Where To Find All Ni No Kuni 2 Tainted Monsters

Ni No Kuni is full of side quests and challenges that will keep you busy for hours after completing the main story. One of these challenges are many Tainted Monsters found roaming around the world of Ni No Kuni 2. These Ni No Kuni 2 Tainted Monsters offer a great challenge and are a great source of earning experience.

These Tainted Monsters are found all over the world so you will have to go out there and find their locations. To make things easier for you, we have curated this Ni No Kuni 2 Tainted Monsters Guide in which we have detailed the location of all the Tainted Monsters. You can follow these directions to find them and slay them easily to complete your list of Tainted Monsters in Ni No Kuni 2.

Ni no Kuni 2 Tainted Monsters Locations

In the world of Ni No Kuni 2, there are many giant Tainted Monsters roaming around that you can kill if you think you can conquer them all. There are 60 Tainted Monsters in total and the last 10 only spawn once the first 50 Tainted Monster have been slain. These Tainted Monsters are not at all easy to kill but we have some tricks and tricks for you, which will help you, slay these monsters with ease.

Some of these Tainted Monsters are part of side quests so if you are planning to complete all side quests, you will also have to kill a large number of these Tainted Monsters. Apart from being difficult to defeat, these Tainted Monsters are totally worth the effort. You will get awesome loot with a lot of XP and some very rare items that only drop from specific Tainted Monsters.

Before we start on the locations of these Tainted Monsters, there are some tips and tricks that you should know before heading to slay your first Tainted Monster. Keep in mind that these Tainted Monsters are the hardest enemy you will encounter in the entire game so you must go fully prepared to take them down.

You must match their level if you want to defeat them. Forget defeating them with a lower level. On the contrary, we recommend that you must be a few levels higher than the monster to defeat it easily rather than simply matching the level. Before going to a battle with a Tainted Monster, load up on healing items and revival items such as Angel’s Tears.

Cook up some meals and eat them right before the battle begins to get some skill boosts that will help you in defeating the Tainted Monsters. Use 100% charged weapons against them as much as possible. Use stun attacks and your combat skills for maximum damage. Also, use Higgledies against them. Some of them will really help you balance the fight in your favor against them.

Tainted Monsters Locations

There are 60 Tainted Monsters spread all over the world. Below you will find the locations of all these Tainted Monsters so you can easily find them and eliminate them.

