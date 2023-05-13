Octopath Traveler Bosses Guide

By Editorial Team

Octopath Traveler has a ton of bosses to find and defeat over the course of your adventure. Similar to other enemies in the game, bosses also have weaknesses that you have to know to defeat them quicker. Otherwise, you will only be putting your characters at risk

The following tables will tell you the location of each boss in each chapter of Octopath Traveler, their shields, weakness, as well as the loot you will get after defeating them.

Keep in mind that some bosses change their weaknesses with each phase of the fight. This has been pointed out below.

Chapter 1 bosses

BossLocationShieldsWeaknessLoot
Guardian of the First FlameCave of Origin6,6,6Swords, Daggers, Staves, Ice, Wind,Inspiriting Plum Basket
RussellSubterranean Study4,6,7,8Swords, Daggers, Staves, Ice, WindRefreshing Jam, Ice Soulstone
Mikk and MakkCaves of Maiya3,4,5,6Polearm, Axe, Thunder, Wind 
GastonBrigand’s Den4,5,6,7Polearm, Dagger, Staff, Ice, ThunderHealing Grape Bunch
HelgenishSouthern Sunshade Sands5,6,8Polearm, Dagger, Bow, Ice, LightHeavy Coin Pouch
Blotted ViperCave of Rhiyo6,7,8Dagger, Axe, Staff, Ice, DarkBattle of Poison Dust
HeathcoteRavus Manor Gate6,7,8Dagger, Bow, Fire, Ice, Thunder 
GhisarmaThe Whisperwood5,6,7,8Sword, Bow, Ice, Thunder, LightHealing Grape Bunch

Chapter 2 bosses

BossLocationShieldsWeaknessLoot
HrodvitnirThe Murkwood5(min) to 11(max)Swords, Polearms, Ice, Lightning, LightHealing Grape Bunch
GideonThe Sewers7Sword, Dagger, Axe, LightGideon’s Dagger
OmarMorlock’s Manse5 to 9Polearm, Dagger, Staff, Ice, LightOmar’s Axe
VictorinoVictors Hollow5Sword, Dagger, Wind, DarkEnergizing Pomegranate
JoshuaVictors Hollow6Axe, Staff, Fire, LightIce Soulstone,Inspiriting Plum
ArchiboldVictors Hollow7Dagger, Bow, Ice, DarkOlive of Life
GustavVictors Hollow8Polearm, Axe, Bow, Fire, DarkSpiked Shield,Gustav’s Shield
Rufus, the Left-Hand ManObsidian Parlor7Polearm, Staff, Lightning, LightRefreshing Jam
VanessaCaves of Azure5Polearm, Axe, Fire, Wind, DarkHerb of Healing, Olive of Life
OrlickOrlick’s Manse7Polearm, Dagger, Axe, Wind, LightInspiring Plum Basket
Lord of the ForestThe Spectrewood7Sword, Axe, Fire, Light. [1st Stage] Polearm, Dagger, Axe, Fire, Dark. [2nd Stage] Bow, Staff, Fire, Wind. [3rd Stage]Olive of Life

Chapter 3 bosses

BossLocationShieldsWeaknessLoot
Mystery Man and Shady FigureSeaside Grotto5 to 8Polearm, Axe, Light, DarkBlack Staff
YvonYvon’s Cellar3 to 12 Dagger, Staff, Light [1st stage] Dagger, Staff, Fire, Light [2nd Stage] Dagger, Staff, Fire, Ice, Light [3rd Stage]Healing Grape Bunch, Energizing Pomegranate.
Venomtooth TigerThe Forgotten Grotto6 to 10Polearm, Bow, Fire, LightOlive of Life
Lizardman ChieftanLizardmen’s Den7Sword, Dagger, Axe, Lightning, LightHealing Grape Bunch, Lizardking’s Axe
Albus, the Right-hand ManObsidian Manse8Sword, Dagger, Bow, Wind, LightInspiriting Plum Basket
MiguelRiviria Woods7Sword, Bow, Wind, Light[1st stage] Polearm, Dagger, Fire, Light [2nd Stage] Axe, Staff, Ice, Lightning [3rd Stage] Sword, Axe, Fire, Lightning [4th Stage]Miguel Spear
GarethBlack Market5Sword, Axe, Staff, Ice, WindGareth’s Helm,Energizing Pomegranate
DragonThe Whitewood4Sword, Axe, Bow, Ice, LightRefreshing Jam

Chapter 4 bosses

BossLocationShieldsWeaknessLoot
MattiasEbony Grotto4 to 8Sword, Axe, Ice, LightMattias’ Scepter
LuciaRuins of Eld30Sword, Polearm, Dagger, Axe, Bow [Start of 1st Break] Fire, Ice, Lighting, Wind, Light [End of 1st  Break] Sword, Axe, Lightning, Light [End of 2nd Break]Energizing Pomegranate
EsmeraldaGrandport Sewers4 to 8Polearm, Axe, Staff, Wind, Light [1st Stage] Sword, Bow, Fire, Lightning, Wind [2nd Stage] Polearm, Dagger, Ice, Wind, Dark[3rd Stage]Rune Knife
WernerLord’s Manse5 to 9Dagger, Axe, Lightning, Wind, LightWerner’s Sword
SimeonAmphitheatre: Balcony3 to 7Polearm, Dagger, Staff, WindPhysical Belt,Mental Belt, Shadow Soulstone
Ogre EagleForest of Rubeh4 to 8Sword, Bow, Ice, Lightning, DarkRefreshing Jam
DariusLorn Cathedral: Cellars4 to 8Polearm, Dagger, Axe, Ice, WindRed Apple
RedeyeGrimsand Ruins5 to 9Dagger, Bow, Staff, Fire, Wind [1st Stage] Polearm, Arm, Lightning, Wind, Light [2nd Stage] Sword, Bow, Fire, Lightning, Light [3rd Stage]Olive of Life

Related Topics
About the Author
Editorial Team

Contributor at SegmentNext.