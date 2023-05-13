Where To Find The Jokes For Joe In Octopath Traveler 2

Wanted: A Good Joke is one of the many side stories that you can complete while venturing through the world of Octopath Traveler 2. This side quest comes after completing the first chapter of Partitio’s character after which you can unlock this side story.

As for quest location, you will need to navigate through Oresrush which is located in the Wildlands. Keep in mind that the recommended level for completing this side story is “Level 6” and above. In order to instigate it you will have to meet with “Joe”.

Joe is Partitio’s friend and also a loyal companion. He wants to impress a girl by telling her good jokes, but he has none. Hence, it becomes your job to find three Octopath Traveler 2 jokes for him.

So you will be tasked to gather three jokes from Harry, Nikki, and Ned and return to inform Joe about these. If you are having trouble finding any of these you can use Temenos ability “Coerce” to locate them.

Octopath Traveler 2 Wanted: A Good Joke walkthrough

To begin this Side story you need to find Joe first and after meeting with him you can start the quest. He can be found outside with the local girl near the lamppost.

Make sure that you include Osvald, Hikari, Temenos, and Castti in your party. The reason for choosing these members is that Osvald can employ abilities like “Scrutinize”, Hikari can use “Bribe”, Temenos can implement “Coerce” and lastly Castti can use the “Inquire” ability.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can find Harry, Nikki, and Ned at Oresrush during the daytime or nighttime as these NPCs move throughout the day.

Get the first Joke from Harry

The first Octopath Traveler 2 joke that you will get from Harry is known as the “Self-Deprecating Joke”. You will find Harry outside the Foundry, near the stairs. Harry is a miner who usually hangs with the merchant. You can use Hikari’s ability “Bribe” to extract the joke from him.

Get the second Joke from Nikki

The joke that you will acquire from Nikki is known as the “Special Joke”. After you are done with Harry you can move up the stairs to interact with Nikki. He is also Partitio’s friend so you can use Castti’s ability “Inquire” to learn about his joke.

Get the third Joke from Ned

The joke that you will get from Ned is known as “Romantic Advice”. You can find Ned easily at the Tavern. Once you spot him you can resort to using Castti’s ability “inquire”, to inquire about the joke.

Return to Joe

Head back to Joe to tell him the good news that you have three jokes for him to impress the girl. He will be overwhelmed and using those three jokes, he will make a new joke.

Once you complete this side story “Wanted: A Good Joke” in Octopath Traveler 2 you will receive the following rewards: