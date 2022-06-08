Ni no Kuni 2 Silver and Gold Nuggets Farming Locations

This guide will tell you some very useful tips and tricks on finding Silver and Gold Nuggets Farming Locations in Ni No Kuni 2. We will tell you what you can do to increase your chances of finding them.

Nuggets are just one of the things that you will require as you progress through Ni No Kuni 2. The Nuggets can be used for an assortment of purposes. However, finding them quickly can be a hassle, and that is why we have this Ni No Kuni 2 Nuggets Guide.

Ni no Kuni 2 Nugget Types

There are 2 different types of Nuggets for you to find, i.e., the Silver ones and the Gold ones. They can be used to build a number of stuff or complete a certain quest. No matter what they are used for, finding them is quintessential to progress forward with the game.

Let us go ahead and find out where to locate the Nuggets in Ni No Kuni 2. As expected, the Gold Nuggets are much harder to find than the Silver Nuggets and have much more useful.

Where to Farm Silver Nuggets in Ni no Kuni 2

The Silver Nuggets can be found in Mining Camp No.1, Eert Grove, Makronos, Swift Solutions Shop, and The Abyss. Mining Camp No. 1 is by far your best bet. You need to upgrade the Facility to Level 2, and you will get a few Nuggets every hour regardless of whoever is manning the facility.

If you have not gotten your camp leveled up, you can purchase the Nuggets from the Swift Solutions’ outlets. Alternatively, you can farm the Nuggets in the Eert Grove or the Calmlands in Goldpaw. The Silver Nuggets are usually dropped by Wyverns and occasionally roped by Slimes and Porc Chops.

You can also find the Nuggets near the Makronos and the Abyss areas if you look around the Hydropolis, but we would not recommend this as it could be fairly difficult to farm them here.

Lastly, you have to remember that upgrade your General Store in Evermore once you have found your first Silver Nugget in Ni no Kuni 2. That is because once your General Store is at level 2, you can buy Silver Nuggets from here, just like any other item in the Ni no Kuni 2.

Where to Farm Gold Nuggets in Ni no Kuni 2

The Gold Nuggets can be found in Blowtorch Cave, Drylands, Mining Camps of level 2 or above, and Swift Solutions.

The best way of farming the Gold Nugget in Ni no Kuni 2 is to build a mining camp in your Kingdom and upgrade it to level 2. Now you need to man your camp with people, and it will get you the Golden Nuggets.

The more citizens you assign to work here, the more Gold Nuggets you will get in your Kingdom Store.

You can find them in either the Blowtorch Cave or the Drylands if you cannot do that. These areas can be found towards the south of broadleaf in the eastern continent.

Golden Nuggets can be picked up by fighting robots or enemies or if they are lying about it. Sometimes, non-robotic enemies may also drop you some Golden Nuggets. However, the mining camps are the most efficient way to get both of the Nuggets, and that is how you should use them.

You can also get Gold Nuggets from Swift Solutions in exchange for the Token of Gratitude. You can get Tokens of Gratitude by completing tasks available at Swift Solutions.