Tainted Monster Where to Find Rewards Googah (Lvl 22) Found in Wiggly Way. 36331 XP, 1580 G, Elite Sorcerer’s Ring Prangles (Lvl 22) Found in Spineshiver Grove during Side Quest 27. 36332 XP, 1400 G, Three-Leafed Soreaway Magmanimus (Lvl 22) Found in Shipshire Cape during Side Quest 4. 36332 XP, 1430 G, Strong Sixth Censer (5) Clangston (Lvl 23) Found in Heartlands. 37988 XP, 1650 G, Bone Mail Mortimer (Lvl 23) Found in Tightfit Cavern during Side Quest 5. 37988 XP, 1500 G, Angel’s Tear (5) Mystral (Lvl 24) Found in Sundown Woods. 39646 XP, 2240 G, Wizard’s Posy Stormigan (Lvl 25) Found in Looksee Cave. 41306 XP, 2330 G, Soldier’s Spear Conflagra (Lvl 26) Found in Sundown Coast. 42967 XP, 2200 G, Sage’s Secret x3 Whammity (Lvl 27) Found in Dugout. 44630 XP, 2510 G, Greatsword Quilla (Lvl 29) Found in Starboard Isle. 47961 XP, 2700 G, Hurly Handgun Lily (Lvl 30) Found in Shallow Shoals. 49629 XP, 2790 G, Sea Breeze Sandals Yvan (Lvl 31) Found in Shallow Shoals. 51298 XP, 2890 G, Castle Crusher Puddley (Lvl 33) Found in Shrine of Pining. 54642 XP, 3780 G, Iceberg Blaster Fanger (Lvl 34) Found in Jack Frost’s Playground. 56316 XP, 3890 G, Backshot Bow Scintilla (Lvl 34) Found in Capaneus’s Crypt during Side Quest 48. 56316 XP, 3540 G, All-Be-Gone (3) Grimwit (Lvl 35) Found in Upheer Plain. 57992 XP, 4010 G, Elite Warrior’s Ring Gimpopo (Lvl 317) Found in Makronos. 61348 XP, 5030 G, Giant’s Bow Abnorma (Lvl 37) Found in Eert Grove during Side Quest 56. 61348 XP, 4570 G, Soreaway Sweet (5) Florette (Lvl 38) Found in Fathomless Forest. 63029 XP, 5170 G, Autumn Mantle Twinky (Lvl 38) Research Rejuvenate Spell at the Evermore Spellworks and then head to the Unsung Shrine. Once there, use the spell on it to rebuild the Shrine. Enter the Shrine once is it rebuilt to find the monster inside. 63029 XP, 5230 G, Cataclysm Ax Madusa (Lvl 40) Found in Larboard Isle. 66396 XP, 5440 G, Strongbox Boots Boarcher (Lvl 41) Found in Runaway Cave. 68081 XP, 5570 G, Starfall Sword Gaialith (Lvl 42) Found in Jack Frost’s Playground. 69768 XP, 6610 G, Daredevil’s Armor Dampo (Lvl 43) Found in Near Makronos during Side Quest 53. 71457 XP, 6150 G, One-And-All-Be-Gone Klogg (Lvl 44) Found in Drylands during Side Quest 42. 73148 XP, 6300 G, Four-Leafed Soreaway (5) BL-Ivion (Lvl 44) Found in Powder Keg Cavern during Side Quest 78. 73148 XP, 6300 G, Four-Leafed Soreaway (5) Skyrch (Lvl 45) Found in Near Broadleaf during Side Quest 75. 74840 XP, 6440 G, Songbook No. 20 Gryndl (Lvl 28) Found in Drylands. 74840 XP, 7080 G, Giant’s Tooth Flappy (Lvl 46) Found in Greenglade Cave during Side Quest 82. 76533 XP, 7480 G, Supreme Sixth Censer (2) Swellhorn (Lvl 46) Found in Wiggly Way. 76533 XP, 8230 G, Songbook No. 21 Crysolith (Lvl 47) Found in East Wood during Side Quest 115. 78229 XP, 7640 G, Savior’s Tear (2) Snotley (Lvl 48) Found in Ding Dong Well during Side Quest 134. 79926 XP, 7800 G, Great Sage’s Secret Akheilos (Lvl 48) Found in Leucippes’ Labyrinth during Side Quest 109. 88773 XP, 8000 G, Wizard King’s Secret Leolynx (Lvl 49) Found in Western Woods during Side Quest 132. 81624 XP, 8120 G, Sovereign Soreaway (2) Tusker (Lvl 49) Found in Dampshoe Cave. 81624 XP, 8760 G, Fish Fork Twygg (Lvl 51) Found in Wyverns’ Den during Side Quest 141. 85026 XP, 8290 G, Phoenix Tear Doombo (Lvl 52) Found in Shivery Shrine. 86730 XP, 10420 G, Blackwing Bow Dahlia (Lvl 53) Availble only after the completion of the main story. Load the game from the main menu and travel to the Belly of the Beast using Fast Travel Point ‘To World Map’. 88435 XP, 10620 G, Spiteful Staff Grimbaba (Lvl 54) Found in Nogo Plateu. 90141 XP, 10820 G, Steelpounder Toxina (Lvl 56) Found in Backwaters. 93560 XP, 11220 G, Wild Attire BL-Ammo (Lvl 57) Found near Broadleaf. 95271 XP, 11420 G, Frontier Flintlock Boarzerker (Lvl 58) Found in Tumbledown Shrine. 96984 XP, 11620 G, Warlord’s Armor Charmigan (Lvl 59) Research Rejuvenate Spell at the Evermore Spellworks and then head to the Sunshade Shrine. Once there, use the spell on it to rebuild the Shrine. Enter the Shrine once is it rebuilt to find the monster inside. 98699 XP, 12000 G, Prism Spear Sporespew (Lvl 62) Found in Shabby Shrine. 103853 XP, 13750 G, Wizard Costume Zapple (Lvl 63) Found in Ice House. 105574 XP, 14100 G, Flutterby Staff Snickersnarl (Lvl 64) Found northwest of Jack Frost’s Playground during Side Quest 170. 107297 XP, 12900 G, One-And-All-Be-Gone (2) Sindulata (Lvl 65) Found in Drylands. 121102 XP, 14410 G, Radiant Hearty Pendant Starless Knight (Lvl 66) Found in Bleachbone Shrine during Side Quest 161. 121102 XP, 14410 G, Radiant Hearty Pendant Ziggy (Lvl 68) Found in Jack Frost’s Playground during Side Quest 164. 114205 XP, 13710 G, Songbook No. 24 Storme (Lvl 69) Found in Farflung Cape. 115936 XP, 15300 G, High Heal Pendant

Once you have defeated these 50 Tainted Monsters, you will then get to face the mightiest of the Tainted Monsters. The following ten Tainted Monsters cannot be engaged before defeating the first 50 monsters. They are a true test of your patience and resilience.

Tainted Monsters Locations Rewards Lymina (Lvl 71) Found in Eventide Trail. 119403 XP, 17270 G, Bastion Boots Jellena (Lvl 73) Found in Briney Shrine. 122876 XP, 17750 G, Soulbreaker Porcopalypto (Lvl 74) Found in Plainview Plateu. 124615 XP, 17990 G, Goldpounder Seat of the Sea Beast (Lvl 75) Travel to the Fast Travel Point Leucippes’ Labyrinth and find the cave located on the purple island in the bottom right of your map. 140362 XP, 18240 G, Blightwing Bow Floode (Lvl 77) Found in Cloudcoil Canyon. 129842 XP, 18720 G, Infernal Mail BL-Yte (Lvl 78) Found in Factory Floors. 131588 XP, 18970 G, Nebula Sword Horraura (Lvl 79) Found in Old Well. 133335 XP, 19210 G, Old Well Elkwhisker (Lvl 83) Found in Nogo Plateau. 140340 XP, 21960 G, Pyramid Beam Mangala (Lvl 86) Found in Shrine of Unity. 145610 XP, 22760 G, Unbreakable Necklace Humphrey (Lvl 90) Found in Forest of Niall. 152661 XP, 23810 G, Executioner’s Ring

Once you have defeated 50 of these monsters, you will unlock the Achievement/Trophy ‘Scourge of the Tainted’. The last 10 Tainted will drop excellent loot apart from giving a large amount of experience. Defeating the Tainted Monsters will also prepare you for your ultimate challenge of the game, which is the level 95 boss of Dreamer’s Door Maze.

This concludes our Ni No Kuni 2 Tainted Monsters Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!