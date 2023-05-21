Boss skills in Nioh 2 are unique moves and skills dropped by the bosses. This Nioh 2 Boss Skills guide covers all the details about boss skills, mainly including how to acquire and use these skills.

Nioh 2 Boss Skills

There are a lot of boss skills in Nioh 2 and you will be consistently getting them in your lap throughout the game.

While most of these skills grant you amazing moves and attacks with your acquired weapons, some of the skills let you summon magical weapons too!

Once you have collected a boss skill, you can use a key or combination of keys to put the skill into effect while fighting. Below you will find the description of all of these skills and how they are used:

Dragon Fang

Dragon Fang is a sword skill dropped by Saito Yoshitatsu boss. This skill lets you perform an energetic grapple that fills in your Anima gauge.

Izuna Drop

Izuna Drop is a combo of sword and fist skill, and is dropped by Ren Hayabusa. Use this attack to grapple your enemy and slam him down head.

Kurama Sword Dance

Kurama Sword Dance is dropped by the boss Minamoto no Yoshitsune. This amazing sword skill lets you unleash a series of slashed and kicks onto your enemy.

Reverse Impact

Reverse Impact is skill dropped by the boss Fujiwara no Chikata. It lets you stab the ground and unleashing a wave of shock by pulling the sword out.

Severing Spin

Severing Spin is dropped by the Minamoto no Yorimitsu and sheath your sword in all directions onto the enemies.

True & Through

True & Through boss skill is dropped from the boss Azai Nagamasa and lets you hit the enemy with a forceful stab.

Double-Headed Slice

Double-Headed Slice is a dual swords skill and is dropped by the boss Tokichiro. It lets you give multiple slashes to your enemy.

Dragon Claw

Draw Claw is also a dual swords skill. Dropped by the boss Soito Yashitatsu, you can use this skill to perform a grapple that will also increase your Anima greatly.

Punish the Proud

This dual swords skill is dropped by the boss Imagawa Yoshimoto. The special effect of this skill is that it perishes the attacks of a human enemy.

Ultimate Sign of Cross

Ultimate Sign of the Cross is dropped by the boss Tokichiro, and is a dual swords skill.

This skill is basically an extension to the Sign of the Cross skill and lets you perform two cross-shaped blows by hitting ‘square’ after a Sign of the Cross move.

Bracing Breeze

Bracing Breeze is a skill dropped by the boss Maeda Toshiie. It is a deflecting skill that parries human enemy attacks and lets you deal a counter attack.

Triple Threat

Triple Threat is a spear skill that is dropped by boss Maeda Toshiie. This skill lets you perform up to three powerful stabs onto the enemy and, if done properly, recovers your Ki.

Spirit Storm

Spirit Storm is an axe skill that is dropped by boss Obsidian Samurai. This skill lets you perish the incoming attacks while sweeping your axe sideways.

Deadly Spiral

A hatchet skill that is dropped by the boss Shibata Kasuie. This skill lets you perform a series of spinning hatchet attacks before you throw it onto your enemy.

Storm of Strikes

Storm of Strikes is a Tonfa skill and is dropped by the boss Hattori Hanzo. This skill lets you deal a combo of 3x evasive strikes on the enemy.

Swirling Snow

Swirling Snow is an Odachi Skill. Dropped by Magara Naotaka, this skill gives you the ability to swirl your odachi as you move forward towards the enemy.

Dragon Horn

Dragon Horn is yet another odachi skill and is dropped by Saito Yoshitatsu.

This skill lets you grapple and deal a powerful stab on winded human enemies. Besides, it also boosts you Anima.

Water Drop

Water Drop is a Kusarigama skill and is dropped by Hachisuka Koroku.

This skill can be used as an extension to the Leaping Strike by performing ‘Triangle’ after it to hit your Kusarigama to into ground and dealing a mid-air kick.

Second Wind

Second Wind is also dropped by Hachisuka Koroku and is an extension to Whirlwind. This skill lets you throw your Kusarigama at the enemy after doing Whirlwind.

Arc of Chaos

Arc of Chaos is a Switchglaive skill and is dropped by the boss Tate Eboshi. With this skill, you can get to throw a spinning glaive in scythe onto the enemies and it will return to you.

Fleeting Edge

Fleeting Edge is also a Switchglaive skill and is dropped by the boss Mumyo. You will be able to move fast around the enemy and deal a series/combo of slashes at the enemy.

Windswept

This skill is dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto and lets you deal a series of three attacks in a row.

Roar Power

Roar Power is a Splitstaff skill and is dropped by the boss Benkei. This skill lets you unleash a powerful, long range thrust.

Sacred Bird Cry

Sacred Bird Cry is a Samurai skill and is dropped by Minamoto no Yoshitsune.

This skill affects Ki Pulses and Ki Regeneration in various combat situations. You can use Sohayamaru to unleash a barrage of slices.

Sacred Bird Flight

Sacred Bird Flight is also dropped by Minamoto no Yorimitsu. With this skill, you will be able to perform a horizontal slice using Sohayamaru while moving quickly.

Tiger Claws

A fists skill that is dropped by the boss Ren Hayabusa and is only usable when you have equipped a clawed First Weapon.

You can then press ‘square’ after using Archer’s Impact to deal a series of slicing claw attacks while moving swiftly.

Exorcist Blade

Exorcist Blade scrolls are dropped by Ren Hayabusa and then can be used to summon a Ninjutsu Blade that is highly damaging and damages all the enemies in vicinity.

Flame Dragon

Dropped by Ren Hayabusa, the scrolls of Flame Dragon let you summon a ring of fire around you that fires balls of flame.

Umbral Bullet

Umbral Bullet is also a usable item, which is dropped by Ren Hayabusa. This skill lets you ready Umbral Bullet scrolls that fires Ki bullets at enemies in a straight line.

Luminous Blade Talisman

Luminous Blade Talisman is a usable item-summoning skill that is dropped by Ashiya Doman. This skill lets you produce a magical blade of light which deals heavy damage.

Brutal Combustion

One of the Shiftling skills, Brutal Combustion is a disastrous skill that is dropped by Otakemaru and Nightmare Bringer. This skill lets you power up your charged attack and create four explosions in line.

Ferocious Gale

Ferocious Gale is also dropped by Otakemaru and Nightmare Bringer. This boss skill lets you power up your charged attacks and create a disastrous tornado.

Phantasmic Burst

Phantasmic Burst is a Shiftling skill that is dropped by Otakemaru and Nightmare Bringer.

This skill gathers the power of your charged attacks in Phantom form and multiplies the effect of weapons you throw. You can hence throw four projectiles instead of two.