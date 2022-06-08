Our Ni No Kuni 2 Socktopus Locations Guide will help you find the Socktopus during the quest ‘Best Seafood in Seatown.’ The locations can be tough to find, so we have highlighted some places to cut down on the effort and time you need to invest in finding them.

How to Start Socktopuses Quest in Ni no Kuni 2

The Socktoupses side quest has the official name of ‘The Best Seafood in Town’ in Ni No Kuni 2. This side quest is at number 58 in the game. You can unlock this sie quest after clearing Chapter 5: the Sea Queen Curse.

You will find this side quest, The Best Seafood in Town, in Hydropolis. To get this quest started, head near Nautes Harbor, where you will find Marina. Talk to her, and she will request you to find 3 socktopuses for her.

Once you can finally collect the required three Socktopus from the Market, head back to Hydropolis. Once there, find Marina and deliver these fish to her. As a reward, you will receive A Seafood Odyssey and 1,890 EXP. You also receive 730 Guilders (the in-game currency) for use.

Ni No Kuni 2 Socktopuses Locations

To complete the side quest The Best Seafood in Town, you must collect three Socktopus by search. In Ni No Kuni 2, you can find these Socktopuses in two ways.

As expected of any player, the primary way to find Socktopus in the game is to sail the oceans and randomly come across one. But remember, the location of Socktopuses is random as they can spawn anywhere in the ocean. So, it becomes difficult to find the Socktopuses in this way.

However, there is a greater probability of acquiring the Socktopus fish at Northwest near the cradle of light located at the Island of Cwsg-y-Draig. The other location with higher chances of getting these Socktopuses is from the Southeast from this space.

This is very time-consuming, and it will take your time and patience to collect 3 socktopuses for a side quest. Since this could get hectic, there is another, less common way of acquiring the Socktopus fish.

This method is much easier and more reliable to get the Socktopuses for the quest ‘The Best Seafood in Town.’ For this method, you need to have level 2 Kingdom. If you have that, then there is nothing to worry about. You have to build Fisher Fish Market in the kingdom. This is the only place to get Socktopuses without testing your patience.

Once you have built the Fisher Fish Market, you have to place a Citizen inside it to get the Socktopuses. You can place another citizen at the Fisher Man Facility in the Market. This will take around 25-30 minutes to get the 3 Socktopuses.

After collecting all 3 Socktopuses, head back to Hydropolis to give these 3 Socktopuses to Marina and get this side quest done.

This is all we have in our Ni No Kuni 2 Socktopus Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!