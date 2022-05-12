Transitioning 100+ Million Users To Nintendo Switch 2 Will Be “A Major Concern”

The astronomical success of the hybrid Switch console has posed a challenge for Nintendo to smoothly transition over a hundred million users to its next console, presumably the Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking with Japanese investors (via VGC) earlier in the week, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stated that the reason the Switch continues to see an excellent roadmap of games (and response) six years into its lifecycle is because of its “smooth launch”.

However, convincing the existing user-base to jump forward onto “the next generation of hardware [Nintendo Switch 2] is a major concern for” Nintendo, added Furukawa while recalling the Wii U and DS experiences.

To reduce that risk of alienation, Nintendo has been focusing on building “long-term relationships” with its users for when the time comes to transition from Switch to Switch 2.

“The question of whether we will be able to just as smoothly transition from the Nintendo Switch to the next generation of hardware is a major concern for us,” said Furukawa. “Based on our experiences with the Wii, Nintendo DS, and other hardware, it is very clear that one of the major obstacles is how to easily transition from one hardware to the next.

“To help alleviate this risk, we’re focusing on building long-term relationships with our customers. While we will continue launching new software on the Nintendo Switch, we will also provide services that also use Nintendo Accounts and other IP outside of gaming software. We intend for this to help build a lasting impact with our customers.”

Nintendo was strongly rumored since 2020 to be preparing a new Switch successor which was dubbed the Nintendo Switch Pro console. That rumored console, however, came to be the Nintendo Switch OLED model with a larger display, increased storage space, a revised dock with a built-in ethernet port, and other minor improvements.

Nintendo Switch was launched in 2017 and has since then sold over 108 million units worldwide, making the hybrid console the best-selling Nintendo home console in history.