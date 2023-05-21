Guardian Spirits, as the name suggests, are entities that can aid the player in battle. We have compiled this Nioh 2 Guardian Spirits guide to show you which of these beings are available in the game for you to command in battle.

First you need to attune your guardian spirit to a specific Soul Core and then you will be able to perform Yokai Skills, the skills that are associated with that specific core.

When you have enough Yokai force just press R2 + triangle or square and Yokai skill will be activated.

Keep in mind that each soul core has a unique power associated to it and requires a different amount of Yokai Force to activate and a guardian spirit can be attuned to a maximum of two soul cores.

Both of the two soul cores will correspond to different slot and activation commands as well.

Nioh 2 Guardian Spirits

Makami

This is one of the three starter guardian spirits that will be available and it can be selected in the shrine menu and will provide a boost to the player.

It will increase your strength and you will not be staggered in Brute form. Its fang break will allow you to repel enemy attacks and will also inflict a staggering effect if the enemy is human.

It is a wolf guardian spirit with the following stats:

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force (Guard) B Melee Attack Ki Consumption -10% Final Blow Damage +10 – Fire Resistance +20% – Yokai Skill Damage (All) 20% Courage 10, magic 15 Attunement Limit 14 Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.1x Defense Enhancement 0.9x

Ame-no-Mitori

It’s the second of the three starter guardians and can be activated by pressing triangle + circle when your Amrita gauge is full. It will make you dodge quicker when in Feral form.

The next step of the combo is to quickly dodge and then quickly attack, it will let you do both and also will produce Amrita.

It is an eagle-like guardian with stats:

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Charge Bonus B Running Speed +10% Ki Recovery Speed +12.5% – Amrita Earned +5% Courage 10, Dex 17 Yokai Force 20 Body 13, Magic 15 Attunement Limit 15 Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.10 Defense Enhancement 1.05x

Kagewani

It is the third in three of the starter Guardian Spirits and can be activated by pressing triangle + circle when your Amrita gauge is full. It will make you prone to staggering when in Phantom form.

While you will be able to launch your weapon at an enemy and if it finds its mark you will be instantly teleported to the enemy’s side.

This is a shark resembling guardian spirit with stats:

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force (Range Attacks) B Life +200 Tenacity (Damage Over Time) ?? – Strong Attack Ki Damage +15% Skill 13, Str 17 Life Drain (Yokai Skill) A Stam 10, Magic 15 Attunement Limit 18 Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.85x Defense Enhancement 1.20x

Okuri-Inu

This is a dog spirit and can be selected on the shrine menu and can be activated by pressing the triangle + circle when the Amrita gauge is full. Its stats are:

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force (Timely Guard) 3.5 Melee Damage vs Unscathed Enemy +7% Anima +2% Amrita Gauge Charge +10% Critical Yokai Shift (Dark Realm) +40% Attunement Limit 16 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.98 Defense Enhancement 1.07

Masaru

This is a monkey-like guardian spirit that can be selected on the shrine menu and can be activated by pressing triangle + circle when Amrita Gauge is full.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Charge Bonus A- Auto Grave Recovery +10 Imbue Purity (Strong Attack) +10 Strength + Courage = 18 Amrita Sensor Dexteriy + Courage = 16 Attunement Limit 17 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.02 Defense Enhancement 1.00

Shirohami

It is a white viper like guardian spirit that can be selected on shrine and can be activated by pressing triangle + circle when Amrita Gauge is full.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Charge Bonus (Guard) A- Life Drain (Melee) 50 Imbue Poison (Yokai) +50 Soul Core Drop Rate +5.0% Strength + Courage = 19 Poison Accumulation (Enemy) +15% Dexterity + Stamina = 17 Attunement Limit 21 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.12 Defense Enhancement 0.88

Hyobishin

This one is a black panther spirit with quite bad temper and rage towards impure. You can unlock Hyobishin by getting to the main mission “Pervading Waters (Dawn)”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Charge Bonus A- Attack Bonus (Amrita Guage) B+ Dispel Ailments (Strong Attack) 30% Skill + Constitution = 27 Anima Charge (Critical) +20% Dexterity + Stamins = 25 Yokai Ability Damage (Brute) +18% Attunement Limit 18 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.12 Defense Enhancement 0.88

