Nioh 2 offers players a wide variety of gear and equipment to choose from, with one offering different stats and abilities. This Nioh 2 Armor guide will walk you through all the general information you need to know about the protective gear in Nioh 2.
Nioh 2 Armor
There are two ways to acquire protection in Nioh 2: you can either craft it or find it out in the world.
The armor in Nioh 2 is separated into the following categories.
- Head Armor
- Torso Armor
- Arm Guards
- Leg Guards
- Foot Guards
Every piece of armor available in the game has its own unique weight, durability, multiplier, and level designated to it.
Also, the armor has a rarity to it, which governs how many positive status effects it has. This rarity is represented by the following colors.
- White – Common
- Yellow – Uncommon
- Blue – Rare
- Purple – Exotic
- Green – Divine
- Red – Ethereal
To actually be able to use the special attributes of your armor, you must meet its stat requirements. If you don’t reach those requirements, the defense value of that piece of armor will be decreased.
The heavier your armor is, the tougher it will be. Meaning, you will have greater resistance to guard breaks and Ki damage.
Head Armor
Light Head Armor
- Irregular Troop’s Hat
- Firestarter Hood
- Shinobi Faceplate
- Fuma Ninja Faceplate
- Shrine Maiden’s Headpiece
- Archer’s Hat
- Fan-Crested Helmet
- Fuma Ninja Plated Headband
- Female Demon Mask
- Ferryman’s Hood
- Kodama Bowl
- Merchant’s Headband
- Old Sage Mask
- Scout Faceplate
- Shinobi Hood
- Tengu Mask
- Thief’s Plated Headband
- White Fox Mask
- Woman’s Face Mask
- Yamabushi Headgear
Medium Head Armor
- Lone Wolf’s Hood
- Night Raider Helmet
- Mounted Archer Helmet
- Sohaya Mask
- Eccentric’s Helmet
- Brawler’s Helmet
- Eboshi Helmet
- Exorcist’s Hat
- Footsoldier’s Hat
- Golden Shachi Helmet
- Kamaitachi Helmet
- Mikawa Warrior’s Helmet
- Ronin’s Faceplate
Heavy Head Armor
- Heirloom Helmet
- Courtier’s Helmet
- Governor’s Helmet
- Yoshiie’s Birthright Helmet
- Black Goose Helmet
- Genryu’s Helmet
- Master Archer’s Hat
- Mino Veteran Helmet
- Principal Governor’s Faceplate
- Warlord’s Helmet
- Wild Boar Crest Helmet
- Yoriki Helmet
Torso Armor
Light Torso Armor
- Shinobi Cuirass
- Fuma Ninja Robe
- Upper Dogi
- Irregular Troop’s Cuirass
- Firestarter Cuirass
- Shrine Maiden’s Gown
- Archer’s Robe
- Ferryman’s Robes
- Master Swordsman’s Robes
- Merchant’s Robes
- Onmyo Hunting Garb
- Pit Viper’s Robes
- Scout Cuirass
- Shinobi Robes
- Sohaya Garb Shawl
- Thief’s Cuirass
- Yamabushi Robes
Medium Torso Armor
- Lone Wolf’s Cuirass
- Night Raider Cuirass
- Mounted Archer Cuirass
- Eccentric’s Cuirass
- Sohaya Cuirass
- Brawler’s Cuirass
- Exorcist’s Cuirass
- Footsoldier’s Cuirass
- Mikawa Warrior’s Cuirass
- Nanban Cuirass
- Ronin’s Cuirass
Heavy Torso Armor
- Heirloom Cuirass
- Yoshiie’s Birthright Cuirass
- Courtier’s Cuirass
- Governor’s Cuirass
- Genryu’s Cuirass
- Mino Veteran’s Cuirass
- Principal Governor’s Cuirass
- Rogue’s Cuirass
- Warlord’s Cuirass
- Yoriki Cuirass
Arm Guards
Light Arm Guards
- Shinobi Gauntlets
- Fuma Ninja Gauntlets
- Firestarter Gauntlets
- Irregular Troop’s Gauntlets
- Shrine Maiden’s Sleeves
