Essence of Plum is one of the more important components to find in Octopath Traveler. It is a necessary ingredient in several concoctions that restore your spirit points. Purifying Seed, for example, can pretty much bring you back to full spirit.
You can also use Essence of Plum to craft concoctions that do elemental damage to enemies and lowers their elemental defenses. This is important because certain enemies have higher elemental resistances. You need to bring them down or else your elemental attacks are going to be useless.
Unfortunately, you will not find Essence of Plum at any shops or vendors. You need to loot it over the course of your progression.
How to get Essence of Plum in Octopath Traveler
You do not have to worry about acquiring this item, as the game itself will present you with several chances to defeat enemies and obtain the item.
Additionally, you can also acquire the item from the chests located in the Path of Rhiyo.
You will encounter several NPCs throughout different chapters from which you can get the item in several ways. You have to pay some, and sometimes you can just steal away.
Dropped by enemies
|Enemy Type
|Location
|Weakness
|Army Ant
|Southern/Eastern Sunshade Sands
|Swords, Daggers, and Axes
|Snow Marmot
|Northern/Western Flamesgrace Wilds and On the Path leading to Cave of Origin
|Bows, Staves, Lightning, and Dark
|Ice Lizardman II
|Northern/Western Flamesgrace Wilds and On the Path leading to Cave of Origin
|Axes, Staves, Lightning, and Fire
|Sand Lizardman II (Desert)
|Sunshade Catacombs and Eastern/Southern Sunshade Sands
|Swords, Daggers, Ice and Dark.
|Dire Army Ant
|Eastern/Southern Sunshade Sands and Whistling Cavern
|Swords, Daggers and Axes
|Slayer Bug
|Whistling Cavern, Lizardmen’s Den and Quicksand Caves
|Swords and Axes
|Majestic Snow Marmot
|On the Road leading to Obsidian Parlor, Western Stillsnow Wilds and Trail leading to Whitewood
|Daggers, Lightning, and Dark
|Ice Lizardman V
|Western Stillsnow Wildes and Tomb of the Imperator
|Daggers, Axes, Staves and Fire
|Sand Lizardman V
|Northern/Eastern Wellspring Sands
|Daggers, Axes, Ice and Wind
|Ice Lizardking II
|Southern Northreach Wilds
|Polearms, Daggers and Fire
|Sand Lizardking II
|Marsalim Catacombs and Eastern Marsalim Sands
|Swords, Bows, Ice and Dark
|Stone Bug
|Grimsand Ruins
|Swords, Axes, Ice and Lightning
Loot from Chests
You can find Essense of Plums inside the Chest on the Path of Rhiyo located in the Riverlands region. You will find three chests on this path, one of which will provide you with Essense of Plum.
The other items you can acquire from the exact location include Octopath Traveler Soothing Dust and Octopath Traveler Healing Grape.
Interact with NPCs
The world of Octopath Traveler contains multiple NPCs you can interact with and gain the required items. Sometimes you might want to pay the characters, but sometimes being forceful can get you stuff.
|NPC
|Location
|Action
|Elderly Woman
|Clearbook
|Inquire/Scrutinize
|Apothecary
|Atlasdam
|Purchase/Steal
|Astute Official
|Atlasdam Palace Gate
|Purchase/Steal
|Meryl
|Clearbook (Post-Alfyn Chapter 1)
|Purchase/Steal
|Nina
|Clearbook
|Purchase/Steal
|Regular Patron
|Clearbook (Post-Alfyn Chapter 1)
|Purchase/Steal
|Landscape Artist
|East Saintsbridge
|Purchase/Steal
|Crest-Bearing Ruffian
|Goldshore
|Purchase/Steal
|Flynn
|Goldshore (Post-Alfyn Chapter 4)
|Purchase/Steal
|Fearful Mother
|Duskbarrow
|Purchase/Steal
|Miserable Mother
|Orewell
|Purchase/Steal
|Townsperson
|Northreach
|Purchase/Steal
|Leviathan Hunter
|West Goldshore Coast
|Challenge/Provoke
|Townsperson
|Goldshore
|Challenge/Provoke