger Zone.

You need to defeat Winnehild, the dungeon boss, after interacting with the shrine to unlock the job in Octopath Traveler.

Archmagus Shrine

The last secret shrine in Octopath Traveler is the Shrine of the Archmagus. It will be used to unlock the Sorcerer class. Find this shrine on East Duskbarrow Trail. In the north of Woodlands, cross the ruins to find a small cave entrance that leads to the shrine. This shrine is in a lvl 50 Danger Zone.

You need to defeat Dreisang, the dungeon boss, after interacting with the shrine to unlock the job.