- Archer’s Gauntlets
- Ferryman’s Bracers
- Merchant’s Bracers
- Onmyo Hunting Bracers
- Scout Gauntlets
- Shinobi Bracers
- Sohaya Garb Bracers
- Thief’s Gauntlets
- Yamabushi Bracers
Medium Arm Guards
- Lone Wolf’s Gauntlets
- Night Raider Gauntlets
- Mounted Archer Gauntlets
- Eccentric Gauntlets
- Sohaya Gauntlets
- Brawler’s Gauntlets
- Exorcist’s Gauntlets
- Footsoldier’s Gauntlets
- Mikawa Warrior’s Gauntlets
- Nanban Gauntlets
- Ronin’s Gauntlets
Heavy Arm Guards
- Heirloom Gauntlets
- Yoshiie’s Birthright Gauntlets
- Courtier’s Gauntlets
- Governor’s Gauntlets
- Master Archer’s Gauntlets
- Mino Veteran’s Gauntlets
- Principal Governor’s Gauntlets
- Rogue’s Gauntlets
- Warlord’s Gauntlets
- Yoriki Gauntlets
Light Leg Guards
- Irregular Troop’s Waistguard
- Fuma Ninja Hakama
- Shinobi Waistguard
- Firestarter Waistguard
- Shrine Maiden Hakama
- Archer’s Hakama
- Ferryman’s Hakama
- Thief’s Waistguard
- Master Swordsman’s Hakama
- Merchant’s Hakama
- Onmyo Hunting Hakama
- Pit Viper’s Hakama
- Scout Waistguard
- Shinobi Hakama
- Sohaya Garb Hakama
- Yamabushi Hakama
Medium Leg Guards
- Lone Wolf’s Waistguard
- Mounted Archer Waistguard
- Night Raider Waistguard
- Eccentric’s Waistguard
- Sohaya Waistguard
- Brawler’s Waistguard
- Exorcist’s Waistguard
- Footsoldier’s Waistguard
- Mikawa Warrior’s Waistguard
- Nanban Waistguard
- Ronin’s Waistguard
Heavy Leg Guards
- Heirloom Waistguard
- Courtier’s Waistguard
- Governor’s Waistguard
- Yoshiie’s Birthright Waistguard
- Genryu’s Waistguard
- Master Archer’s Waistguard
- Mino Veteran’s Waistguard
- Principal Governor’s Waistguard
- Rogue’s Waistguard
- Warlord’s Waistguard
- Yoriki Waistguard
Foot Guards
Light Foot Guards
- Irregular Troop’s Greaves
- Fuma Ninja Greaves
- Shinobi Greaves
- Firestarter Greaves
- Shrine Maiden’s Shoes
- Archer’s Straw Sandals
- Ferryman’s Greaves
- Master Swordsman’s Sandals
- Merchant’s Greaves
- Pit Viper’s Shoes
- Shinobi Gaiters
- Sohaya Garb Gaiters
- Yamabushi Sandals
Medium Foot Guards
- Lone Wolf’s Greaves
- Night Raider Greaves
- Sohaya Greaves
- Mounted Archer Greaves
- Eccentric’s Greaves
- Brawler’s Greaves
- Exorcist’s Greaves
- Footsoldier’s Greaves
- Nanban Greaves
- Ronin’s Greaves
Heavy Foot Guards
- Heirloom Greaves
- Courtier’s Greaves
- Governor’s Greaves
- Yoshiie’s Birthright Greaves
- Genryu’s Greaves
- Master Archer’s Greaves
- Mino Veteran’s Greaves
- Principal Governor’s Greaves
- Rogue’s Greaves
- Warlord’s Greaves
- Yoriki Greaves
Set Bonuses
When you equip multiple pieces of certain gear in Nioh 2, you will be granted a special Set Bonus. This will not happen for all armor pieces.
However, some armor pieces, which normally do not have any set bonuses, can obtain set bonuses if they are Ethereal. This will require Way of The Wise.
The Set Bonuses in Nioh 2 have specific requirements for them to work. You can use the Yasakani Magatama to lower the requirement by 1.
The potency of the bonus increases with the level of the armor pieces being used.
Yokai Annihilator Set Bonuses
- 2 pieces: 5% increased item drop rate against Yokai.
- 4 pieces: Stealth A against Yokai Enemies
- 5 pieces: 5.5% increased melee damage when facing Yokai.
