Octopath Traveler 2 Steam Tank Obsidian Boss Guide

The Steam Tank Obsidian is a boss made of three different components that have three unique attacks in Octopath Traveler 2. These components work together to protect the Steam Tank boss in a rather unique boss fight.

You will encounter the Steam Tank Obsidian during Partitio’s Chapter 4 storyline. Given its strange mechanics, it would be wise to first know what its weaknesses are before jumping into the fight.

Steam Tank Obsidian location

You will encounter the Octopath Traveler 2 Obsidian boss in the ending stages of Partitio’s Chapter 4. After roaming around the Roque Factory, you will be prompted to make the deal.

You will board your ship and head over to Roque’s place. As you dock, head west to reach the gates. At that point, a cutscene appears showing Roque and his Tank, initiating the fight.

Steam Tank Obsidian weaknesses

To really deal the most amount of damage you can, you must know all of the Steam Tanks Obsidian boss’s weaknesses. Two of these are physical weaknesses, i.e. Polearm and Bow. As for the boss’s elemental weakness, there’s only one – Darkness.

The three other components that the Steak Tank Obsidian has will also have their own weaknesses along with attacks. These components include – Cannon, Smokestack, and Glacis Plate.

Their weaknesses are as follows:

Cannon: Dagger, Sword, Electricity, Ice

Dagger, Sword, Electricity, Ice Smokestack: Axe, Dagger, Lightening, Fire

Axe, Dagger, Lightening, Fire Glacis Plate: Staff, Sword, Axe, Fire, Ice

How to defeat Steam Tank Obsidian in Octopath Traveler 2

Defeating the Steam Tank Obsidian is going to be quite a long process. The Steam Tank Obsidian itself has 40 Shield Points at the start of the fight with 70,000 HP.

Similarly, the Cannon has 4 SP and 24,000 HP. The Smokestack has 5 SP and 22,000 SP, while the Glacis Plate has 6 Shields and 20,000 HP. Even though they have a relatively low amount of HP, they can still deal high amounts of damage.

Moreover, for as long as these three components are functional, Steam Tank Obsidian will have 40 shields and will lock all of its weaknesses – making it impossible to beat.

Therefore, it is crucial that you get rid of the smaller Components first. We recommend taking out the Cannon first, then the Smokestack, followed by the Glacis Plate.

Since each component takes several turns before launching another attack, you want to get rid of the easier ones first to minimize the damage taken.

That said, you can determine which attack is going to come next, and which component you need to ignore for the moment. You can then break the parts whenever convenient rather than whenever you can. Breaking the part right on time will increase the number of inactive turns.

It is important that you focus on a single component and destroy that first before you move on to the other. That being said, you should know that even without its weaknesses, the Steam Tank Obsidian can still take damage.

Once you have destroyed all three parts of the boss, you can set your focus on the Steam Tank Obsidian itself. At this point, the Shield Points of this boss will h have been reduced by quite a lot and will be easier to defeat.

What you need to be careful about at this point though, is that the Steam Tank Obsidian can also gradually heal and repair the components as well, bringing the fight back to stage one.

To prevent this from happening, you must go all out on this boss, targeting it with the heaviest attacks you have in your arsenal, and also making sure that you are targeting one or more of his weaknesses. If you manage to do so, this boss will be finished sooner than you would imagine.

Best party for Steam Tank Obsidian

Since this boss is part of Partitio’s story, he will surely be one of the best characters to have in your party in this fight. Partitio has an ability that’s perfect for this fight – Hired Help which offers 3x BP or 30k Leaves.

If you are considering Hikari, then that would be a good option as well, especially if he has the bow move or the multi-hit polearm. If not, you can bring along any other Hunter that can use Precise Shot and Draefendi’s Bow to target Steam Tank Obsidian’s Weaknesses.

In addition, you can also go with Apothecary because of their healing abilities as well as the skill to use Axes, one of the weaknesses of you need to target.

Any Armsmaster that has the Sixfold Strike will be crucial here. This guy will be your main damage dealer, striking multiple enemies six times in a single turn.

What else to bring to the fight?

One of the most important things you would need to do in the fight against Steam Tank Obsidian is to restore your HP continuously.

Especially if you do not have a healer in your party, you must make sure that you bring along some Healing Grape Bunches, which you can use to heal party members.

Additionally, you can also bring along Energizing Pomegranates to restore BP and even a few Olives of Life for revives.