Ni no Kuni Best Familiars (Wrath of the White Witch)

Just like Pokemon, Familiars are the ones who fight for you against your enemies in Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch. This guide will tell you about the best familiars for each character in Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch.

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Best Familiars

Players stumble across monsters they may capture and groom to fight for them in combat while progressing through the game. Like Pokemon, some Familiars are strong, and some are weak.

However, familiars of the same kind can have drastically varying stats. The familiars are also made for diverse purposes.

Some are tanky

Some are attacking spellcasters

Some are a good utility Familiars

Some are built to be less robust but swift and strong fighters.

There are several characters in Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch:

Oliver

Esther

Swaine

Allie

Drippy

Shadar

White Witch

We have compiled a list of Best Familiars for some of the characters below:

Oliver Best Familiars

Snaptrap

Snaptrap is one of the greatest tanks and perhaps one of the Best Familiars in Ni No Kuni, having a good attack rating. Snaptrap offers a variety of techniques, including physical support, healing, and fire attacks.

Snaptrap is Whippersnapper’s third metamorphosis form, and Trapper Snapper is the second form. Claptrap, the alternative third form, has a greater defense but a significantly weaker attack. In Snaptrap, the balance of assault and defense is far more beneficial.

Purrloiner

Purrloiner possesses a strong attack and mobility speed, giving it a distinct edge in combat. The attack rating of the Puss in Boats is good. This familiar is simply Vulnerable to unconsciousness and disorientation and is not Highly Vulnerable to anything.

Dinoceros

Dinoceros is the strongest Familiar that you can ask for and has a decent tank as well. Dinoceros makes everything a piece of cake. The Catastroceros, a Metamorphosed variant, is so powerful that fights become uninteresting.

Catastroceros possesses a number of lethal attack tricks , including Earsplitter Trick, that inflicts outrageous damage. Poison is its only weakness, and it is immune to Unconsciousness.

Esther Best Familiars

Lumberwood

Lumberwood is the finest tank in the game and will never die if Esther is set on defensive duties and has this tiny fellow out.

Lumberwood is found in the No Longer Mine region, and it transforms into Limberwood before becoming Umberwood or Wildwood. Most gamers favor Wildwood, but if you are having trouble, try Umberwood, which has some healing abilities.

Griffy

Griffy is one of the most effective attackers you can give Esther. Greater Griffy is its secondary stage, after which you may pick between Griffurnace and Griffrigerator.

Napcap

Napcaps are fantastic spellcasters and healers. You can find Napcaps in the Golden Grove region, where they transform into Duncecap before becoming Madcap or Nightcap in their ultimate forms.

You should get it to level 32 as Duncecap to learn Second Wind before morphing it into a third form to make it the most efficient healer. Based on the skills it can learn, Nightcap is the superior healer of the ultimate forms.

Swaine Best Familiars

Thumbelemur

You will get Thumbelemur in the Ding Dong Dell storyline, but you can also get one from Swan Island afterward. Thumbelemur is a decent attacker, and when it metamorphoses for the third time, we prefer Aye-Aye Sir over Aye-Aye Catcher. It is because the latter serves as a healer, and there are better healers to pick from than Aye-Aye Catcher.

Bonehead

Bonehead is an assassin for Swaine. It can not only unleash powerful blows, but it can also withstand physical assaults. You can encounter Boneheads in the Golden Grove-South region, where they develop into Bone Ranger before becoming Bone Brigadier or Bone Baron in their ultimate forms.

Bone Baron, which can also be discovered in the Shimmering Sands desert location, is the best option for gamers. It is, however, preferable to raise your familiars yourself to make them as powerful as possible.

Monolith

Monolith is an excellent tank for Swaine because it has a solid defense and inherent resistance to physical assaults.

Monoliths may be discovered in Castaway Cove in the Bayous region, and they transform into Megalith before becoming Paleolith or Neolith. Both final versions are excellent, but Paleolith contains a useful skill called Upsy-Daisy that allows you to resurrect an unconscious ally.