Ni No Kuni Hidden Treasure Chests Locations Guide

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a vast, vast game with many collectibles and secrets to find. Hence, the task of finding one hundred hidden treasure chests in the game can be very daunting. Fortunately, we are here to guide you in your search.

In this guide, we will specifically tell you about these hundred hidden chests. Not only, we will give you their location on the world map but also what you can find in every single one of them.

Before we begin to remember that you can unknowingly open any of these hundred chests, but once you get Kuro, you will get the spell Treasure Search which will show them on the continent/island you’re currently on, and cause an exclamation mark to appear over your head when you are near one.

Furthermore, remember that after getting Kuro you can only get ninety-five of the hundred hidden treasure chests. The rest of the five can’t be accessed until near the end of the game.

Every Hidden Treasure Chest Location In Ni No Kuni

The following image does the job efficiently without having to go through long lines of text for a hundred treasure chests.

You can just head to the locations marked on the map below to find each treasure chest. You can also match the treasure chest numbers to confirm their content and loot.

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Hidden Treasure Chests
Map courtesy of https://dswiipspwikips3.jp/ninokuni/
  1. Wooden Sword
  2. Sour Parfait
  3. Choco x 2
  4. Smooth Leather
  5. Πx 2.
  6. Cake x 2
  7. Fluffy Bread x 3
  8. Flower Parfait
  9. Babananpurin
  10. Saturn Drop
  11. Neat Coffee
  12. Smooth Leather
  13. Old Sword
  14. Fang Bahemoth
  15. 500 Gold
  16. Star Drop
  17. Cappuccino of Awakening
  18. Jewel Biriri
  19. Devil Horn Poison
  20. Crooked Horn
  21. Matatakinoko x 2
  22. Mild Chocolate x 10
  23. Jewel Ri Tongs
  24. Flight Of noble.
  25. Stone so that the body x 2
  26. Banyi Cake x 2
  27. 100 Gold
  28. Flame Sword.
  29. Phoenix Feather
  30. Hard Bone
  31. Typhoon Cake
  32. Shield Of Bone
  33. Pointed Hat
  34. Coffee Patchiri
  35. Bitter Ice
  36. Flower x 2 tight
  37. Cappuccino of Awakening x 2
  38. Crystal Π x 2
  39. Fish Burger x 2
  40. Fish Gyogyo x 5
  41. Shrimp Firefly x 5
  42. Coffe Patchiri
  43. Kaiser Crow
  44. 400 Gold
  45. Ice Silent
  46. Sutton Powder
  47. Doriruneji
  48. Korroto meat pie
  49. 600 Gold
  50. Habiberu
  51. Armor Of Juju
  52. Beetle Horn
  53. Breath Of Heaven
  54. Misty Chocolate
  55. Kool Rock
  56. Star Drop Best
  57. Typhoon Cake
  58. Jewel Cut Caused By Whirlwind
  59. Aiamondo
  60. Jewel ち Yamiuchi
  61. Philosipher’s Hitomi
  62. Fang Of The Beast
  63. Refresh Extract
  64. Cloak Of Devil
  65. Holy Water Of grace
  66. Clothes Of Me Frog
  67. Frozen Pudding
  68. Iron Mail
  69. Bone Hard x 3
  70. Slow Jewel
  71. 1000 Gold
  72. Katana Of Pirate
  73. Holy Water Of Healing
  74. Jewel Alarm
  75. Jewel Dream Drop
  76. Babananpurin x 2
  77. Cappuccino of Awakening
  78. 500 Gold
  79. Sun Drop
  80. Ice Jewel x 2
  81. Poison Spear
  82. Fang Killer
  83. Wild Dagger
  84. Holy Water Of Healing
  85. Flower Parfait x 5
  86. Babanapurin x 5
  87. Fairy Choco x 5
  88. Floral Cake x 5
  89. Ice Jewel x 5
  90. Crystal Π x 5
  91. Energy Eater
  92. Spear Of Robiku
  93. Gears Of Iron
  94. Floral Cake x 2
  95. Jewel Spark
  96. Rigid Bone x 2
  97. Gorgeous Clothes
  98. Fish Burger x 2
  99. Holy Knife
  100. Prayer Clothes

