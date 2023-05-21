After you finish the A Way Out main-mission, you will jump right into the 17th side-mission called Immovable, which takes place in the Shadow region. In this Nioh 2 Immovable Walkthrough, we’ll show you how you can easily complete the side-mission in Nioh 2.

Nioh 2 Immovable

Since this is only a side-mission, it is extremely simple and requires not much effort to complete.

This mission begins at the village where the ‘A Way Out’ mission left you. The basic objective of this mission is to retrace your steps and go back to the little hut you saw while you were traveling to this village. Then, you just have to kill a masked man inside the hut to complete this mission.

You will encounter quite a few enemies in your path in this dark and gloomy area. Some of them can be hard to see, so turn up your monitor brightness to be able to easily spot all the enemies. You will also be ambushed many times so be prepared.

Keep traveling back the way you came from and kill all the enemies in your path. You will soon come across the Mitsume Yazura, who is a freaky creature with several heads.

Even though it looks horrifying, you shouldn’t have that much of a problem with it, unless your level is below 40. Killing it will help you secure the shrine for the Immovable mission.

When you finally reach the hut, go inside it and trigger the fight with the masked man. Bait him out of the tiny hut to have an easier time with him.

Once you kill the masked man, this side-mission will be completed.

Rewards

The masked man will drop the following items: