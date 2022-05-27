Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Classes: Best Class Tier List

This guide provides a tier list for the best classes in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and discusses their differences in detail. We will also tell you how to play with the recommended classes.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Classes

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds has 5 different classes for you to choose from, and they all have interesting traits and advantages.

Engineer

Destroyer

Rogue

Swordsman

Witch

Engineers are known for ranged attacks and healing abilities. They can provide some useful buffs to their allies. Engineers also have healing abilities that are very useful in battles.

This class is not limited to range and healing. Engineers are also known for the attack buffs they provide to their allies. Core Engineers can also revive their dead allies in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Destroyers are known for dealing and taking damage. It is more of a Barbarian-type class that can protect its weaker allies. As a Tank, they can absorb a lot of damage. That’s why their presence in a team is really important.

Rogue is a medium to long-range class in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds that provides a lot of buffs to the allies. They can deal a good amount of damage to the enemies and stop enemies in their ways.

Rogues work like archers in the team with double benefits. They can move pretty quickly on the battlefield, thus providing you with great support.

Swordsman is a melee class known for dealing some great damage a close range. Not just do they deal damage, but they also take damage and provide buffs to the allies.

This class can be used in almost any situation, but you can’t say it is a master of a specific situation. Even if you are a new player, this class is a good option.

Witch class in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a medium to long-range class. Witches are considered the best attackers in the Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds because of the heavy damage they deal with the opponent.

They have some great damage dealing multipliers. Witches can also heal themselves by absorbing HP. Witches can boost the firepower skills of all the team members.

Because of that, they are known as core DPS of any party in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Best Classes

The best classes in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds are:

Swordsman

Witch

Swordsman

The Swordsman class is great because of its attacks, defense, and speed. His buffs and debuffs are considered very useful while playing in a party.

He can boost your attack power greatly. After learning the skill, he can be used for performing the ranged attacks as well. You can use this class in a boss fight and a regular fight.

Because of its versatility, it is first in our best classes in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Witch

Witch is the second class we have picked for you. The reason behind this pick is its speed and high attacks. But this class didn’t stop here. This will provide you with some great damage absorbing and healing skills.

The only disadvantage you find in this class is it does not provide much support to the allies. But the enemy’s debuffing abilities and her magical spear compensate for anything that is lacking in this class.

The Witch is for medium-range combat and destroys enemies as they come into her range.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Class Tier List Ranked

Swordsman Witch Rogue Destroyer Engineer

1. Swordsman

Swordsman is an A Tier class in our Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds because it deals more damage in less time. This class can deal some great damage with the one-handed blade. You can also find its unique and passive abilities below.

Unique Abilities

Flash: This will slow down enemies by 20% for 3 seconds by unleashing a series of fast attacks.

This will slow down enemies by 20% for 3 seconds by unleashing a series of fast attacks. Flying Slash: This attack can slow down enemies by 15% for 3 seconds with a swinging attack that causes damage.

This attack can slow down enemies by 15% for 3 seconds with a swinging attack that causes damage. Spinning Swords: The Swordsman will decimate the enemy by spinning forward.

The Swordsman will decimate the enemy by spinning forward. Magical Sword Cut: It is a huge magical cut that will damage the enemies.

Passive Abilities

Defense Call: The party’s defense increases against normal attacks because of this ability.

The party’s defense increases against normal attacks because of this ability. Last Stand: This will reduce damage and increase attack simultaneously.

This will reduce damage and increase attack simultaneously. Fortress: You can use this ability to increase defenses.

You can use this ability to increase defenses. Death Seal: This will cause normal attacks to inflict a stun every 30 seconds and increase the attack power.

This will cause normal attacks to inflict a stun every 30 seconds and increase the attack power. Blind Attack: The damage against the blind enemies is increased because of this passive ability.

2. Witch

The Witch is placed in the B Tier in our Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds best classes tier list. The reason behind putting it in Tier B is it is for medium and long ranges. You can find its unique and passive abilities below.

Unique Abilities

Piercing Storm: In this attack, the Witch will throw a Spear toward the enemy.

In this attack, the Witch will throw a Spear toward the enemy. Dancing Spear: It is a spinning spear attack that can deal a large amount of damage to the enemy it hits.

It is a spinning spear attack that can deal a large amount of damage to the enemy it hits. Storm Spear: This attack will slow down enemies by 20% for 3 seconds and is another spinning attack that can deal a handsome amount of damage.

