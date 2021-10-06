If you’re having difficulty acquiring the Woodsman Armor Skin and other goodies while playing New World, worry no more. In this guide, we’ll explore How to Get the Woodsman Armor Skin and the rest of the DLC items.

How to Get the Woodsman Armor Skin in New World

Players who have pre-ordered the game or bought the Deluxe edition are entitled to some exclusive content along with a bunch of other goodies. Even though all of these items are pretty easy and obvious to get, it can still get overwhelming and hard to find them.

New World Deluxe Edition Bonuses

You’ll be acquiring the Woodsman Armor Skin in New World only if you’ve bought the Deluxe edition. Along with it, you’ll also receive Woodsman Boarding Axe Skin, Rock, Paper, Scissors Emote Set, and Mastiff House Pet.

Mastiff House Pet

Before we jump into how to access the Woodsman Armor Skin, let’s discuss the housing situation first. You’ll be only able to acquire the Mastiff House Pet once you have the housing part of your life sorted.

You won’t be able to reside anywhere until level ten. Once you reach it, you can immediately claim it after buying a house.

Woodsman Skins

As for the Woodsman Armor Skin and Woodsman Hatchet Skin, they can be accessed through your inventory. Click on your inventory and then press anywhere around your existing gear.

Upon clicking, it’ll give you options for that part of the gear, and you can press ‘change skin.’ You’ll now be able to choose between your premium skins.

Emotes

Lastly, for the Emote Set, just press the P key, and access the Rock, Paper, Scissors Emote Set in the Premium Emotes section.

New World Pre-Order Bonuses

Players who pre-ordered the game will receive Isabella’s Amulet, Fist Bump Emote, Expedition One Title, and Guild Crest Set.

Isabella’s Amulet

To equip Isabella’s Amulet, you don’t have to do anything. You’ll automatically be able to use it once you start the game. Simply visit the trinket slot, and you’ll have it there.

Fist Bump Emote

As for the Fist Bump Emote, just press the P key, and access Fist Bump Emote Set in the Premium Emotes section.

Title: Expedition One

As it turns out, you also get a title for pre-ordering the game. To claim it, simply press K and go to the option to select a Title. You can choose ‘Expedition One’ if you had pre-ordered the game.