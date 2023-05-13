Octopath Traveler Bosses Guide

Octopath Traveler has a ton of bosses to find and defeat over the course of your adventure. Similar to other enemies in the game, bosses also have weaknesses that you have to know to defeat them quicker. Otherwise, you will only be putting your characters at risk

The following tables will tell you the location of each boss in each chapter of Octopath Traveler, their shields, weakness, as well as the loot you will get after defeating them.

Keep in mind that some bosses change their weaknesses with each phase of the fight. This has been pointed out below.

Chapter 1 bosses

Boss Location Shields Weakness Loot Guardian of the First Flame Cave of Origin 6,6,6 Swords, Daggers, Staves, Ice, Wind, Inspiriting Plum Basket Russell Subterranean Study 4,6,7,8 Swords, Daggers, Staves, Ice, Wind Refreshing Jam, Ice Soulstone Mikk and Makk Caves of Maiya 3,4,5,6 Polearm, Axe, Thunder, Wind Gaston Brigand’s Den 4,5,6,7 Polearm, Dagger, Staff, Ice, Thunder Healing Grape Bunch Helgenish Southern Sunshade Sands 5,6,8 Polearm, Dagger, Bow, Ice, Light Heavy Coin Pouch Blotted Viper Cave of Rhiyo 6,7,8 Dagger, Axe, Staff, Ice, Dark Battle of Poison Dust Heathcote Ravus Manor Gate 6,7,8 Dagger, Bow, Fire, Ice, Thunder Ghisarma The Whisperwood 5,6,7,8 Sword, Bow, Ice, Thunder, Light Healing Grape Bunch

Chapter 2 bosses

Boss Location Shields Weakness Loot Hrodvitnir The Murkwood 5(min) to 11(max) Swords, Polearms, Ice, Lightning, Light Healing Grape Bunch Gideon The Sewers 7 Sword, Dagger, Axe, Light Gideon’s Dagger Omar Morlock’s Manse 5 to 9 Polearm, Dagger, Staff, Ice, Light Omar’s Axe Victorino Victors Hollow 5 Sword, Dagger, Wind, Dark Energizing Pomegranate Joshua Victors Hollow 6 Axe, Staff, Fire, Light Ice Soulstone,Inspiriting Plum Archibold Victors Hollow 7 Dagger, Bow, Ice, Dark Olive of Life Gustav Victors Hollow 8 Polearm, Axe, Bow, Fire, Dark Spiked Shield,Gustav’s Shield Rufus, the Left-Hand Man Obsidian Parlor 7 Polearm, Staff, Lightning, Light Refreshing Jam Vanessa Caves of Azure 5 Polearm, Axe, Fire, Wind, Dark Herb of Healing, Olive of Life Orlick Orlick’s Manse 7 Polearm, Dagger, Axe, Wind, Light Inspiring Plum Basket Lord of the Forest The Spectrewood 7 Sword, Axe, Fire, Light. [1st Stage] Polearm, Dagger, Axe, Fire, Dark. [2nd Stage] Bow, Staff, Fire, Wind. [3rd Stage] Olive of Life

Chapter 3 bosses

Boss Location Shields Weakness Loot Mystery Man and Shady Figure Seaside Grotto 5 to 8 Polearm, Axe, Light, Dark Black Staff Yvon Yvon’s Cellar 3 to 12 Dagger, Staff, Light [1st stage] Dagger, Staff, Fire, Light [2nd Stage] Dagger, Staff, Fire, Ice, Light [3rd Stage] Healing Grape Bunch, Energizing Pomegranate. Venomtooth Tiger The Forgotten Grotto 6 to 10 Polearm, Bow, Fire, Light Olive of Life Lizardman Chieftan Lizardmen’s Den 7 Sword, Dagger, Axe, Lightning, Light Healing Grape Bunch, Lizardking’s Axe Albus, the Right-hand Man Obsidian Manse 8 Sword, Dagger, Bow, Wind, Light Inspiriting Plum Basket Miguel Riviria Woods 7 Sword, Bow, Wind, Light[1st stage] Polearm, Dagger, Fire, Light [2nd Stage] Axe, Staff, Ice, Lightning [3rd Stage] Sword, Axe, Fire, Lightning [4th Stage] Miguel Spear Gareth Black Market 5 Sword, Axe, Staff, Ice, Wind Gareth’s Helm,Energizing Pomegranate Dragon The Whitewood 4 Sword, Axe, Bow, Ice, Light Refreshing Jam

Chapter 4 bosses