Ni no Kuni Horace Riddle Solutions, Encounter Locations

You will get different spells by solving Horace Riddles in Ni no Kuni. These spells are very handy in your game, and once you have completed all of Horace’s riddles, you will get all the Optional Spells as well. This guide will tell you about all the Horace Riddle solutions and encounter locations in Ni No Kuni so you can unlock them without any problem.

Ni No Kuni Horace the Ghost

If you have come across a ghost named Horace in Ni no Kuni and are stumped at all of his riddles, fear no more because we will guide you on all the Horace Riddle solutions and encounter locations.

The ghost does not know that you can cheat, and we are here to give you all the answers to his pesky riddles.

Remember that if you answer his riddles correctly, you will be rewarded with a unique spell. One of them allows you to exit from a dungeon while the other gives you a secret treasure chest radar. These are handy spells and not to be missed out on.

Ni no Kuni Horace Riddle: Ding Dong Dell

In Ding Dong Dell, you will meet Horace in a memorial shrine. The shrine is close to the entrance of Ding Dong Dell castle. To solve the riddle, you just have to cast the spell to talk to him, and you will get the Spirit Medium spell.

Ni no Kuni Horace Riddle: Al Mamoon

In Al Mamoon, Horace can be found close to the milk fountain and give you a Tale of Wonder. He will ask you a few questions. The answer to the riddle he asks you is “dragon of the west.” You will get the Draw Poison spell for solving this riddle.

Ni no Kuni Horace Riddle: Castaway Cove

In Castaway Cove, you can find Horace on a bridge looking at the boats. He will ask you a riddle here whose answer is “FINEST FIBER.” After solving the riddle, you will get the Vacate spell that can be used to force you and your party out of the Dungeon.

Ni no Kuni Horace Riddle: Fairy Grounds

In Fairy Grounds, you can find Horace on the way to the Fairy Godmother in the outskirts of Fairygrounds. The answer to the riddle he asks you here is “CRISPY LETTUCE.” After the riddle is solved, he will give you the formula for Sage’s Secret. You have to find the Levitate spell on your own. During the mission, you can get this spell to enter Fairy Godmother’s reproductive system.

Ni no Kuni Horace Riddle: Hamelin

In Hamelin, Horace can be found on the balcony just outside the Hootique. The answer to the Horace riddle is “5“. To solve this riddle, you will get the Chart Chests to spell. This spell works like a radar to find chests.

Ni no Kuni Horace Riddle: Yule

You can find Horace looking at the Blizzard Bloom in the Yule Elder’s house in Yule. The answer for solving the riddle he asks you here is “BLIZZARD BLOOM.” He will give you the Cloudburst spell for solving this riddle.

Ni no Kuni Horace Riddle: Perdida

In Perdida, Horace can be found in the Swift Solutions shop. The answer to the riddle he asks you here is “JABAL AL-DUKAN,” or you can also say “OLD SMOKY.” He will reward you with the Veil spell for solving this riddle.

Ni no Kuni Horace Returns to Ding Dong Bell

After the event in the Nevermore Castle, if you have answered all of the riddles given above, you can find him at the Cemetery in Ding Dong Dell. You can answer him with “UNLEASH” to solve the riddle. You will get Thunderstorm spell for solving this riddle.

Ni no Kuni Horace Riddle: Ara Memoriae

If you solve all of the riddles given above, it’s time to find Horace in the Ara Memoriae. You can find him at the northernmost pot, where he will ask you a riddle whose answer is “WIZARD’S ROBES.”

After solving this riddle, you will get the Astra spell and unlock Errand 136.