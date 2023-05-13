Octopath Traveler 2 Nuts Guide

The journey of your characters in Octopath Traveler 2 becomes more manageable if they are at their strongest with having higher base stats in combat. One such consumable that allows a permanent increase in the base stats of all the characters is Nuts.

Your character’s most vital base stat will improve significantly if you eat the right Nut in Octopath Traveler 2. However, they are not easily found in the game, so you should keep an eye on every opportunity to seize some and feed them to your strongest characters.

Before starting your exploration, it is also essential to understand the relevance of these Nuts in Octopath Traveler 2.

How Nuts work to improve your base stats

There are a total of 10 Nuts that currently provides a boost in one of your character base stats in the game. All the nuts, including their effects, are given below to help you understand.

Nut Effects Nourishing Boosts maximum HP. Invigorating Boosts maximum SP. Fortifying Boosts physical attack. Tough Boosts physical defense. Magic Boosts elemental attack. Resistant Boosts elemental defense. Sharp Boosts accuracy. Slippery Boosts evasion. Critical Boosts critical hit rate. Light Boosts speed.

So the table clearly shows if your character’s highest base stat is based on HP, then the correct Nut to consume is the Nourishing one. This makes things easy for us, and we can save the Nuts for our suitable characters.

Best Octopath Traveler 2 Nuts for each character

When it comes to the best Nut for each character, we will have to look at their strongest base stats before making any decision. You need to know that Nuts provide an increase in your base stats based on your strongest stats. There’s no fixed level of increase.

For example, suppose you are getting a 5 percent increase in Elemental Attack on consuming one Magic Nut for Osvald. In that case, the percentage increase will be lower for the same Nut for other characters having lower Elemental Attack stats.

The highest base stats for Hikari are HP, Physical Attack, and Physical Defense. It means the best Nuts to utilize with Hikare are Nourishing, Fortifying, and Tough Nuts.

For Agnea, the best nut is the Light one, as her Speed stat is the highest among all her stats. Let’s look at the best nuts for the remaining characters in Octopath Traveler 2.

Character Best Nuts Reason Osvald Magic The best base stat is Elemental. Temenos Invigorating and Resistant The character has two best stats: SP and Elemental Defense. Throne Slippery Highest Invasion stat. Ochette Fortifying, Sharp and Critical This character has three base stats with high ratings: Physical attack, Accuracy and Critical. Partito Fortifying and Magic Great Physical and Elemental Attack stats. Castti Fortifying and Magic Great Physical and Elemental Attack stats.

How to get more Nuts in Octopath Traveler 2

Loot from Chests

The chests are your go-to item when it comes to collecting different items or rewards. The random items looted from these chests sometimes provide the most valuable things. You need to find and open all the crates to get the Octopath 2 Nuts.

You will move across different areas of Solista, so use that opportunity to familiarize yourself with the place and locate new chests for your loot.

Steal/Purchase from NPCs

You can collect Nuts from NPCs in every town you visit while taking on the Path Actions for your party members. These NPCs are living stores with several items to offer, including the Octopath Traveler 2 Nuts.

If you feel generous, use the Purchase ability of Partitio to pay the NPCs and gain the Nuts. However, the Throne’s Thief ability might be more reliable here as you achieve the same item without spending a single penny.

You can save the money for better use and enjoy the Nuts for free in Octopath 2.

Take on side missions

In Octopath 2, you enjoy completing the main story and the side missions. These missions allow you to gather resources that prove vital during your skirmishes with the main story bosses.

You get random rewards upon completing these side missions, sometimes getting the much-needed Octopath Traveler 2 Nuts.