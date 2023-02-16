How To Get All Party Banters In Octopath Traveler

In Octopath Traveler, you start unlocking party banters after you complete chapter 2. These Octopath Traveler party banters are basically cutscenes and conversations between the main character of your campaign and a specific party member.

Anytime you have a cutscene anywhere, you can return to the exact location later with a different party member. This will trigger a travel banter with that particular party member in Octopath Traveler.

These new banters are then added to your library of cutscenes. Every character in Octopath Traveler gets some travel banters depending on who they are with and where. Following is a list of all the travel banters you can get with party members in Octopath Traveler and the sections of the game where they are unlocked.

Ophila travel banters

CharactersLocationTiming (After Cutscene)
Chapter 2: Ophilia & CyrusSaintsbridge CathedralA Tour of Town
Chapter 2: Ophilia & AlfynSaintsbridge: UpstreamA Tour of Town
Chapter 2: Ophilia & PrimroseSaintsbridge: UpstreamThe Missing Brooch
Chapter 2: Ophilia & TressaSaintsbridge: UpstreamA Child’s Pain
Chapter 2: Ophilia & H’aanitSaintsbridge: UpstreamWhither Emil?
Chapter 2: Ophilia & TherionSaintsbridge: UpstreamFriends Once More
Chapter 2: Ophilia & OlbericSaintsbridgeJourneying On
Chapter 3: Ophilia & TressaGoldshoreMeeting Mattias, Redux
Chapter 3: Ophilia & H’aanitGoldshoreMeeting Mattias, Redux
Chapter 3: Ophilia & CyrusGoldshore Manor DistrictIn Search of a Child
Chapter 3: Ophilia & TherionGoldshore Manor DistrictIn Search of a Child
Chapter 3: Ophilia & AlfynGoldshore CathedralInvestigating the Threat
Chapter 3: Ophilia & PrimroseGoldshoreThe Savior
Chapter 3: Ophilia & OlbericGoldshoreIn Search of the Savior
Chapter 4: Ophilia & TherionWispermillUnsettling Environs
Chapter 4: Ophilia & PrimroseWispermillThe Savior Revealed
Chapter 4: Ophilia & H’aanitWispermillThe Savior Revealed
Chapter 4: Ophilia & TressaWispermillFor Her Father’s Sake
Chapter 4: Ophilia & AlfynWispermillFor Her Father’s Sake
Chapter 4: Ophilia & OlbericWispermillTrue Believers
Chapter 4: Ophilia & CyrusWispermillTrue Believers

Cyrus travel banters

CharactersLocationTiming (After Cutscene)
Chapter 2: Cyrus & OphiliaQuarrycrestA Colleague’s Warning
Chapter 2: Cyrus & PrimroseQuarrycrestThe Case of the Missing Villagers
Chapter 2: Cyrus & TressaQuarrycrestProcess of Deduction
Chapter 2: Cyrus & TherionThe SewersSearching the Sewers
Chapter 2: Cyrus & H’aanitQuarrycrestPutting Two Minds Together
Chapter 2: Cyrus & AlfynQuarrycrestPutting Two Minds Together
Chapter 2: Cyrus & OlbericQuarrycrestJourneying On
Chapter 3: Cyrus & OlbericStonegardCyrus’s Investigation
Chapter 3: Cyrus & H’aanitStonegardVisting Dominic
Chapter 3: Cyrus & TherionStonegardVisting Dominic
Chapter 3: Cyrus & TressaStonegardFollowed
Chapter 3: Cyrus & AlfynYvon’s BirthplaceScholarly Pursuit
Chapter 3: Cyrus & PrimroseStonegardBack at the Inn
Chapter 3: Cyrus & OphiliaStonegardJourneying On
Chapter 4: Cyrus & H’aanitDuskbarrowLucia Appears
Chapter 4: Cyrus & TherionDuskbarrowEntrance Impassable
Chapter 4: Cyrus & AlfynDuskbarrowEntrance Impassable
Chapter 4: Cyrus & PrimroseRuins of EldAncient Glyphs
Chapter 4: Cyrus & OphiliaRuins of EldAncient Glyphs
Chapter 4: Cyrus & OlbericRuins of EldDark Designs
Chapter 4: Cyrus & TressaRuins of EldDark Designs