- 6 pieces: 196 Life Drain by melee kills.
Servant of the Gods Set
- 2 pieces: 35% Untouched Sacred Water.
- 3 pieces: 3% reduced damage taken from Yokai.
- 4 pieces: 196 Life Recovery (Purification).
- 5 pieces: 5% reduced damage taken from Yokai.
Golden Boy Set
- 2 pieces: 20% increased Bow Damage.
- 3 pieces: 15% increased Lightning Damage.
- 4 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 4%.
- 5 pieces: Life increased by 143.
- 6 pieces: 20% increased melee damage when facing Electrified enemies.
- 7 pieces: Life increased by 143
The Crime of Patricide Set
- 2 pieces: Extended Yokai Shift +10.
- 3 pieces: 15% increased Amrita Gauge Charge.
- 4 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 4%.
- 5 pieces: 12% increased melee damage (Dark Realm).
- 6 pieces: Amrita Absorption A.
Samurai from Dark Lands Set
- 2 pieces: 30% increased Rage Duration.
- 3 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.
- 4 pieces: Life increased by 100.
- 5 pieces: 5% increased melee damage.
- 6 pieces: Life Drain (Lightning Attack) B+.
- 7 pieces: Attack Bonus (Stamina) A.
Legendary Mikawa Warrior Set
- 2 pieces: 15% reduced melee Ki usage.
- 3 pieces: 10% increased melee damage for critical attacks.
- 4 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.
- 5 pieces: Ki increased by 70.
- 6 pieces: 15% increased melee damage for critical attacks.
The Vicissitudes of Life Set
- 2 pieces: 5% reduced Active Skill Ki usage.
- 3 pieces: 50 increased Ki.
- 4 pieces: 6% increased melee damage when facing Yokai.
- 5 pieces: Auto-Life Recovery (Purification).
National Unity Set
- 2 pieces: Quicker activation of Sword of Meditation.
- 3 pieces: Damage Bonus (Enemies Eliminated) B.
- 4 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.
- 5 pieces: 5% increased melee damage and 30 Amrita gain (Strong Attack).
Appetite for Ascension Set
- 2 pieces: 5% increased gold earnings.
- 3 pieces: 10% increased Amrita earnings.
- 4 pieces: 15% faster Ki recovery rate.
- 5 pieces: Auto-Life Recovery (Amrita Absorption).
Yokai Slayer Set
- 2 pieces: 5% increased item drop rate when facing Yokai.
- 3 pieces: Stealth (Yokai Enemies) A
- 4 pieces: 5.5% increased melee damage when facing Yokai.
- 5 pieces: 196 Life Drain for melee kills.
The Triumph of Tranquility Set
- 2 pieces: 5% faster Ki recovery (Unscathed).
- 3 pieces: 3% increased melee damage.
- 4 pieces: Sword Attack and Defense increased by 40.
- 5 pieces: 7% increased Active Skill damage.
Tranquil Foundations Set
- 2 pieces: Life increased by 150.
- 3 pieces: Ki increased by 30.
- 4 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 4%.
- 5 pieces: 30% increased Untouched Elixir.
- 6 pieces: 5% increased Melee Damage.
The God of War Looks Down Set
- 2 pieces: Incoming projectile damage reduced by 15%.
- 3 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.
- 4 pieces: Damage Bonus (Equipped Weight) A.
- 5 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3% and incoming Elemental damage reduced by 20%.
Hero of Troubled Times Set
- 2 pieces: Rife speed-up.
- 3 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 2.5%.
- 4 pieces: 6% increased attack damage.
Exemplary Eye for Elegance Set
- 2 pieces: Luck increased by 30.
- 3 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.
- 4 pieces: 5% increased Tea Utensil drop rate.
- 5 pieces: Ki increased by 70.
- 6 pieces: 7% increased melee damage.
- 7 pieces: Luck (Critical) increased by 60.
Warrior of the East’s Honor Set
- 2 pieces: 30% increased Merciless Barrage damage.
- 3 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.
- 4 pieces: 4% increased melee damage.
- 5 pieces: Attack Bonus (Constitution) A.
- 6 pieces: 25 Life Drain (Active Skill).