Ni No Kuni Hidden Treasure Chests Locations Guide

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a vast, vast game with many collectibles and secrets to find. Hence, the task of finding one hundred hidden treasure chests in the game can be very daunting. Fortunately, we are here to guide you in your search.

In this guide, we will specifically tell you about these hundred hidden chests. Not only, we will give you their location on the world map but also what you can find in every single one of them.

Before we begin to remember that you can unknowingly open any of these hundred chests, but once you get Kuro, you will get the spell Treasure Search which will show them on the continent/island you’re currently on, and cause an exclamation mark to appear over your head when you are near one.

Furthermore, remember that after getting Kuro you can only get ninety-five of the hundred hidden treasure chests. The rest of the five can’t be accessed until near the end of the game.

Every Hidden Treasure Chest Location In Ni No Kuni

The following image does the job efficiently without having to go through long lines of text for a hundred treasure chests.

You can just head to the locations marked on the map below to find each treasure chest. You can also match the treasure chest numbers to confirm their content and loot.