New World Stonecutting Leveling Guide

Stonecutting is a skill in New World that belongs to the Refining Trade category. With this, raw Gemstones are turned into Cut gemstones and then you can socket them into the Armor and Weapons with gem sockets. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about Stonecutting leveling in New World.

New World Stonecutting Leveling

In stonecutting, you turn raw gemstones to cut gemstones and use them to create various Trinkets. To cut higher tier gems, you will need Stonecutting of higher level.

So how do you level up stonecutting in New World? Well, you can simply cut lots of and lots of gems constantly. The more gems you cut, the higher level you will reach. The more difficult job here is gathering all the resources involved which gets harder at higher tiers.

Stonecutting

You can do Stonecutting at the Stonecutting Table which is the crafting station for the stone that you find in the settlements. This table has different tier levels which you can raise by completing the town projects.

When you are in the crafting interface, the learned recipes can be seen on the left panel. When you select a recipe you will see the required materials for that in the middle of the screen.

Now let’s talk about the material and other skills which are required for Stonecutting.

Material and Other Skills for Stonecutting

Material requirements for crafting can range from 1 to 7 different types. For some recipes, you will need the material of a specific category. You cannot use a material of another category for crafting if the category is already mentioned. In New World, the raw gemstones have four tiers denoted by a grade.

Flawed (T2)

Ungraded (T3)

Brilliant (T4)

Pristine (T5)

The raw gemstones you found in the tiers given above can be from one of the following types.

Amethyst

Aquamarine

Diamond

Emerald

Jasper

Malachite

Moonstone

Onyx

Opal

Ruby

Sapphire

Topaz

Benefits of leveling Up Stonecutting

Stonecutting has its own benefits. You can slot these gemstones after cutting into the empty sockets of your Armor or Weapons and they will provide you with a defensive or an offensive perk.

The perk will depend on the type of item you slot the gem into. More powerful perks are associated with the higher tier of Gemstones. So, by leveling up stonecutting, you’ll get access to better buffs from your slotting.

How to Power Level Stonecutting

Crafting items from the lower Tier is the best method of quickly leveling up the Stonecutting Skill in New World. The main reason behind that is the cost of the crafting materials rises with higher Tiers. The cost to XP gained benefit is simply not in favor of the higher tier crafts

Furthermore, at a lower Tier, the resources are a bit easy to find so you won’t struggle to craft lots of items in that category.

Now we will tell you the details about what to craft at what level along with the required material for them. Just follow the guide below and don’t worry about anything else.

Level 0 to 50

For levels 0 to 50, you need to craft 391 Stone Block at Stonecutting Table Tier 3. You need the following material to complete the task.

1564 Stone

Level 50 to 75

For levels 50 to 75, you need to craft 51 Topaz, 51 Aquamarine, and 51 Ruby at Stonecutting Table Tier 3. Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.

51 Topaz

153 Flawed Topaz

255 Air Mote

102 Weak Solvent

51 Aquamarine

153 Flawed Aquamarine

255 Water Mote

102 Weak Solvent

51 Ruby

153 Flawed Ruby

255 Fire Mote 5 for each)

102 Weak Solvent

Level 75 to 100

For levels 75 to 100, you need to craft 67 Topaz and 67 Aquamarine at Stonecutting Table Tier 3.

Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.

67 Topaz

201 Flawed Topaz

335 Air Mote

134 Weak Solvent

67 Aquamarine

201 Flawed Aquamarine

335 Water Mote

134 Weak Solvent

Level 100 to 125

For levels 100 to 125, you need to craft 357 Lodestone Brick, 73 Brilliant Aquamarine, and 73 Brilliant Topaz at Stonecutting Table Tier 4.

Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.

357 Lodestone Brick

2142 Lodestone

11424 Stone

1071 Coarse Sandpaper

73 Brilliant Topaz

876 Flawed Topaz

2920 Air Mote

730 Weak Solvent

73 Brilliant Aquamarine

876 Flawed Aquamarine

2920 Water Mote

730 Weak Solvent

Level 125 to 150

For levels 125 to 150, you need to craft 415 Lodestone Brick and 85 Brilliant Topaz at Stonecutting Table Tier 4.

Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.

415 Lodestone Brick

2490 x Lodestone

13280 x Stone

1245 x Coarse Sandpaper

85 Brilliant Topaz

1020 Flawed Topaz

3400 Air Mote

850 Weak Solvent

Level 150 to 175

For levels 150 to 175, you need to craft 467 Obsidian Voidstone, 569 Brilliant Aquamarine, and 569 Brilliant Topaz at Stonecutting Table Tier 4.

Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.

569 Brilliant Topaz

6828 Flawed Topaz

22760 Air Mote

5690 Weak Solvent

569 Brilliant Aquamarine

6828 Flawed Aquamarine

22760 Water Mote

5690 Weak Solvent

467 Obsidian Voidstone (Tier 5)

23350 Lodestone

119552 Stone

11675 Coarse Sandpaper

467 Loamy Lodestone

Level 175 to 200

For levels 175 to 200, you need to craft 594 Obsidian Voidstone and 133 Pristine Topaz at Stonecutting Table Tier 5. Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.

594 Obsidian Voidstone

29700 Lodestone

152064 Stone

14850 Coarse Sandpaper

594 Loamy Lodestone

133 Pristine Topaz