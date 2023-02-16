How To Get All Party Banters In Octopath Traveler

In Octopath Traveler, you start unlocking party banters after you complete chapter 2. These Octopath Traveler party banters are basically cutscenes and conversations between the main character of your campaign and a specific party member.

Anytime you have a cutscene anywhere, you can return to the exact location later with a different party member. This will trigger a travel banter with that particular party member in Octopath Traveler.

These new banters are then added to your library of cutscenes. Every character in Octopath Traveler gets some travel banters depending on who they are with and where. Following is a list of all the travel banters you can get with party members in Octopath Traveler and the sections of the game where they are unlocked.

Ophila travel banters

Characters Location Timing (After Cutscene) Chapter 2: Ophilia & Cyrus Saintsbridge Cathedral A Tour of Town Chapter 2: Ophilia & Alfyn Saintsbridge: Upstream A Tour of Town Chapter 2: Ophilia & Primrose Saintsbridge: Upstream The Missing Brooch Chapter 2: Ophilia & Tressa Saintsbridge: Upstream A Child’s Pain Chapter 2: Ophilia & H’aanit Saintsbridge: Upstream Whither Emil? Chapter 2: Ophilia & Therion Saintsbridge: Upstream Friends Once More Chapter 2: Ophilia & Olberic Saintsbridge Journeying On Chapter 3: Ophilia & Tressa Goldshore Meeting Mattias, Redux Chapter 3: Ophilia & H’aanit Goldshore Meeting Mattias, Redux Chapter 3: Ophilia & Cyrus Goldshore Manor District In Search of a Child Chapter 3: Ophilia & Therion Goldshore Manor District In Search of a Child Chapter 3: Ophilia & Alfyn Goldshore Cathedral Investigating the Threat Chapter 3: Ophilia & Primrose Goldshore The Savior Chapter 3: Ophilia & Olberic Goldshore In Search of the Savior Chapter 4: Ophilia & Therion Wispermill Unsettling Environs Chapter 4: Ophilia & Primrose Wispermill The Savior Revealed Chapter 4: Ophilia & H’aanit Wispermill The Savior Revealed Chapter 4: Ophilia & Tressa Wispermill For Her Father’s Sake Chapter 4: Ophilia & Alfyn Wispermill For Her Father’s Sake Chapter 4: Ophilia & Olberic Wispermill True Believers Chapter 4: Ophilia & Cyrus Wispermill True Believers

Cyrus travel banters

Characters Location Timing (After Cutscene) Chapter 2: Cyrus & Ophilia Quarrycrest A Colleague’s Warning Chapter 2: Cyrus & Primrose Quarrycrest The Case of the Missing Villagers Chapter 2: Cyrus & Tressa Quarrycrest Process of Deduction Chapter 2: Cyrus & Therion The Sewers Searching the Sewers Chapter 2: Cyrus & H’aanit Quarrycrest Putting Two Minds Together Chapter 2: Cyrus & Alfyn Quarrycrest Putting Two Minds Together Chapter 2: Cyrus & Olberic Quarrycrest Journeying On Chapter 3: Cyrus & Olberic Stonegard Cyrus’s Investigation Chapter 3: Cyrus & H’aanit Stonegard Visting Dominic Chapter 3: Cyrus & Therion Stonegard Visting Dominic Chapter 3: Cyrus & Tressa Stonegard Followed Chapter 3: Cyrus & Alfyn Yvon’s Birthplace Scholarly Pursuit Chapter 3: Cyrus & Primrose Stonegard Back at the Inn Chapter 3: Cyrus & Ophilia Stonegard Journeying On Chapter 4: Cyrus & H’aanit Duskbarrow Lucia Appears Chapter 4: Cyrus & Therion Duskbarrow Entrance Impassable Chapter 4: Cyrus & Alfyn Duskbarrow Entrance Impassable Chapter 4: Cyrus & Primrose Ruins of Eld Ancient Glyphs Chapter 4: Cyrus & Ophilia Ruins of Eld Ancient Glyphs Chapter 4: Cyrus & Olberic Ruins of Eld Dark Designs Chapter 4: Cyrus & Tressa Ruins of Eld Dark Designs