Tressa travel banters

CharactersLocationTiming (After Cutscene)
Chapter 2: Tressa & H’aanitQuarrycrestGold Rush
Chapter 2: Tressa & CyrusQuarrycrestSkystones
Chapter 2: Tressa & PrimroseQuarrycrestRivals
Chapter 2: Tressa & OphiliaQuarrycrestRivals
Chapter 2: Tressa & OlbericQuarrycrestDetermination
Chapter 2: Tressa & TherionQuarrycrestDetermination
Chapter 2: Tressa & AlfynQuarrycrestThe Merchant’s Fair
Chapter 3: Tressa & OphiliaVictors HollowA Treasure Map
Chapter 3: Tressa & TherionVictors HollowEdbart’s Shield
Chapter 3: Tressa & H’aanitVictors HollowA Fair Trade
Chapter 3: Tressa & OlbericVictors HollowA Treasure Hunt
Chapter 3: Tressa & CyrusVictors HollowA Treasure Hunt
Chapter 3: Tressa & PrimroseVictors HollowTo the Auction!
Chapter 3: Tressa & AlfynVictors HollowTo the Auction!
Chapter 4: Tressa & CyrusGrandportThe Wyndham Family
Chapter 4: Tressa & OphiliaGrandportThe Wyndham Family
Chapter 4: Tressa & H’aanitGrandport MarketsThe Wyndham Family
Chapter 4: Tressa & TherionGrandport MarketsThe Wyndham Family
Chapter 4: Tressa & AlfynGrandport ArenaRepaying a Debt
Chapter 4: Tressa & OlbericGrandport SewersRepaying a Debt
Chapter 4: Tressa & PrimroseGrandport ArenaThe Showcase

Olberic travel banters

CharactersLocationTiming (After Cutscene)
Chapter 2: Olberic & CyrusVictors Hollow: Arena EntranceSeekers of Glory
Chapter 2: Olberic & PrimroseVictors HollowTo the Victor
Chapter 2: Olberic & TressaVictors Hollow: Arena EntranceOnward to Glory
Chapter 2: Olberic & H’aanitVictors Hollow: ArenaWhy He Swings His Blade
Chapter 2: Olberic & OphiliaVictors Hollow: ArenaOnward to the Final Showdown
Chapter 2: Olberic & AlfynVictors Hollow: Arena EntranceA Champion is Crowned
Chapter 2: Olberic & TherionVictors HollowErhardt’s Blade
Chapter 3: Olberic & CyrusWellspringThe Captain’s Lament
Chapter 3: Olberic & H’aanitWellspringThe Captain’s Lament
Chapter 3: Olberic & PrimroseWestern Wellspring SandsIn Search of an Old Friend
Chapter 3: Olberic & AlfynLizardmen’s DenThe Twin Blades of Hornburg
Chapter 3: Olberic & OphiliaLizardmen’s DenPaying Respects
Chapter 3: Olberic & TherionWellspringTo Journey’s End
Chapter 3: Olberic & TressaWellspringTo Journey’s End
Chapter 4: Olberic & CyrusRiverfordSuspicious Eyes
Chapter 4: Olberic & PrimroseRiverfordSuspicious Eyes
Chapter 4: Olberic & OphiliaRIverfordA Lesson to the Insubordinate
Chapter 4: Olberic & AlfynRiverfordA Lesson to the Insubordinate
Chapter 4: Olberic & TherionRiverford BackstreetsThe Hideout
Chapter 4: Olberic & H’aanitHidden PathStrike in the Night
Chapter 4: Olberic & TressaLord’s ManseAmbushed!

Primrose travel banters

CharactersLocationTiming (After Cutscene)
Chapter 2: Primrose & OphiliaStillsnowReunion with Arianna
Chapter 2: Primrose & TressaStillsnowTown of Hidden Pleasures
Chapter 2: Primrose & AlfynStillsnowTown of Hidden Pleasures
Chapter 2: Primrose & CyrusStillsnowA Stubborn Opponent
Chapter 2: Primrose & OlbericRoad to the Obsidian ParlorThe Obsidian Parlor
Chapter 2: Primrose & TherionRoad to the Obsidian ParlorThe Obsidian Parlor
Chapter 2: Primrose & H’aanitStillsnowJourneying On
Chapter 3: Primrose & TressaEast NoblecourtSing a Song for Me
Chapter 3: Primrose & CyrusEast NoblecourtSing a Song for Me
Chapter 3: Primrose & OphiliaEast NoblecourtSing a Song for Me
Chapter 3: Primrose & OlbericEast NoblecourtThe Obsidians
Chapter 3: Primrose & TherionEast NoblecourtThe Obsidians
Chapter 3: Primrose & H’aanitNoblecourtJourneying On
Chapter 3: Primrose & AlfynNoblecourtJourneying On
Chapter 4: Primrose & CyrusEverholdThe Amphitheatre
Chapter 4: Primrose & TherionEverholdThe Amphitheatre
Chapter 4: Primrose & TressaAmphitheatreAct I: A Heir is Born
Chapter 4: Primrose & OphiliaAmphitheatreAct I: A Heir is Born
Chapter 4: Primrose & OlbericAmphitheatre Level 2Act II: The Weight of Expectations
Chapter 4: Primrose & H’aanitAmphitheatre Level 3Act IV: It Must Have Been Fate
Chapter 4: Primrose & AlfynAmphitheatre Level 3Act IV: It Must Have Been Fate

