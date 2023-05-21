In this Nioh 2 Shiftling Skills guide, we will discuss everything there is to know about the Shiftling Skills. We will take a look at how these skills can help you out in Nioh 2. We will also talk about how you would be able to acquire these skills. Let’s get started:

Nioh 2 Shiftling Skills

Let’s take a look at how we can get Shiftling Skills. There is no rocket science in acquiring these skills. You will have to spend the Skill Points in the tree.

You can increase the potency of skill by spending more skill points and leveling it up.

You can unlock the Shiftling Skill Points by using Yokai Shift, Yokai Burst Counters, or Yokai Soul Cores. Other than that, to get Shiftling Skill Points, certain items can be consumed as well.

Let’s take a look at all the skills:

Active Skills

Name Effects Skill point cost Prerequisite Burst Counter: Brute It takes one Anima for a devastating attack. It does a lot of Ki damage if the Burst attack of the enemy is successfully interrupted. You can only use this with the Brute type. The command used for this skill is R2 + Square Button. 1 Base Burst Counter: Feral It takes one Anima to dash forward. It leaves an afterimage at the location where you previously were. In this way, you can perform a follow-up attack that does a lot of Ki damage. The Ki damage occurs if your afterimage comes in contact with the burst attack of the enemy. The command needed for this skill is R2 + Square Button. 1 Base Burst Counter: Phantom It takes one Anima to help you against incoming enemy attacks. Provides defense against Burst attack and when you guard against them at the right moment, you would be able to stagger and deal a lot of Ki damage to the enemy. The command used for this skill is: R2 + Square Button 1 Base Fang Break Staggers the enemy by rebelling against the incoming attack. The command used for this skill is: L1 + Triangle Button 1 Burst Counter: Brute Shadowstep You would be able to dodge during a quick attack. 1 Burst Counter: Feral Shadowstab You can use a Quick Attack right after Shadowstep without any delay. 1 Shadowstep Blood Moon: Yin You can press and hold L2 to aim and your weapon readies for an aimed throw. If the aim hits the mark, you will be teleported to your enemy immediately. 1 Burst Counter: Phantom Blood Moon: Yang You can follow a quick attack with a strong attack with this skill. 0 Burst Counter: Phantom

Custom Active Skills

Name Effects Skill Point Cost Prerequisite Arcana of the dead Five percent increase in damage and Ki damage because of Active Skills. But all the elemental effects are lost. 1 Soul Atrophy I Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Arcana of Serpents Gives poison element to specific Active Skills. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.20 now. 1 Special Finesse: Invigorate Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom. Arcana of Vermin Gives paralysis element to specific Active Skills. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.20 now. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Arcana of Fire Gives Fire element to specific active skills. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.40 now. 1 Fiendish Maw I Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Arcana of Water Gives Water Element to specific Active Skills. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Blood Moon: Yang Arcana of Lightning Gives lightning element to specific active skills. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.40 now. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Demonic Dexterity I Arcana of Power Gives Corruption element to specific active skills. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.40 now. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Soul Atrophy I Raging Strike Twenty percent increase in damage from specific active skills. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.10 now. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Demonic Destruction I Ravenous Strike Your health increases by ten percent of the damage dealt. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.30 now. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Special Finesse: Recuperate I Desperate Strike Your health increases by thirty percent of the damage dealt. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.30 now. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Hasten Awakening I Refulgent Strike You get more Anrita when you use specific skills to defeat your enemies. The Ki consumption rate is 1.10 now. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Guardian Bond: Aether Mercenary Strike Ten percent increase in the drop rate of items upon defeating an enemy. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.30 now. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Enduring Awakening I Murderous Strike Using specific active skills restores five percent of the maximum health when you take out an enemy. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.20 with this skill. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Demonic Tenacity I Imperious Strike Fifty percent increase in Anima gained when hitting an opponent using specific active skills. The Ki Consumption Rate is 1.40 now. 1 Needs a specific amount of Astral Wisdom Demonic Ascension I The Dragon’s Echo I

Passives