Tressa travel banters

Characters Location Timing (After Cutscene) Chapter 2: Tressa & H’aanit Quarrycrest Gold Rush Chapter 2: Tressa & Cyrus Quarrycrest Skystones Chapter 2: Tressa & Primrose Quarrycrest Rivals Chapter 2: Tressa & Ophilia Quarrycrest Rivals Chapter 2: Tressa & Olberic Quarrycrest Determination Chapter 2: Tressa & Therion Quarrycrest Determination Chapter 2: Tressa & Alfyn Quarrycrest The Merchant’s Fair Chapter 3: Tressa & Ophilia Victors Hollow A Treasure Map Chapter 3: Tressa & Therion Victors Hollow Edbart’s Shield Chapter 3: Tressa & H’aanit Victors Hollow A Fair Trade Chapter 3: Tressa & Olberic Victors Hollow A Treasure Hunt Chapter 3: Tressa & Cyrus Victors Hollow A Treasure Hunt Chapter 3: Tressa & Primrose Victors Hollow To the Auction! Chapter 3: Tressa & Alfyn Victors Hollow To the Auction! Chapter 4: Tressa & Cyrus Grandport The Wyndham Family Chapter 4: Tressa & Ophilia Grandport The Wyndham Family Chapter 4: Tressa & H’aanit Grandport Markets The Wyndham Family Chapter 4: Tressa & Therion Grandport Markets The Wyndham Family Chapter 4: Tressa & Alfyn Grandport Arena Repaying a Debt Chapter 4: Tressa & Olberic Grandport Sewers Repaying a Debt Chapter 4: Tressa & Primrose Grandport Arena The Showcase

Olberic travel banters

Characters Location Timing (After Cutscene) Chapter 2: Olberic & Cyrus Victors Hollow: Arena Entrance Seekers of Glory Chapter 2: Olberic & Primrose Victors Hollow To the Victor Chapter 2: Olberic & Tressa Victors Hollow: Arena Entrance Onward to Glory Chapter 2: Olberic & H’aanit Victors Hollow: Arena Why He Swings His Blade Chapter 2: Olberic & Ophilia Victors Hollow: Arena Onward to the Final Showdown Chapter 2: Olberic & Alfyn Victors Hollow: Arena Entrance A Champion is Crowned Chapter 2: Olberic & Therion Victors Hollow Erhardt’s Blade Chapter 3: Olberic & Cyrus Wellspring The Captain’s Lament Chapter 3: Olberic & H’aanit Wellspring The Captain’s Lament Chapter 3: Olberic & Primrose Western Wellspring Sands In Search of an Old Friend Chapter 3: Olberic & Alfyn Lizardmen’s Den The Twin Blades of Hornburg Chapter 3: Olberic & Ophilia Lizardmen’s Den Paying Respects Chapter 3: Olberic & Therion Wellspring To Journey’s End Chapter 3: Olberic & Tressa Wellspring To Journey’s End Chapter 4: Olberic & Cyrus Riverford Suspicious Eyes Chapter 4: Olberic & Primrose Riverford Suspicious Eyes Chapter 4: Olberic & Ophilia RIverford A Lesson to the Insubordinate Chapter 4: Olberic & Alfyn Riverford A Lesson to the Insubordinate Chapter 4: Olberic & Therion Riverford Backstreets The Hideout Chapter 4: Olberic & H’aanit Hidden Path Strike in the Night Chapter 4: Olberic & Tressa Lord’s Manse Ambushed!

