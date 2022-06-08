Ni no Kuni 2 Skirmishes, Best Skirmish Units, and Types

In chapter 3 of Ni No Kuni 2, the latest game in the Ni No Kuni franchise, Evan gets his own Kingdom, and that means one thing, Battles. The ruler of the throne will need to lead his armies in the battles, and hence we have a fun little side activity in Ni No Kuni 2 called Skirmish Battles.

Since this is a new thing for the Ni No Kuni franchise, we have curated this Ni No Kuni 2 Skirmishes Guide, in which we have detailed everything that you need to know about these Skirmish Battles in Ni No Kuni 2.

What are Skirmishes in Ni no Kuni 2

Skirmish Battles introduced in Ni No Kuni 2 are large or small battles in which you, as Evan, must control a number of troops in battle and lead them to victory after defeating the opposing armies.

They work just like a real battle in which there is one commander, and he must lead his army of soldiers to victory by wiping out the enemy from the map.

Different units ranging from swordsmen to archers in the battle, will support Evan. At one time, you will have four units with you comprising different numbers of soldiers.

You get the option of rotating them to face the enemy or for using a strategic move. You can expect to come up against anything from soldiers to robots to dragons when you come to the enemies.

Ni no Kuni 2 Skirmish Units and Types

Each unit in your army is color-coded, and each one is strong against a certain type of enemy and weak against a certain type of enemy. The Red ones are your Sword units.

They are strong against Axe but weak against Spear. The Green ones are your Axe units, strong against Spears but weak against Swords. The Blue ones are the Spear Units. They are strong against Sword units but weak against Axe.

Yellow are the ranged units. They enjoy a longer attack range, but their attacks do not pack a lot of punch. The last unit type is the Purple one, and they are your Shield units.

They have an excellent defense but are very weak when attacking. You must always send stronger unit types to attack and refrain from sending weaker units to attack those they are weak against.

The game has a feature that will make this easy for you. If you see a blue line going from your units to the enemy units, this will mean that they are strong against this type of enemy.

If there is a red arrow coming from the enemy units to your units, it will mean that the enemy is stronger against your troops, so avoid sending that unit to attack. Keep this in mind, and you will have no problems in winning the Skirmish Battles.

Ni no Kuni 2 Best Skirmish Units

The best Skirmish Units we are going to recommend to you are:

Phorkys (Hammer)

Grimm (Sword)

Chip (Spear)

Speio (Magic)

These four units work best together, and you can easily win level 50+ skirmish missions in Ni no Kuni 2.

However, you may not be able to get Grimm at the start of the game since he becomes available in the later part of the Ni no Kuni. You can go with some other Sword unit till you find the Grimm.

Using Shock Tactics in Skirmishes in Ni no Kuni 2

In Ni no Kuni 2, Evan has an amazing ability to deploy the Shock Tactics. You will see a bar around Evan’s portrait that will slowly fill up during the battles, and once it is full, you can activate the Shock Tactics.

The Shock Tactic will power up all the units and make them very strong for a short period.

This will work against all the units in the game, and you have to use the time you get to turn the tides. You should only use it against a stronger unit than your unit.

This concludes our Ni No Kuni 2 Skirmishes Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!