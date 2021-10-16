New World Stonecutting Leveling Guide

Stonecutting is a skill in New World that belongs to the Refining Trade category. With this, raw Gemstones are turned into Cut gemstones and then you can socket them into the Armor and Weapons with gem sockets. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about Stonecutting leveling in New World.
New World Stonecutting Leveling
In stonecutting, you turn raw gemstones to cut gemstones and use them to create various Trinkets. To cut higher tier gems, you will need Stonecutting of higher level.
So how do you level up stonecutting in New World? Well, you can simply cut lots of and lots of gems constantly. The more gems you cut, the higher level you will reach. The more difficult job here is gathering all the resources involved which gets harder at higher tiers.
Stonecutting
You can do Stonecutting at the Stonecutting Table which is the crafting station for the stone that you find in the settlements. This table has different tier levels which you can raise by completing the town projects.
When you are in the crafting interface, the learned recipes can be seen on the left panel. When you select a recipe you will see the required materials for that in the middle of the screen.
Now let’s talk about the material and other skills which are required for Stonecutting.
Material and Other Skills for Stonecutting
Material requirements for crafting can range from 1 to 7 different types. For some recipes, you will need the material of a specific category. You cannot use a material of another category for crafting if the category is already mentioned. In New World, the raw gemstones have four tiers denoted by a grade.
- Flawed (T2)
- Ungraded (T3)
- Brilliant (T4)
- Pristine (T5)
The raw gemstones you found in the tiers given above can be from one of the following types.
- Amethyst
- Aquamarine
- Diamond
- Emerald
- Jasper
- Malachite
- Moonstone
- Onyx
- Opal
- Ruby
- Sapphire
- Topaz
Benefits of leveling Up Stonecutting
Stonecutting has its own benefits. You can slot these gemstones after cutting into the empty sockets of your Armor or Weapons and they will provide you with a defensive or an offensive perk.
The perk will depend on the type of item you slot the gem into. More powerful perks are associated with the higher tier of Gemstones. So, by leveling up stonecutting, you’ll get access to better buffs from your slotting.
How to Power Level Stonecutting
Crafting items from the lower Tier is the best method of quickly leveling up the Stonecutting Skill in New World. The main reason behind that is the cost of the crafting materials rises with higher Tiers. The cost to XP gained benefit is simply not in favor of the higher tier crafts
Furthermore, at a lower Tier, the resources are a bit easy to find so you won’t struggle to craft lots of items in that category.
Now we will tell you the details about what to craft at what level along with the required material for them. Just follow the guide below and don’t worry about anything else.
Level 0 to 50
For levels 0 to 50, you need to craft 391 Stone Block at Stonecutting Table Tier 3. You need the following material to complete the task.
- 1564 Stone
Level 50 to 75
For levels 50 to 75, you need to craft 51 Topaz, 51 Aquamarine, and 51 Ruby at Stonecutting Table Tier 3. Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.
51 Topaz
- 153 Flawed Topaz
- 255 Air Mote
- 102 Weak Solvent
51 Aquamarine
- 153 Flawed Aquamarine
- 255 Water Mote
- 102 Weak Solvent
51 Ruby
- 153 Flawed Ruby
- 255 Fire Mote 5 for each)
- 102 Weak Solvent
Level 75 to 100
For levels 75 to 100, you need to craft 67 Topaz and 67 Aquamarine at Stonecutting Table Tier 3.
Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.
67 Topaz
- 201 Flawed Topaz
- 335 Air Mote
- 134 Weak Solvent
67 Aquamarine
- 201 Flawed Aquamarine
- 335 Water Mote
- 134 Weak Solvent
Level 100 to 125
For levels 100 to 125, you need to craft 357 Lodestone Brick, 73 Brilliant Aquamarine, and 73 Brilliant Topaz at Stonecutting Table Tier 4.
Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.
357 Lodestone Brick
- 2142 Lodestone
- 11424 Stone
- 1071 Coarse Sandpaper
73 Brilliant Topaz
- 876 Flawed Topaz
- 2920 Air Mote
- 730 Weak Solvent
73 Brilliant Aquamarine
- 876 Flawed Aquamarine
- 2920 Water Mote
- 730 Weak Solvent
Level 125 to 150
For levels 125 to 150, you need to craft 415 Lodestone Brick and 85 Brilliant Topaz at Stonecutting Table Tier 4.
Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.
415 Lodestone Brick
- 2490 x Lodestone
- 13280 x Stone
- 1245 x Coarse Sandpaper
85 Brilliant Topaz
- 1020 Flawed Topaz
- 3400 Air Mote
- 850 Weak Solvent
Level 150 to 175
For levels 150 to 175, you need to craft 467 Obsidian Voidstone, 569 Brilliant Aquamarine, and 569 Brilliant Topaz at Stonecutting Table Tier 4.
Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.
569 Brilliant Topaz
- 6828 Flawed Topaz
- 22760 Air Mote
- 5690 Weak Solvent
569 Brilliant Aquamarine
- 6828 Flawed Aquamarine
- 22760 Water Mote
- 5690 Weak Solvent
467 Obsidian Voidstone (Tier 5)
- 23350 Lodestone
- 119552 Stone
- 11675 Coarse Sandpaper
- 467 Loamy Lodestone
Level 175 to 200
For levels 175 to 200, you need to craft 594 Obsidian Voidstone and 133 Pristine Topaz at Stonecutting Table Tier 5. Below we will tell you about the required raw material for all of them separately.
594 Obsidian Voidstone
- 29700 Lodestone
- 152064 Stone
- 14850 Coarse Sandpaper
- 594 Loamy Lodestone
133 Pristine Topaz
- 7980 Flawed Topaz (60 for each)
- 34580 Air Mote (260 for each)
- 6916 Weak Solvent (52 for each)