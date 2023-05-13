Octopath Traveler Mikk And Makk Boss Guide

You will encounter Mikk and Makk in the first chapter of Tressa’s storyline in Octopath Traveler.

They are a tricky boss duo because both Mikk and Makk will use their attacks to defend each other as well as switch weaknesses. This makes it a bit challenging for you to maintain your ground because you will need to adapt on the fly.

The Mikk and Makk are very easy to defeat with Physical Attacks once their Shield Points are down. If you remember Mikk and Makk physical weaknesses, they can be easily defeated as they are one of the first bosses in Octopath Traveler.

Mikk and Makk location

In Octopath Traveler, you will come across Mikk and Makk during the Tressa Chapter 1. You need to travel to a place in the Coastland called Caves of Maiya located west of Rippletide.

Mikk special attacks

Special Attacks What They Do Me mate’s got me back! With this attack, Mikk will protect Makk from all incoming attacks We’ll make ye walk the plank! Once Makk is killed, Mikk will be granted buffs with Physical Attack and Physical Defense for the next five turns.

Makk special attacks

Special Attacks What They Do Me mate’s got me back! With this attack, Makk will protect Mikk from all incoming attacks We’ll make ye walk the plank! Once Mikk is killed, Makk will be granted buffs with Physical Attack and Physical Defense for the next five turns.

Mikk and Makk weaknesses

Knowing weaknesses allows you to do more damage and cut the fight short. Since Mikk and Makk are two different bosses, they both have different weaknesses.

Mikk is highly weak against Spears and Axes. Makk on the other hand is highly susceptible to Bow and Staff attacks. Make sure to use these weapons against the right boss.

In terms of Physical Attribute Weakness, Mikk and Makk are weak against Lightning, Wind, and Fire respectively.

How to defeat Mikk and Makk in Octopath Traveler

Once the fight begins, you need to start focusing on targeting Mikk as he is easy to defeat. This is because of his low health pool but keep in mind that he is much stronger than Makk.

To deal damage, you need to attack with Bow, Spear, or Wind attacks that target their weaknesses. Meanwhile, by attacking the breaking points of Mikk with Spear, you can easily lower his defenses.

Moving forward, dealing damage with the Spear will be a lot easier as there is no Shield Point for him to protect. In just a matter of seconds, you can defeat the Mikk.

The same strategy of targeting Breaking Points can be done with Makk but with Bow as he is weak against that. Once all the SP is broken down, you can take him down with physical damage.

When one of them tries to cover the other with the Me Mate’s got me Back, the weakness will be switched to the one in front. In this situation, your attack will be useless.

But as Mikk and Makk both are weak to wind damage, you can use Wind Spell Tradewinds regardless of which one is taking cover.

Once one of them is dead, the physical attack damage will be increased with We’ll make ye walk the plank! attack. In this situation, focus on your defenses until the attack wave passes.

Mikk and Makk drops