Primrose travel banters

Characters Location Timing (After Cutscene) Chapter 2: Primrose & Ophilia Stillsnow Reunion with Arianna Chapter 2: Primrose & Tressa Stillsnow Town of Hidden Pleasures Chapter 2: Primrose & Alfyn Stillsnow Town of Hidden Pleasures Chapter 2: Primrose & Cyrus Stillsnow A Stubborn Opponent Chapter 2: Primrose & Olberic Road to the Obsidian Parlor The Obsidian Parlor Chapter 2: Primrose & Therion Road to the Obsidian Parlor The Obsidian Parlor Chapter 2: Primrose & H’aanit Stillsnow Journeying On Chapter 3: Primrose & Tressa East Noblecourt Sing a Song for Me Chapter 3: Primrose & Cyrus East Noblecourt Sing a Song for Me Chapter 3: Primrose & Ophilia East Noblecourt Sing a Song for Me Chapter 3: Primrose & Olberic East Noblecourt The Obsidians Chapter 3: Primrose & Therion East Noblecourt The Obsidians Chapter 3: Primrose & H’aanit Noblecourt Journeying On Chapter 3: Primrose & Alfyn Noblecourt Journeying On Chapter 4: Primrose & Cyrus Everhold The Amphitheatre Chapter 4: Primrose & Therion Everhold The Amphitheatre Chapter 4: Primrose & Tressa Amphitheatre Act I: A Heir is Born Chapter 4: Primrose & Ophilia Amphitheatre Act I: A Heir is Born Chapter 4: Primrose & Olberic Amphitheatre Level 2 Act II: The Weight of Expectations Chapter 4: Primrose & H’aanit Amphitheatre Level 3 Act IV: It Must Have Been Fate Chapter 4: Primrose & Alfyn Amphitheatre Level 3 Act IV: It Must Have Been Fate

Alfyn travel banters

Characters Location Timing (After Cutscene) Chapter 2: Alfyn & H’aanit Goldshore Rumors About Town Chapter 2: Alfyn & Olberic Goldshore Inquiring About Town Chapter 2: Alfyn & Cyrus Goldshore Manor District Vanessa, Healer of the Sick Chapter 2: Alfyn & Tressa Goldshore Seashells by the Seashore Chapter 2: Alfyn & Therion Goldshore Cutting Off Her Supply Chapter 2: Alfyn & Primrose Goldshore Journeying On Chapter 2: Alfyn & Ophilia Goldshore Journeying On Chapter 3: Alfyn & Tressa Saintsbridge Miguel’s Wounds Chapter 3: Alfyn & Therion Saintsbridge Miguel’s Wounds Chapter 3: Alfyn & Ophilia Saintsbridge Miguel’s Wounds Chapter 3: Alfyn & Cyrus Saintsbridge: Upstream A Show of Skill Chapter 3: Alfyn & Primrose Saintsbridge: Upstream A Word of Warning Chapter 3: Alfyn & H’aanit Saintsbridge Crisis Averted Chapter 3: Alfyn & Olberic Saintsbridge Betrayal Chapter 4: Alfyn & Tressa Orewell Something Amiss Chapter 4: Alfyn & Cyrus Orewell Something Amiss Chapter 4: Alfyn & Primrose Orewell Recalling Melyssa Chapter 4: Alfyn & Olberic Orewell Ogen’s Affliction Chapter 4: Alfyn & Ophilia Orewell Ogen’s Affliction Chapter 4: Alfyn & Therion Orewell Newfound Resolve Chapter 4: Alfyn & H’aanit Orewell In Search of Ingredients

Therion travel banters

Characters Location Timing (After Cutscene) Chapter 2: Therion & Tressa Noblecourt Search for the Ruby Dragonstone Chapter 2: Therion & Olberic Noblecourt Orlick’s Lab Chapter 2: Therion & Primrose East Noblecourt Tavern Talk Chapter 2: Therion & H’aanit Noblecourt Oasis Water Chapter 2: Therion & Alfyn Noblecourt Crystal Ore Chapter 2: Therion & Cyrus Noblecourt Friends, Brothers, Partners Chapter 2: Therion & Ophilia Bolderfall The Next Stone Chapter 3: Therion & Tressa Wellspring A Special Drink Chapter 3: Therion & Cyrus Wellspring A Special Drink Chapter 3: Therion & H’aanit Wellspring The Black Market Chapter 3: Therion & Primrose Southern Wellspring Sands Two Ways In Chapter 3: Therion & Alfyn Black Market Stone Stolen Chapter 3: Therion & Ophilia Black Market Betrayal Chapter 3: Therion & Olberic Black Market Pursuit Chapter 4: Therion & Tressa Northreach A Wanted Man Chapter 4: Therion & Alfyn Northreach A Wanted Man Chapter 4: Therion & Olberic Northreach The Value of Faith Chapter 4: Therion & Ophilia Northreach The Value of Faith Chapter 4: Therion & H’aanit Northreach After stealing Thief’s Clothing Chapter 4: Therion & Cyrus Lorn Cathedral: Cellar A Genuine Phony Chapter 4: Therion & Primrose Lorn Cathedral: Cellar A Genuine Phony

H’aanit banters