Ochette is one of the many playable characters in Octopath Traveler 2 who has a very interesting trait that allows her to capture and convert monsters to Jerky. In the game, she uses Jerky to befriend others along the course of her journey.

In Ochette’s storyline Jerky has significant importance since it can be used as a currency in the Beastling Village shops. Jerky can also be consumed to replenish your HP and SP, similar to how a healing item would.

Therefore, the importance of having a healthy supply of Jerky in your inventory can never be overlooked.

Our Octopath Traveler 2 Jerky farming guide will cover all the ways you can use to stock up on tons of Jerky.

How to farm Jerky fast in Octopath Traveler 2

Since Jerky can be used as a currency at Beastling Village in Ochette’s Route, you may want to stock up on it. We suggest trying the following ways to acquire Jerky in Octopath Traveler 2.

Farm monsters in low-level areas

This may be the best way to capture several monsters before using Ochette’s ability to convert them to Jerky. Once you have significantly leveled up your Ochette, you can revisit the previous areas.

Since you are now considerably stronger than before, the monsters that now spawn there are almost a pushover for you. The monsters that spawn now will take more damage from you and return considerably less.

They are also an easy catch since they spawn with lower HP and the lower the HP, the higher the catch chance for Ochette.

So you can travel to these areas, fight the monsters, and defeat them to give pochette a chance to capture them. Finally, you have to open your inventory and check the list of monsters you have captured and select the ones you want to turn into Jerky.

Not all monsters can be turned to Jerky so only the ones that can, will be shown under that option.

Use the Hunter’s Mercy Strike skill

The Mercy Strike is a Hunter Job Skill that targets a single enemy. The move works like a life thread and for the price of 4 SP, delivers a bow strike which even when lethal, leaves the opponent with 1 HP.

This move is perfect for dropping down the HP of monsters before attempting to capture them. It limits the struggle of accidentally killing the monster before Ochette can catch it.

You need to capture the monster alive to convert it to Jerky. So this move will work wonders when you are investing time in Octopath Traveler 2 Jerky farming.

Use the Inventor’s Changeable Catapult skill

The Changeable Catapult is an Inventor Job Skill that targets all the opponents on the battlefield. Since the move consumes no SP, it is extremely helpful when farming for Jerky and fighting tons of monsters.

You will likely deplete all your SP in the battles and return to the inns to replenish it could be a hassle and prove counterproductive. So this skill saves you a ton of time and lets you continue farming jerky in Octopath Traveler 2.

Use your captured monsters to farm

The monsters that you have captured so far can be summoned in a battle to fight alongside you if the said monster can aggro all opponents on the battlefield that is.

These monsters can make light work of most enemies they face allowing you to clear out waves upon waves of monsters in the process. Even if you are unable to manually attempt to capture a monster, Ochette’s ability to automatically capture them will help your case.

The ability save you a lot of time in your quest to farm Jerky in Octopath Traveler 2 since it gives her a 25% chance of successfully capturing a vanquished monster.