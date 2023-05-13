Octopath Traveler 2 Vados Boss Guide

The Octopath Traveler 2 Vados boss, also known as the architect, is one of the bosses that you encounter during Temenos’s Chapter 2. This chapter takes place in Canalbrine, wherein Temenos tries to solve the mysterious murder of the Flamechurch Cathedral pontiff.

The boss doesn’t really do much on his own but can spawn a few Wisps that he can utilize throughout the fight.

Although this may be one of the easier bosses in the game. Vados does have a few tricks up his sleeve. That said, you will need some valuable information to defeat Vados in Octopath Traveler 2.

Vados location

You will come across Vados in the late stages of Temenos’s Chapter 2. After looking for clues after Lucian’s death and heading over to the Tavern to find out who the real culprit behind the murder is.

You will learn that the murderer was Vados the Architect all along, and will have to pursue him. For that, you must reach the docks from the church in the town’s north.

You will find Vados on a boat docked here. All you have to do is go near to him to start the fight.

Vados weaknesses

To deal the most amount of effective damage in the fight, potentially in every single turn, you will have to learn of the Octopath Traveler 2 Vados boss’s weaknesses.

Vados has a total of four different weaknesses, of which two are physical weaknesses – Spears and Daggers. His elemental weaknesses include Ice and Light.

As for the Wisps that the boss summons, the Red one is weak to Swords, Bows, Ice, and Lightening. The Black Wisp is weak to Axes, Staves, Lightening, and Light.

How to defeat Vados in Octopath Traveler 2

Defeating the Octopath Traveler 2 Vado boss isn’t that difficult since this boss doesn’t have a lot of strong attacks in store. The only thing that you will need to be careful of is his ultimate attack, which can cause a lot of damage.

Victorino mainly uses arcane magic-based attacks, so it’s best to bring characters that have a high defense against elemental attacks. Additionally, also try to bring characters that can target a wide range of not only Victorino’s weaknesses but also his Wisps’ weaknesses.

Victorino starts the fight off by summoning a small Red and a Black Wisp. These Wisps don’t deal a lot of damage with their attacks themselves but are better to get rid of as soon as possible since they have a large amount of HP, and Vados can also launch the Wisps at you to deal more damage, but in turn, ends them as well.

Your main goal will be to get rid of the Wisps first, and then exploit Vados’s weaknesses in order to break him. He has a total of seven Shield Points, which won’t be that hard to break down.

The point when Vados gets surrounded by a purple aura and starts chanting is the main point of this fight. This is when Vados takes a lot of damage and starts preparing for his ultimate attack, but it takes a long time.

Additionally, Vados also locks two of his weaknesses during this stage. Despite that, you can still use the time window to target the remaining weaknesses and break him before he unleashes this attack.

If you cannot carry the weaknesses and fail to break him before he unleashes the attack, Vados will summon two larger Wisps. These Wisps are stronger and deal a lot of damage. Moreover, you won’t be able to get rid of them that easily either.

If the situation ever comes where you cannot break Vados before he starts this attack, make sure to use your turns to heal and buff up so you can withstand the subsequent attacks.

If you manage to counter this attack either way, it’s only a matter of time before you take down Vados. Just keep targeting his weaknesses until he goes down.

Best party for Vado

The first character to have in your party for fighting Vados would be Temenos – not only because you encounter this boss in his storyline, but because he possesses the Latent Ability, which he can use to break Vados more easily regardless of the attack used.

We also recommend that you have one or more healers in this fight. Castti can be a good option here, as she can not only heal her teammates but also target Vados’s weak points with the Icicle ability. Moreover, she can alleviate buffs with Hazardous Concoctions.

You must also bring along characters that target Vados’s physical weaknesses (Dagger/Polearm), such as Hikari or Partitio so you can continue breaking Vados with BP attacks, conserving SP.

Osvald is another great character to keep on your party in the fight against this boss because he can target his Ice elemental weakness. He can also exploit the Ice and Lightening elemental weaknesses of the Red Wisp.

What else to bring to the fight?

This fight isn’t that hard, to begin with, so you won’t really need to bring anything else to this fight. If you still want to come prepared for anything, or if you don’t have a healer on your party, then consider getting a few Healing Grape Bunches or Energizing Pomegranates for restoring BP.