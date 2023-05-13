How To Fast Travel In Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler 2 features a massive world for you to explore. If you intend to find all of its secrets and treasures on foot, you are going to be investing a lot of time. Hence, it is far better to make use of the many Octopath Travel 2 fast travel locations to save time.

The biggest advantage of fast travel is that you can skip towns and villages to avoid all enemy encounters between them. However, similar to the first game, you will need to first unlock the feature.

How to unlock fast travel in Octopath Traveler 2

In Octopath Traveler 2, you have to finish and complete Chapter 1 to unlock the ability to fast travel. As soon as you do that, you just need to visit another town, and boom, fast travel is unlocked.

The prerequisites that are told above are true for most of the characters in Octopath Traveler 2 except for Osvald’s story. For him, you have to complete yet another chapter which is Chapter 2, and then visit another town to unlock it.

How to use Octopath Traveler 2 fast travel

Fast Travelling to another town is a rather easy task which can be done by following the steps given below:

Depending on the console, press Triangle (PlayStation), X (Nintendo Switch), or I (PC) to access the main menu.

From there, head into the World Map.

Once you are on the World Map, select any location that you want to Fast Travel to.

Finally, confirm your visit by checking the popup that appears after that.

Where can you fast travel?

After unlocking Fast Travel, you might be thinking that you can Fast Travel to any place but it’s true for only towns and ports that are visited before.

You also cannot Fast Travel if you are doing a chapter associated with any character. Fast Travel however is also not possible for places that are not towns such as dungeons or port places such as Conning Creek Coast.

Therefore, the best way to get there fast is to Fast Travel to their nearest town or village and head on foot afterward. That way, you can take advantage of Fast Travel and also skip dangerous intertown places.