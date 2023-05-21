In this Nioh 2 Tonfa Skills Guide, we will discuss the Tonfa Skill Tree in detail including all of the effects and requirements of each skill during combat in Nioh 2.
Nioh 2 Tonfa Skills
Just like other skill branches, Tonfa skills in Nioh 2 have their own skill points and a skill tree connected to those points.
The Tonfa skills focus more on potency, mastery, and the capabilities required to use the Tonfa Weapon.
Unlocking Tonfa Skills
Tonfa skills can be unlocked by spending skill points on the Tonfa Skill tree. You can acquire these skill points in a couple of ways.
- Attacking / Killing enemies using Tonfa weapons grants Tonfa skill points.
- Players can also consume different objects to get these Tonfa skill points.
Active Skills
|Name
|Effects
|Ninja Skill Point Cost
|Requirement
|Demon Dance: Heaven
|It repositions the player while evading attacks after a successful Ki Pulse in High Stance.
|1
|Base
|Demon Dance: Man
|It repositions the player while evading attacks after a successful Ki Pulse in Mid Stance.
|1
|Base
|Demon Dance: Earth
|It repositions the player while evading attacks after a successful Ki Pulse in Mid Stance.
|1
|Base
|Pulverize: Heaven
|Lets you perform a follow-up attack after a Demon Dance: Heaven in High Stance.
|1
|Demon Dance: Heaven
|Pulverize: Man
|Let’s you perform a follow-up attack after a Demon Dance: Man in Mid Stance.
|1
|Demon Dance: Man
|Pulverize: Earth
|Let’s you perform a follow-up attack after a Demon Dance: Earth in Low Stance.
|1
|Demon Dance: Earth
|Mountain Breaker
|Launches a powerful strike in High Stance.
|1
|Demon Dance: Heaven
|Tiger Bite
|Closes in on the enemy & sends them flying.
|1
|Demon Dance: Man
|Double Kick
|Performs a two-tier kick in a low stance.
|1
|Demon Dance: Earth
|Impenetrability
|Guarding an attack just before it hits will deflect it and knock the attacker off balance.
|1
|Tiger Bite
|Dragon Slayer
|Lets you unleash a powerful attack in Mid Stance after “Impenetrability”
|1
|Impenetrability
|Dragon Slayer II
|follow-up after “dragon slayer” with another attack.
|1
|Dragon Slayer
|Wild Lions
|Swings the Tonfa weapon around to attack enemies within range.
|1
|Base
|Shove
|Pushes an enemy back causing them to stagger in High / Mid Stance.
|1
|Demon Stance: Heaven
|Sweeping Kick
|Readies a kick at the enemies’ feet in Mid / Low Stance.
|1
|Demon Dance: Man
|Crimson Lotus
|follow-up a strong attack with a single tonfa thrust
|1
|Wild Lions
|Devastation
|follow-up a quick attack with a double tonfa thrust
|1
|· Crimson Lotus · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Urgency
|Gradually charges at the enemy to land a powerful blow in High Stance.
|1
|Mountain Breaker
|Prescience
|all incoming attacks are neglected as you recover after a dodge in Low Stance.
|1
|· Double Kick · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Buoyancy I
|Increases your damage when using a tonfa weapon if your equipment is light. (Scaling: D-)
|1
|Sweeping Kick
|Focused Strike
|Moves Slowly while building power and then releases it instantly in a single, powerful blow
|1
|· Wild Lions · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Heavenly Chain
|Follows a Strong attack with multiple Tonfa strikes.
|1
|· Shove · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Thousand Tongues
|Successfully parries an enemy and retaliates with Tonfa strikes in Mid Stance.
|1
|· Tiger Bite · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Storm of Strikes
|Push towards the enemy with a flurry of powerful tonfa blows.
|Boss Skills
|Defeat Hattori Hanzo.
Passive Skills
|Name
|Effects
|Ninja Skill Point Cost
|Requirement
|Buoyancy II
|Increases your damage when using a tonfa weapon if your equipment is light. (Scaling: D)
|1
|· Buoyancy I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Buoyancy III
|Increases your damage when using a tonfa weapon if your equipment is light. (Scaling: D+)
|1
|Buoyancy II
|Three Wars Kata I
|When using tonfa, Ki damage received is reduced by 6%
|1
|Wild Lions
|Three Wars Kata II
|When using tonfa, Ki damage received is reduced by 3%
|1
|· Three Wars Kata I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Three Wars Kata III
|When using tonfa, Ki damage received is reduced by 3%
|1
|Three Wars Kata II
|Relentless I
|Equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your Maximum Ki by 30%
|1
|· Three Wars Kata 1 · Focused Strike
|Relentless II
|Equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your Maximum Ki by 20%
|1
|· Three Wars Kata II · Relentless 1 · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Relentless III
|Equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your Maximum Ki by 10%
|1
|Relentless 2
|Indomitable Spirit I
|When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your recovery speed by 15%
|1
|Pulverize: Man
|Indomitable Spirit II
|When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your recovery speed by 10%
|1
|· Indomitable Spirit I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Indomitable Spirit III
|When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your melee damage by 15%
|1
|Indomitable Spirit II
|Cornered Tiger I
|When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your melee damage by 10%
|1
|Pulverize: Heaven
|Cornered Tiger II
|When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your melee damage by 5%
|1
|· Cornered Tiger I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Cornered Tiger III
|When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your recovery speed by 5%
|1
|Cornered Tiger II
|Cornered Bore I
|When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon reduces the damage you receive by 15%
|1
|· Wild Lions · Demon Dance: Earth
|Cornered Bore II
|When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon reduces the damage you receive by 10%
|1
|· Cornered Boar · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Cornered Bore III
|When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon reduces the damage you receive by 5%
|1
|Cornered Boar II
|Full Moon Kata I
|When your health is full, having a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases melee damage by 3%
|1
|Pulverize: Earth
|Full Moon Kata II
|When your health is full, having a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases melee damage by 2%
|1
|· Full Moon Kata I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Full Moon Kata III
|When your health is full, having a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases melee damage by 1%
|1
|Full Moon Kata II
|Shadow Strike I
|If you have a Tonfa weapon equipped, attacking enemies from behind does 3% more damage.
|1
|Demon Dance: Earth
|Shadow Strike II
|If you have a Tonfa weapon equipped, attacking enemies from behind does 2% more damage.
|1
|· Shadow Strike I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Shadow Strike III
|If you have a Tonfa weapon equipped, attacking enemies from behind does 1% more damage.
|1
|Shadow Strike II
|Passage to the Afterlife I
|Grapple damage increases by 3% when you have a Tonfa weapon equipped
|1
|· Demon Dance: Man · Demon Dance: Heaven
|Passage to the Afterlife II
|Grapple damage increases by 2% when you have a Tonfa weapon equipped
|1
|· Passage to the Afterlife I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission.
|Passage to the Afterlife III
|Grapple damage increases by 1% when you have a Tonfa weapon equipped
|1
|Passage to the Afterlife II
Mystic Arts
|Name
|Effects
|Ninja Skill Point Cost
|Requirement
|Kannagi
|Let’s you cancel any Tonfa technique into demon dance.
|1
|· Demon Dance: Man · Demon Dance: Earth · Clearing “Like lightning” mission.
|Apocalypse
|Landing successive hits increase tonfa damage.
|1
|· Demon Dance: Man · Demon Dance: Earth · Clearing “Like lightning” mission.