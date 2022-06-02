Four-Leafed Soreaway is like any other rare item in the Ni no Kuni 2. This item can be used to restore a large chunk of your character’s health. This guide will tell you complete details about the locations where you can find Four-Leafed Soreaway in Ni no Kuni 2.

Ni no Kuni 2 Four Leafed Soreaway Location

Four-Leafed Soreaway is important for completing the quest 037 Tiller, Long-Distance Rower. But you can find Four-Leafed Soreaway during that quest easily.

In this quest, you will get to the Abyss, using water slides to move to different fathom depths. You will find both up and down slides to reach the depth you want, not just that you can also use them for moving to a location on the side.

Inside the water, you will find the Four-Leafed Soreaway inside a chest. You have to get down to 3000 Fathom depth using the downslide to reach that chest.

After that, move to the southern part of the map to find the other slide that will take you up. Once you find the slide that will take you up, get to the 2000 Fathom depth level.

At 2000 Fathom depth level, you will find a red chest. Just open that chest and find the Four-Leafed Soreaway in Ni no Kuni 2.

There are some other locations where you can find the Four-Leafed Soreaway, given below.

Broadleaf Factory Area

You can also find Four-Leafed Soreaway inside a chest in the Broadleaf Factory area. You will need to get to the bottom area of the Factory. When you start to move towards the end of the Factory, you will need to search the area right before the Testing Room.

You will find a chest containing the Four-Leafed Soreaway in Ni no Kuni 2. You will also encounter the Droids in that area, so be careful.

Dreamer’s Maze Door Quest

While doing the Dreamer’s Maze Door quest in Ni no Kuni 2, you can find Four-Leafed Soreaway. You will find different chests during this quest, and one might have Four-Leafed Soreaway inside. But to open these chests, you will need Purple Orbs, as they are all sealed chests.

It is not a bad option to try if you struggle to find Four-Leafed Soreaway in Ni no Kuni 2.