Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Engineer Build, Best Skills

The people fighting at the front of the battlefield aren’t the only heroes. There are others without whom the heroes won’t last long. The Support. Talking about the support classes in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, The Engineer class tops the list. This Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Engineer Build guide will cover everything about how you can put together the best Engineer build in Ni No Kuni.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Engineer Build

Engineers are the support, the healers, the medic, and the backbone of the team because, without healing, you won’t be able to stand your ground for very long.

But make no mistake, they aren’t just the angels of mercy. Engineers pack enough firepower to put any tank to shame. They perform extremely well in a group setting and can greatly increase the chances of your team taking the win.

On top of healing, Engineers can provide the whole team with useful buffs which can turn the course of the battle at any point in time. If you like to support the weak while occasionally holding the helm of the ship, then this class is for you.

To help you bring the most out of this class, we have brought you the best Engineer build in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds that will help you cheese any opponent without breaking a sweat.

Headgear: Mystic Helmet

Mystic Helmet Armor: Strong Armor

Strong Armor Gloves: Berserker Gloves

Berserker Gloves Boots : Expert Boots

: Expert Boots Ring: Absolute Zero

Absolute Zero Earring: Natrum Earring

Natrum Earring Necklace: Invincible Beast

Invincible Beast Familiar: Hippocampus, Stagthorn, Flutterby

Hippocampus, Stagthorn, Flutterby Weapons: Champion’s Rifle, Tidal Rifle, Divine Rifle

Champion’s Rifle, Tidal Rifle, Divine Rifle Special Skills: Time Lapse, Flash Heal, Grasping Thorn/Water Bomb

Time Lapse, Flash Heal, Grasping Thorn/Water Bomb Passive Skills: Attack Aura, Pure Therapy, Last Grace.

Attack Aura, Pure Therapy, Last Grace. Gems: Critical, Evasion

Starting with the equipment, first of all, we have the Invincible Beast necklace, which will increase your chances of defense by a whopping 11% when you are attacked.

For earrings, Natrum Earring is the people’s choice because of the additional 7.5% earth damage, along with looking cute. Absolute Zero is the best ring choice for an engineer because an extra 5.5% damage to already frostbitten enemies surely hurt a lot.

Mystic Helmet will provide you with ample head protection for your head along with an extra 10% Crit Resistance. Bringing down your skill cooldown time by a sweet 7.5% is the Berserker Gloves.

If you want to take 4.5% less damage against every attack that hits you, then you should go for the Strong Armor and Expert Boots will keep you running with an extra 9% basic attack evasion.

Now for the passive skills, the first one is the Attack Aura which creates an aura around the player while increasing the party’s ATK. The second one is the Pure Therapy which will increase the healing recovery of the surrounding player as well as the caster.

In the end, the Last Grace skill will create a shield that will give you an extra set of protective layers on top of the armor while the shield is active.

For your familiar, go with Hippocampus because of the insane amounts of damage it delivers, along with Stagthorn for its passive ability, which will decrease the overall damage taken. Lastly, to bring down the cooldown timer, we have Flutterby.

For your main weapon, the Champion’s Rifle is the smartest choice not just because it is an overall beast of a weapon but also will increase your special skill damage by 15% while the Tidal Rifle, being a water element weapon, will deliver 25% more damage to fire monsters.

Time Lapse is a must-have skill if you are playing as an Engineer because bringing down the cooldown time of the whole party can quickly work in your favor.

Flash Heal is the star of the show for the Engineer Class. It will instantly restore the HP of everyone on your team with an additional heal to the lowest HP player along with an extra shield.

Finally, you can choose between Grasping Thorn or Water Bomb special skill because both are in a class of their own and can be swapped depending on the element type you are going for.

Along with the other two, Divine Rifle will increase your Basic Skills damage by 16.5%. Using these three weapons will give you the balance of weapons from every element.

For your gems, Critical and Evasion will help you greatly in your adventure against the mightiest of the foes.

Best Skills for Engineer in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Special Skills

Time Lapse

Flash Healing

Grasping Thorn

Water Bomb

Passive

Attack Aura

Pure Therapy

Last Grace

Fast Forward

Skills are one of the most important parts of Ni No Kuni and having the right skills in your arsenal is very important. For your special skills, since you are a healer and support is your strong suit, you will need a powerful healing skill such as the Flash Healing.

Along with healing, you will need to provide useful buffs such as bringing down the cool-down timer for the whole team and that’s where the Time Lapse skill comes in.

Sometimes you have to be the gun and not the healer, so you will need destructive skills such as Grasping Thorn or Water Bomb that will give you a great AoE damage attack variety.

If you are playing as an engineer, you should focus on keeping a balance between being a support and a gunslinger. For that reason, Attack Aura, Pure Therapy, and Last Grace will provide you with better ATK, improved heal recovery, and extra shield respectively.

Fast Forward is also a must-have since it will decrease the special skills cooldown timer for you and your party members.

Best Equipment for Engineer in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Mystic Helmet

Strong Armor

Berserker Gloves

Expert Boots

Absolute Zero

Invincible Beast

All of the above-mentioned items are also part of the build that we have already mentioned and all of the pros have also been mentioned before. To conclude, this combination of the equipment will prepare you for all kinds of situations.

With these, you will have the balance of defense, offense, healing, better movement, and much more, truly enhancing the potential of this class.

Best Familiars for Engineer in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Crab-o-Lantern

Tokotoko

Hippocampus

Since you are a support class and healing is your star ability thus any enhancement to healing is always welcome. Crab-o-lantern will increase your overall healing down will bringing down the ability cooldown time.

Tokotoko is also healing familiar and bringing down the cooldown time of your active abilities not just for you but your whole team. Just to fill the gap between a healer and a frontline soldier, we have the Hippocampus with its wide variety of devastation attacks.

Best Gems for Engineer in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Critical

Evasion

Any support is only good as long as they are alive and on a battlefield, in order to stay alive, you need to be quick and this is where the Evasion gem works its magic.

Critical will also give you the added attack damage that you need to take down the enemies.