Nekomata

This one is a cat guardian spirit that and posses’ magical powers and also understand and speak human language. And you will unlock it when you enter the twilight area.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Charge Bonus A- Throwing Weapon Damage +5% Extended Burst Counter Skill + Magic =39 Anima Bonus (Ninjutsu Hit) A Dexterity + Heart = 37 Yokai Ability Damage (Feral) +20% Attunement Limit 22 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.10 Defense Enhancement 0.90

Yainami-Hime

It is a mermaid-like spirit that can be selected on shrine and can be activated by pressing triangle + circle when Amrita Gauge is full. It will be useful in life drain (Water) attacks.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Charge Bonus A- Life Drain Water Attack B Water Resistance +20 Strength + Heart = 24 Amrita Bonus A Dexterity + Skill = 22 Attunement Limit 17 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.05 Defense Enhancement 0.97

Rokugezo

This one is an elephant type guardian spirit that will increase the toughness of players characters. Its Yokai shift is Phantom.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Toughness 3 Anima Bonus (Timely Guard) 3.0 Skill + Courage = 21 Lightning Resistance +20% Magic + Stamina = 19 Yokai Ability Damage (Force Boost) +25% Attunement Limit 17 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.07 Defense Enhancement 0.95

Usura-Hicho

This is a butterfly type guardian spirit that can boost life recovery of the user and it has Yokai shift Brute.

You can unlock this one in the second region during the mission called “The Viper and the Butterfly”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Life Recovery (Purification) 100 Water Damage +15% Magic + Heart = 24 Active Skill Ki Damage +10% Magic + Courage = 22 Dodge Ki Consuption -10% Attunement Limit 20 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.90 Defense Enhancement 1.15

Shin Roku

The holy deer of Japanese mythology is a physical embodiment of power of nature. You can acquire it in the mission “Horns on Head Dragonfly in Hand”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Life Drain 50 Anima Bonus (Electrified Enemy) A Courage + Strength = 26 Anima Charge (Unscathed) +10% Heart + Skill = 24 Lightning Damage +15% Attunement Limit 18 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.02 Defense Enhancement 1.00

Hiyokucho

A spirit in the form of pair of male and female birds looks like waterfowl with a fused body and you can unlock it by completing “Bird in a Cage” mission.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Cumulative Damage) A- Ki +80 Melee Damage (Critical) +15% Courage + Strength = 26 Ki Recovery Bonus (Amrita Guage) A Heart + Magic = 24 Medicine Burst +15% Attunement Limit 16 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.00 Defense Enhancement 1.05

Tengen Kujaku

This is a rainbow feathered peacock with power to see the future. You can acquire it when you are in the region 3 mission “The Demon King’s Blade”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Extended Elemental Weapon +10% Anima Bonus (Elemental Attack) A Heart + Strength = 35 Enemy/Treasure/Amrita/Kodama Sensor Dexterity + Skill = 33 Attunement Limit 18 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.05 Defense Enhancement 0.97

Nine Tails

This one is a fox like guardian spirit and has nine tails, that’s why the name and all the nine tails have different powers. You will acquire it by completing the mission “The Frenzied Blaze”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Fire Resistance +20 Fire Damage +15 Constitution + Strength = 31 Anima Bonus (Scorched Enemy) A Heart + Magic = 29 Luck (Yokai Shift) +70 Attunement Limit 23 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.90 Defense Enhancement 1.15

Atlas Bear

As the name tells, this one is a bear shaped guardian spirit that comes from far southwest and you can acquire it by completing the mission “The Warrior (Dawn)”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Guard) A- Melee Damage +5% Stamina + Strength = 31 Life Drain (Grapple) 200 Constitution + Courage = 29 Attunement Limit 20 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.15 Defense Enhancement 0.82

Genbu

This one is from the southwest and you can acquire Genbu by completing the mission “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno (Dawn)”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Damage Taken -5% Anima Boss (Onmyo Magic) A Magic + Heart = 30 Elemental Damage Taken -15% Constitution + Stamina = 32 Attunement Limit 24 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.80 Defense Enhancement 1.25

