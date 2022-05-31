Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Outfits Guide

There are different classes of characters in NnK Cross Worlds. You can pick unique outfits for your characters in the game. This Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds guide has all the details about outfits in the game.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Outfits

Regardless of any class, all outfits in Cross Worlds follow similar settings, although you’ll notice some differences in wardrobe options depending on whether you’re presenting your character’s occupation or diving into fairytales and imagination.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Engineer Outfits



As her Reality Outfit, the cute Engineer wears a basic school uniform in Cross Worlds that strongly resembles Mitsuha Miyamizu, the main female protagonist from the global smash anime film known as Your Name.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Rogue Outfits

The Rogue can pick from a variety of regular, cheeky outdoor clothes as well as a weird and poofy small anime-esque costume. He’s an excellent pick if you want to channel male heroes from the early Ni No Kuni games, as he has a variety of distinct personalities.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Destroyer Outfits

In almost every clothing, the Destroyer in showcases his muscles, but his fatherly reality outfit sticks out the most, and with the sheer Magician put in place, the apron is difficult to ignore.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Swordsman Outfits

You’ll discover some extremely good options as Swordsman in NnK Cross Worlds if you can get past the strange mustache and hairstyle. The look of a salaryman is really appealing.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Witch Outfits

You’ll discover a variety of matching outfits as a Witch in Cross Worlds, ranging from skirts and jackets to matching armor sets.