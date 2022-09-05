Ni No Kuni Hidden Treasure Chests Locations Guide

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a vast, vast game with many collectibles and secrets to find. Hence, the task of finding one hundred hidden treasure chests in the game can be very daunting. Fortunately, we are here to guide you in your search.
In this guide, we will specifically tell you about these hundred hidden chests. Not only, we will give you their location on the world map but also what you can find in every single one of them.
Before we begin to remember that you can unknowingly open any of these hundred chests, but once you get Kuro, you will get the spell Treasure Search which will show them on the continent/island you’re currently on, and cause an exclamation mark to appear over your head when you are near one.
Furthermore, remember that after getting Kuro you can only get ninety-five of the hundred hidden treasure chests. The rest of the five can’t be accessed until near the end of the game.
Every Hidden Treasure Chest Location In Ni No Kuni
The following image does the job efficiently without having to go through long lines of text for a hundred treasure chests.
You can just head to the locations marked on the map below to find each treasure chest. You can also match the treasure chest numbers to confirm their content and loot.
- Wooden Sword
- Sour Parfait
- Choco x 2
- Smooth Leather
- Πx 2.
- Cake x 2
- Fluffy Bread x 3
- Flower Parfait
- Babananpurin
- Saturn Drop
- Neat Coffee
- Smooth Leather
- Old Sword
- Fang Bahemoth
- 500 Gold
- Star Drop
- Cappuccino of Awakening
- Jewel Biriri
- Devil Horn Poison
- Crooked Horn
- Matatakinoko x 2
- Mild Chocolate x 10
- Jewel Ri Tongs
- Flight Of noble.
- Stone so that the body x 2
- Banyi Cake x 2
- 100 Gold
- Flame Sword.
- Phoenix Feather
- Hard Bone
- Typhoon Cake
- Shield Of Bone
- Pointed Hat
- Coffee Patchiri
- Bitter Ice
- Flower x 2 tight
- Cappuccino of Awakening x 2
- Crystal Π x 2
- Fish Burger x 2
- Fish Gyogyo x 5
- Shrimp Firefly x 5
- Coffe Patchiri
- Kaiser Crow
- 400 Gold
- Ice Silent
- Sutton Powder
- Doriruneji
- Korroto meat pie
- 600 Gold
- Habiberu
- Armor Of Juju
- Beetle Horn
- Breath Of Heaven
- Misty Chocolate
- Kool Rock
- Star Drop Best
- Typhoon Cake
- Jewel Cut Caused By Whirlwind
- Aiamondo
- Jewel ち Yamiuchi
- Philosipher’s Hitomi
- Fang Of The Beast
- Refresh Extract
- Cloak Of Devil
- Holy Water Of grace
- Clothes Of Me Frog
- Frozen Pudding
- Iron Mail
- Bone Hard x 3
- Slow Jewel
- 1000 Gold
- Katana Of Pirate
- Holy Water Of Healing
- Jewel Alarm
- Jewel Dream Drop
- Babananpurin x 2
- Cappuccino of Awakening
- 500 Gold
- Sun Drop
- Ice Jewel x 2
- Poison Spear
- Fang Killer
- Wild Dagger
- Holy Water Of Healing
- Flower Parfait x 5
- Babanapurin x 5
- Fairy Choco x 5
- Floral Cake x 5
- Ice Jewel x 5
- Crystal Π x 5
- Energy Eater
- Spear Of Robiku
- Gears Of Iron
- Floral Cake x 2
- Jewel Spark
- Rigid Bone x 2
- Gorgeous Clothes
- Fish Burger x 2
- Holy Knife
- Prayer Clothes