Gyokuto

From the ancient lands of Japan, Gyokuto is a moon-hare guardian spirit with a power of great speed. You can unlock this spirit by completing the mission called “Dawn of Hope”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Cumulative Damage) A- Elixir Efficiency +10% Faster Ki recovery (Medicine) Courage + Heart = 44 Untouched Elixir +10% Dexterity + Skill = 46 Dash Ki Consuption -15% Attunement Limit 20 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.85 Defense Enhancement 1.20

Saoirse

Marrow of Celtic lookalike guardian spirit from the oceans has wings and fishtail as well. You can get this one my completing the mission “The Blue-eyed Samurai”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Defence Bonus (Amrita Gauge) A Amrita Gauge Charge +15% Heart + Strength = 44 Anima Bonus (Amrita Absorption) A Courage + Stamina = 42 Attunement Limit 20 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.95 Defense Enhancement 1.10

Yumehami

An elephant like guardian spirit who can deal constant lightning damage by creating lightning terrain effect. You can unlock Yumehami by completing the mission “Cherry Blossom Viewing in Daigo”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Anima Bonus (Gold Earned) B+ Extended Yokai Shift +20% Magic + Skill = 43 Faster Ki Recovery (Amrita Absorption) Stamina + Constitution = 41 Melee Ki Damage +20% Attunement Limit 21 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.05 Defense Enhancement 0.97

Isanagami

A whale shaped guardian spirit and is called God of fishing. You can unlock Isanagami by starting the mission “The Golden Castle”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Guard) A- Life +250 Melee Damage vs Saturated Enemy +15% Stamina + Constitution = 42 Tea Utensil Drop Rate +10% Heart + Skill = 40 Attunement Limit 24 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.07 Defense Enhancement 0.95

Hakutaku

This three eyed beast is the guardian spirit that possesses unfathomable amount of knowledge about spirits and demons. You can acquire Hakutaku by completing the mission “The High-spirited Demon”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Life Drain (Lightning Attack) B+ Yokai Ability Damage (Phantom) +20% Magic + Heart = 41 Soul Core Drop Rate +8% Dexterity + Skill = 39 Attunement Limit 23 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.95 Defense Enhancement 1.10

Inosasao

This is a boar like guardian spirit with supernatural powers and we can get an idea of its age by counting the dwarf bamboo stalks on its back. Acquire this guardian spirit by completing the mission “Ruin Draws Near (Twilight)”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Guard) A- Defence Bonus (Amrita Gauge) B+ Damage Taken (Mid-Attack) -15% Courage + Strength = 33 Anima Bonus (Damage Taken) A Stamina + Constitution = 31 Charge Attack Boost +15% Attunement Limit 21 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.15 Defense Enhancement 0.82

Yatagarasu

A crow like guardian spirit that has three legs and three eyes who can see all that is in heaven and earth from Japanese mythology. You can find this one in the side mission “The Third Word”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Cumulative Damage) A- Untouched Ammo +20 Melee Damage vs Scorched Enemy +15% Heart + Strength = 33 Anima Bonus (Ranged Weapon Hit) A Dexterity + Skill = 31 Imbue Fire (Ranged Attack) +50 Attunement Limit 22 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.0 Defense Enhancement 1.05

Itokuri

A Spider lookalike guardian spirit who can alter fates, they also have peculiar fondness for treasures and historical items. Unlock Itokuri by completing the mission “Master of the Three Evils”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Cumulative Damage) A- Item drop rate +5% Imbue Paralysis (Yokai Abilities) +50 Courage + Magic = 29 Paralysis Accumulation (Enemy) +15% Dexterity + Skill = 24 Luck +40 Attunement Limit 22 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.02 Defense Enhancement 1.00

Mizuchi

A dragon like guardian spirit with great ambitions and lives in the abysses of deep rivers. You will get Mizuchi as a reward when you complete the online mission “A Strong Bond”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Guard) A- Anima Bonus (Water Attack) B Amrita Earned +5% Courage + Constitution = 39 Lightning Damage +15% Attunement Limit 20 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.07 Defense Enhancement 0.95

Kurama Tengu

This is Tengu guardian spirit who lives in Mount Kurama. There is also known to be a great tengu who also superlative spiritual spiritual power. You have to clear “A Song to Soothe the Storm” mission to acquire it.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Cumulative Damage) A- Active Skill Ki Consumption -10% Dodge Ki Consumption -12% Skill + Strength = 45 Ki Recovery (Unscathed) +14% Courage + Constitution = 43 Yokai Ability Damage (Purified Enemy) +20% Attunement Limit 22 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.08 Defense Enhancement 0.94

