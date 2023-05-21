Nioh 2 The Hidden Monsters of Okehazama Kodama Locations Guide

If you are interested in finding all the Nioh 2 The Hidden Monsters of Okehazama Kodama Locations, our guide has you covered while you work your way to finding all 150 of them for the trophy.

Nioh 2 The Hidden Monsters of Okehazama Kodama Locations

There are a total of 7 Kodama locations in The Hidden Monsters of Okehazama.

If you miss some of the Kodama locations in your first playthrough of Nioh 2, you can always go back to the mission through the mission select menu and collect them.

Kodama Location 1

At the start of the mission enter the nearby cave. When you entered the cave go into the second room, on your right where an Enki enemy is sitting. The first Kodama is in the room.

Kodama Location 2

Go back to the cave room with a group of Gaki in it then go up the slope on the right that leads to another Enki. The Kodama will be past the Enki at the end of the tunnel behind some boxes.

Kodama Location 3

Head outside the cave and then go uphill into the small forest where you encounter Nure-Onna. You can find the third kodama on the right side in the forest just beside a tree in the grass.

Kodama Location 4

From the second Shrine go downhill into the nearby cave. Follow the candles till you are in a room with a Yoki and Nure-Onna. Head towards the broken red gate and follow the path on the left to reach the Kodama.

Kodama Location 5

This kodama is in the Dark Realm, near the fourth kodama. After you find the source of the dark realm, dispel it, walk up to the shrine and you will see the Kodama to the left of it in the nearby bushes.

Kodama Location 6

This kodama is in the village that’s completely in the dark realm. Look for a broken-down house at the end of the village and you will find the kodama in a corner of the house.

Kodama Location 7

Close to the main mission objective marker, you will see a barricade. Go around the barricade to the left side till you reach the burning tree. From the tree, if you look to the right you will see the kodama behind some sacks.