Alfyn travel banters

CharactersLocationTiming (After Cutscene)
Chapter 2: Alfyn & H’aanitGoldshoreRumors About Town
Chapter 2: Alfyn & OlbericGoldshoreInquiring About Town
Chapter 2: Alfyn & CyrusGoldshore Manor DistrictVanessa, Healer of the Sick
Chapter 2: Alfyn & TressaGoldshoreSeashells by the Seashore
Chapter 2: Alfyn & TherionGoldshoreCutting Off Her Supply
Chapter 2: Alfyn & PrimroseGoldshoreJourneying On
Chapter 2: Alfyn & OphiliaGoldshoreJourneying On
Chapter 3: Alfyn & TressaSaintsbridgeMiguel’s Wounds
Chapter 3: Alfyn & TherionSaintsbridgeMiguel’s Wounds
Chapter 3: Alfyn & OphiliaSaintsbridgeMiguel’s Wounds
Chapter 3: Alfyn & CyrusSaintsbridge: UpstreamA Show of Skill
Chapter 3: Alfyn & PrimroseSaintsbridge: UpstreamA Word of Warning
Chapter 3: Alfyn & H’aanitSaintsbridgeCrisis Averted
Chapter 3: Alfyn & OlbericSaintsbridgeBetrayal
Chapter 4: Alfyn & TressaOrewellSomething Amiss
Chapter 4: Alfyn & CyrusOrewellSomething Amiss
Chapter 4: Alfyn & PrimroseOrewellRecalling Melyssa
Chapter 4: Alfyn & OlbericOrewellOgen’s Affliction
Chapter 4: Alfyn & OphiliaOrewellOgen’s Affliction
Chapter 4: Alfyn & TherionOrewellNewfound Resolve
Chapter 4: Alfyn & H’aanitOrewellIn Search of Ingredients

Therion travel banters

CharactersLocationTiming (After Cutscene)
Chapter 2: Therion & TressaNoblecourtSearch for the Ruby Dragonstone
Chapter 2: Therion & OlbericNoblecourtOrlick’s Lab
Chapter 2: Therion & PrimroseEast NoblecourtTavern Talk
Chapter 2: Therion & H’aanitNoblecourtOasis Water
Chapter 2: Therion & AlfynNoblecourtCrystal Ore
Chapter 2: Therion & CyrusNoblecourtFriends, Brothers, Partners
Chapter 2: Therion & OphiliaBolderfallThe Next Stone
Chapter 3: Therion & TressaWellspringA Special Drink
Chapter 3: Therion & CyrusWellspringA Special Drink
Chapter 3: Therion & H’aanitWellspringThe Black Market
Chapter 3: Therion & PrimroseSouthern Wellspring SandsTwo Ways In
Chapter 3: Therion & AlfynBlack MarketStone Stolen
Chapter 3: Therion & OphiliaBlack MarketBetrayal
Chapter 3: Therion & OlbericBlack MarketPursuit
Chapter 4: Therion & TressaNorthreachA Wanted Man
Chapter 4: Therion & AlfynNorthreachA Wanted Man
Chapter 4: Therion & OlbericNorthreachThe Value of Faith
Chapter 4: Therion & OphiliaNorthreachThe Value of Faith
Chapter 4: Therion & H’aanitNorthreachAfter stealing Thief’s Clothing
Chapter 4: Therion & CyrusLorn Cathedral: CellarA Genuine Phony
Chapter 4: Therion & PrimroseLorn Cathedral: CellarA Genuine Phony

H’aanit banters

CharacterLocationTiming (After Cutscene)
Chapter 2: H’aanit & CyrusStonegardCatching the Scent
Chapter 2: H’aanit & PrimroseStonegardUnwanted Advances
Chapter 2: H’aanit & TressaStonegard ValleysOn the Trail
Chapter 2: H’aanit & TherionSpectrewood PathAfter provoking Ancient One
Chapter 2: H’aanit & OlbericStonegard HeightsThe Statue and the Letter
Chapter 2: H’aanit & OphiliaStonegard ValleysH’aanit and Eliza
Chapter 2: H’aanit & AlfynStonegardThe Journey Goes On
Chapter 3: H’aanit & OphiliaStillsnowThe Soothsayer
Chapter 3: H’aanit & TherionStillsnowAlaic the Stubborn
Chapter 3: H’aanit & CyrusStillsnowHerb-of-Grace
Chapter 3: H’aanit & TressaThe WhitewoodThe Whitewood
Chapter 3: H’aanit & OlbericStillsnowAlaic’s True Weakness
Chapter 3: H’aanit & PrimroseStillsnowAlaic’s True Weakness
Chapter 3: H’aanit & AlfynStillsnowH’aanit Tells Her Tale
Chapter 4: H’aanit & TressaMarsalimUnfamiliar Lands
Chapter 4: H’aanit & CyrusMarsalimUnfamiliar Lands
Chapter 4: H’aanit & OphiliaMarsalimA Necessary Retreat
Chapter 4: H’aanit & OlbericMarsalim PalaceA Hunter’s Pride
Chapter 4: H’aanit & TherionMarsalim PalaceA Hunter’s Pride
Chapter 4: H’aanit & PrimroseGrimsand RuinsAfter Cutsceme Danger in the Ruins
Chapter 4: H’aanit & AlfynGrimsand RuinsDanger in the Ruins