Ho

This is a bird lookalike guardian spirit with the characteristics of many creatures and male opposite of the sacred birds called Ho-oh. Unlock it by completing the mission “Eternal Rivals (The Tengu’s Disciple DLC)”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Guard) A- High Attack Damage +8% Amrita Earned +5% Stamina + Strength = 48 Luck +45 Dexterity + Magic = 48 Imbue Purity (Strong Attack) +15 Attunement Limit 25 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.03 Defense Enhancement 0.99

Blue Dragon

This dragon has been worshipped as a protector of east since ancient times and is a symbol of wind and lightning. You can unlock the blue dragon by completing the mission “Prisoners of the Stone (The Tengu’s Disciple DLC)”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Projectile Damage Taken -15% Elemental Damage Taken (Guarding) -40% Courage + Constitution = 50 Melee Damage vs Electrified Enemy +12% Stamina + Strength = 48 Shock Accumulation (Enemy) +10 Attunement Limit 24 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.97 Defense Enhancement 1.08

Kuzunoha the Fox

A fox like guardian spirit who is the messenger of fox deity called Inari. You can acquire Kuzunoha from Seimei when you are done with the main mission “The Blighted Gate”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Elemental Damage +8% Anima Bonus (Onmyo Magic Hit) A Elemental Weapon Damage +8% Yokai Ability Damage (Ailing Enemy) +10% Attunement Limit 24 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.00 Defense Enhancement 1.05

Janomecho

This one is a human lookalike guardian spirit with butterfly wings and antennae as well. Unlock Janomecho by completing the mission “A Storm in the Underworld” (Darkness in the Capital).

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Cumulative Damage) A- Dodge Ki Consumption -8% Attack Bonus (Health Lost) A Courage + Heart = 53 Ki Recovery (Critical) +15% Attunement Limit 22 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.14 Defense Enhancement 0.88

Ho-oh

This one is a birdlike guardian spirit with characteristics accumulated from many creatures and is called ruler of all winged creatures. You can unlock it by getting Ho and Oh spirits separately.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Purified Accumulation (Enemy) +8% Damage Taken vs Yokai -7% Damage vs Purified Enemy +10% Attunement Limit 26 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.02 Defense Enhancement 1.02

Oh

Same as the above one, this is also a bird like guardian spirit and is called ruler of all winged creatures. You will get this one from Minamoto no Yorimitsu when you complete Palace of the Damned.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Guard Ki Consumption -8% Life Recovery (Amrita Absorption) 30 Attunement Limit 25 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.98 Defense Enhancement 1.07

Amabie

This is a long-haired guardian spirit with fish-like scales and you acquire it by completing the mission “In Search of the Elixir”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Medicine Efficiency (Critical) +50% Dispel Ailments (Medicine) 100% Constitution + Stamina = 58 Paralysis Resistance +50 Attunement Limit 23 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.81 Defense Enhancement 1.24

Suzaku

This is a guardian spirit of sacred bird and has been worshipped since ancient times and is called guardian of the south. This will be unlocked when you complete the side mission “Undying Light”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit) A- Life Drain (Fire Attack) A Burn Accumulation (Enemy) +15% Damage Taken vs Yokai -8% Critical Yokai Shift +60% Courage + Stamina = 56 Attunement Limit 24 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.97 Defense Enhancement 1.08

Sohaya

A dragon guardian spirit and has seven horns and six wings. It can fly through the sky with the speed of lightning bolt. You will unlock it when you complete the mission “Dawn of the Demon”.

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Cumulative Damage) A- Elemental Damage Taken -10% Nullify Confusion 100% Ki Recovery Bonus (Amrita Gauge) A Counter-Yokai Tactics B+ Attunement Limit 26 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.2 Defense Enhancement 0.82

Baku



Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Anima Bonus (Guard) A- Corrupted Accumulation (Enemy) +8% Melee Damage bs Corrupted Enemy +10% Anima Charge +10% Attunement Limit 26 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.11 Defense Enhancement 0.91

These are all the guardian spirits in the Nioh 2.