Best Octopath Traveler 2 Ochette Companion

When playing Octopath Traveler 2, you’ve got to make some tough decisions. Right at the beginning, one of our protagonists, Ochette, will have to use its Befriend Path Action at the start of her arc by choosing one of two animals as Octopath Traveler 2 Ochette’s companion.

Whichever companion you choose, they’ll join you in combat using the provoke command. You need to make the right call as you can only pick one, and it’s permanent. We’ve got the details on both critters and our suggestion on which animal Ochette should pal up with.

The first animal companion is an owl called Malamaowl, which Ochette later names Mahina, and the second is a jackal called Lajackal, later named Akala.

Which companion is the best for Ochette in Octopath Traveler 2

We advise choosing Malamaowl as starting companion for Ochette since magic is the only attack guaranteed never to miss and is the only type that can damage Octopuffs in a fight. Though Lajackal has the potential to dish out significant damage, Ochette can do the same with a bit of upgrading.

Malamaowl allows Ochette to capture and use more monsters as you progress in the Octopath Traveler 2. Since Ochette can capture beasts and use them later for summons in Octopath Traveler 2, having Malamaowl will allow you to expand your arsenal and ways you can counter enemies.

Malamaowl can reveal the elemental weakness of an enemy. At the same time, another captured beast can exploit the physical attack weakness so you will have both bases covered and can decide how to approach a fight.

Choosing Lajackal as Ochette’s companion

Lajackal can be a good choice, depending on your team’s selection. If you got Throné, Temenos, and Osvald in your squad, Lajackal might be a viable pick. Osvald and Temenos are spellcasters, while Throné is a master of dark elemental damage. In this case, where your crew doesn’t cover all physical damage types, Lajackal would fit right in.

Although most players will be happy with Malamaowl, it depends on your play style, party selection, and who you find appealing. There isn’t a wrong choice while choosing a companion, just a better one for Ochette in Octopath Traveler 2.

What is the difference between both companions?

Both companions have different fighting styles – Magical damage is Malamaowl’s specialty, and Lajackal goes for physical damage. Additionally, Malamaowl can reveal an elemental weakness of the enemy, whereas Lajackel can reveal weapon-type weaknesses of the enemy.

Of course, one can soar through the sky in Octopath Traveler 2 while the other can’t – but both are adorable!