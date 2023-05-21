In this Nioh 2 Tonfa Skills Guide, we will discuss the Tonfa Skill Tree in detail including all of the effects and requirements of each skill during combat in Nioh 2.

Nioh 2 Tonfa Skills

Just like other skill branches, Tonfa skills in Nioh 2 have their own skill points and a skill tree connected to those points.

The Tonfa skills focus more on potency, mastery, and the capabilities required to use the Tonfa Weapon.

Unlocking Tonfa Skills

Tonfa skills can be unlocked by spending skill points on the Tonfa Skill tree. You can acquire these skill points in a couple of ways.

Attacking / Killing enemies using Tonfa weapons grants Tonfa skill points.

Players can also consume different objects to get these Tonfa skill points.

Active Skills

Name Effects Ninja Skill Point Cost Requirement Demon Dance: Heaven It repositions the player while evading attacks after a successful Ki Pulse in High Stance. 1 Base Demon Dance: Man It repositions the player while evading attacks after a successful Ki Pulse in Mid Stance. 1 Base Demon Dance: Earth It repositions the player while evading attacks after a successful Ki Pulse in Mid Stance. 1 Base Pulverize: Heaven Lets you perform a follow-up attack after a Demon Dance: Heaven in High Stance. 1 Demon Dance: Heaven Pulverize: Man Let’s you perform a follow-up attack after a Demon Dance: Man in Mid Stance. 1 Demon Dance: Man Pulverize: Earth Let’s you perform a follow-up attack after a Demon Dance: Earth in Low Stance. 1 Demon Dance: Earth Mountain Breaker Launches a powerful strike in High Stance. 1 Demon Dance: Heaven Tiger Bite Closes in on the enemy & sends them flying. 1 Demon Dance: Man Double Kick Performs a two-tier kick in a low stance. 1 Demon Dance: Earth Impenetrability Guarding an attack just before it hits will deflect it and knock the attacker off balance. 1 Tiger Bite Dragon Slayer Lets you unleash a powerful attack in Mid Stance after “Impenetrability” 1 Impenetrability Dragon Slayer II follow-up after “dragon slayer” with another attack. 1 Dragon Slayer Wild Lions Swings the Tonfa weapon around to attack enemies within range. 1 Base Shove Pushes an enemy back causing them to stagger in High / Mid Stance. 1 Demon Stance: Heaven Sweeping Kick Readies a kick at the enemies’ feet in Mid / Low Stance. 1 Demon Dance: Man Crimson Lotus follow-up a strong attack with a single tonfa thrust 1 Wild Lions Devastation follow-up a quick attack with a double tonfa thrust 1 · Crimson Lotus · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Urgency Gradually charges at the enemy to land a powerful blow in High Stance. 1 Mountain Breaker Prescience all incoming attacks are neglected as you recover after a dodge in Low Stance. 1 · Double Kick · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Buoyancy I Increases your damage when using a tonfa weapon if your equipment is light. (Scaling: D-) 1 Sweeping Kick Focused Strike Moves Slowly while building power and then releases it instantly in a single, powerful blow 1 · Wild Lions · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Heavenly Chain Follows a Strong attack with multiple Tonfa strikes. 1 · Shove · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Thousand Tongues Successfully parries an enemy and retaliates with Tonfa strikes in Mid Stance. 1 · Tiger Bite · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Storm of Strikes Push towards the enemy with a flurry of powerful tonfa blows. Boss Skills Defeat Hattori Hanzo.

Passive Skills

Name Effects Ninja Skill Point Cost Requirement Buoyancy II Increases your damage when using a tonfa weapon if your equipment is light. (Scaling: D) 1 · Buoyancy I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Buoyancy III Increases your damage when using a tonfa weapon if your equipment is light. (Scaling: D+) 1 Buoyancy II Three Wars Kata I When using tonfa, Ki damage received is reduced by 6% 1 Wild Lions Three Wars Kata II When using tonfa, Ki damage received is reduced by 3% 1 · Three Wars Kata I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Three Wars Kata III When using tonfa, Ki damage received is reduced by 3% 1 Three Wars Kata II Relentless I Equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your Maximum Ki by 30% 1 · Three Wars Kata 1 · Focused Strike Relentless II Equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your Maximum Ki by 20% 1 · Three Wars Kata II · Relentless 1 · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Relentless III Equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your Maximum Ki by 10% 1 Relentless 2 Indomitable Spirit I When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your recovery speed by 15% 1 Pulverize: Man Indomitable Spirit II When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your recovery speed by 10% 1 · Indomitable Spirit I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Indomitable Spirit III When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your melee damage by 15% 1 Indomitable Spirit II Cornered Tiger I When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your melee damage by 10% 1 Pulverize: Heaven Cornered Tiger II When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your melee damage by 5% 1 · Cornered Tiger I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Cornered Tiger III When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases your recovery speed by 5% 1 Cornered Tiger II Cornered Bore I When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon reduces the damage you receive by 15% 1 · Wild Lions · Demon Dance: Earth Cornered Bore II When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon reduces the damage you receive by 10% 1 · Cornered Boar · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Cornered Bore III When your health is at 30% or lower, equipping a tonfa weapon as your main weapon reduces the damage you receive by 5% 1 Cornered Boar II Full Moon Kata I When your health is full, having a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases melee damage by 3% 1 Pulverize: Earth Full Moon Kata II When your health is full, having a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases melee damage by 2% 1 · Full Moon Kata I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Full Moon Kata III When your health is full, having a tonfa weapon as your main weapon increases melee damage by 1% 1 Full Moon Kata II Shadow Strike I If you have a Tonfa weapon equipped, attacking enemies from behind does 3% more damage. 1 Demon Dance: Earth Shadow Strike II If you have a Tonfa weapon equipped, attacking enemies from behind does 2% more damage. 1 · Shadow Strike I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Shadow Strike III If you have a Tonfa weapon equipped, attacking enemies from behind does 1% more damage. 1 Shadow Strike II Passage to the Afterlife I Grapple damage increases by 3% when you have a Tonfa weapon equipped 1 · Demon Dance: Man · Demon Dance: Heaven Passage to the Afterlife II Grapple damage increases by 2% when you have a Tonfa weapon equipped 1 · Passage to the Afterlife I · Clearing “The sun sets on Mount Tenno” mission. Passage to the Afterlife III Grapple damage increases by 1% when you have a Tonfa weapon equipped 1 Passage to the Afterlife II

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Mystic Arts