This attack will slow down enemies by 20% for 3 seconds and is another spinning attack that can deal a handsome amount of damage. Rain of Spears: In this attack, a rain of spears attack from the sky hits the enemies, which will deal a large amount of damage.

Passive Abilities

Rapid Stream: This passive ability allows normal attacks to boost the team’s speed.

This passive ability allows normal attacks to boost the team’s speed. Armor Crash: This passive ability will help you reduce the enemy defense for 6 seconds and you can also stack up this ability.

This passive ability will help you reduce the enemy defense for 6 seconds and you can also stack up this ability. Bright Mirror: This ability guaranteed critical hits after every 8 basic attacks and increased damage.

This ability guaranteed critical hits after every 8 basic attacks and increased damage. Final Illusion: This ability increases the defense of characters whose HP is below 20%.

This ability increases the defense of characters whose HP is below 20%. Emergency Maneuvers: This ability can increase the chance of evasion. You can stack it up to 5 times.

3. Rogue

The Rogue is placed in A Tier in our Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Class Tier list because it offers some great balance between the support and attack. This ranged class can be very useful for your party, and you can see its unique and passive abilities below.

Unique Abilities

Rain of Arrows: This attack is used for showering arrows on your opponents.

This attack is used for showering arrows on your opponents. Multi-Shot: You can use this attack to push away enemies as you will be shooting forward in a cone.

You can use this attack to push away enemies as you will be shooting forward in a cone. Evasion Shot: You can continue to move back and shoot forward.

You can continue to move back and shoot forward. Spirit Arrow: In this, a spirit will launch an arrow at the enemies to deal massive damage.

Passive Abilities

Quick Move: This attack will boost your movement and attack speed for 5 seconds.

This attack will boost your movement and attack speed for 5 seconds. Burst Charge: The burst charge will help you increase your party’s utility gauge.

The burst charge will help you increase your party’s utility gauge. Barrier Breaker: This will break the barrier of the enemies because of increased damage.

This will break the barrier of the enemies because of increased damage. Enmity: The damage dealt and taken by enemies will be increased by 5 seconds.

The damage dealt and taken by enemies will be increased by 5 seconds. Death Hunter: The damage is increased when the enemies attack you. You can also stack it up.

4. Destroyer

The Destroyer is in A Tier of our Ni no Juni: Cross Worlds Class Tier list. Putting the destroyer class in A tier is its gigantic hammer that can deal heavy damage to the enemies. It is one of the best classes because it can take a lot of damage.

Its unique and passive abilities are given below.

Unique Abilities

Full Swing: A full spin attack that can deal great damage.

A full spin attack that can deal great damage. Brutal Strike: In this, the Destroyer will swing its hammer two times and deal damage to the enemies it hits.

In this, the Destroyer will swing its hammer two times and deal damage to the enemies it hits. Ground Slam: It is a slam attack in which the Destroyer jumps into the air and then does a slam attack.

It is a slam attack in which the Destroyer jumps into the air and then does a slam attack. Hammer of Fury: A giant hammer attack that can destroy enemies.

Passive Abilities

Just Guard: This ability can reduce the damage taken for 7 seconds.

This ability can reduce the damage taken for 7 seconds. Indomitable Soul: This ability will restore health once it is below 20%.

This ability will restore health once it is below 20%. Oath of Revenge: Once you take damage, this ability will boost your attack speed, movement speed, and defense.

Once you take damage, this ability will boost your attack speed, movement speed, and defense. Counter Slow: This can lower the enemy’s movement and attack speed.

This can lower the enemy’s movement and attack speed. Stand Firm: This will prevent one-shot attacks by limiting attacks to not take more than 50% health.

5. Engineer

The Engineer is placed in B Tier on our Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Class Tier list. This is a good class known for attacking and healing. You can always have an Engineer in your party for healing. Its unique and passive abilities are given below.

Unique Abilities

Burst Coil: This attack can cause damage and stun enemies for 1 second because of the airstrike.

This attack can cause damage and stun enemies for 1 second because of the airstrike. Elemental Blast: This attack will throw weapon elements to slow down enemies by 15% for a couple of seconds and deal damage.

This attack will throw weapon elements to slow down enemies by 15% for a couple of seconds and deal damage. Explosive Bullet: This ability will deal AoE damage.

This ability will deal AoE damage. Artillery Strike: It is a duo of cannons that can be used for dealing massive damage.

Passive Abilities