Take heed that Burst Skills are potent attacks in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. They are capable of devastating destruction and damage to opponents. If you have been wondering about Burst Skills and how to use them in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you have come to the right place.

To begin with, you will need to fulfill some pre-requisites to unlock Burst Skills. That includes reaching level 20 and Class Grade 1.

If you haven’t fulfilled these pre-requisites, work needs to be done! To rise through the ranks, you’ll need to put in some extra effort and focus on gaining some additional levels. You’ll have several options on the side but even if you ignore them, the main questline of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds should be enough.

Additionally, you can unlock some Burst Skills as event rewards. One such event is Welcome to Evermore which is currently active. It rewards you with 10 Delicious Coupe Bread. The Delicious Coupe Bread grants you 100 ATK and +100 HP for 10 minutes.

There’s even more! If you complete all of the tasks in the Welcome to Evermore event, you will receive the Ebon Taurex, a four-star Familiar in the game.

How To Use Burst Skills In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

After you’ve unlocked Burst Skills in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, it’s time to battle and flex your attacks. When you’re in a battle, look for a gauge near the bottom-right corner of the screen, around one of the weapon icons.

This gauge will eventually fill and glow, indicating that you are all set to use the Burst Skills. Click on that glowing icon to use the Burst Skills and unleash devastating attacks on your enemies.