Gems in New World can be equipped with weapons and armor to provide useful buffs to players during their adventures on the island of Aeternum. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with how to get Gems in New World.

How to Get Gems in New World

In New World, to be able to reap the benefits of Gems, you will first need to implement a couple of steps. The first one is to farm the raw gemstones, while the second one is to craft the raw gems into cut ones.

In this guide, we aim to break those steps down for you and more. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

Farming Raw Gemstones

To find raw gemstones, you need to mine non-elemental ore veins, whether Silver, Platinum, Gold, Starmetal, or Orichalcum.

When you are mining these veins, there will be chances for a random gem to be dropped. You can enhance these chances by using Miner’s Charm or by taking meals that boost Miner’s Luck.

Otherwise, given that you have the coin, you can search the Trading Post for both Raw and Cut Gemstones.

How to Craft Gems

With raw gemstones at your disposal, to craft them into cut gems, you need to take them to the Stonecutting table.

If you have never cut a stone before, you will be able to cut Flawed forms of any raw gemstones, given that you have a single Flawed Raw gemstone along with two adjacent motes.

To get the required motes, you may need to invest in your Mining and Harvesting skills.

Furthermore, as your Stonecutting skill improves, you’ll be able to get your hands on better Cut Gemstones. They will, however, be costlier.

Here is the table showing the required skill level for cut gemstones of varying occurrences:

Cut Gemstones Occurence Required Skill Level Flawed Cut Gemstone Common Zero Cut Gemstone Uncommon 50 Cut Brilliant Gemstone Rare 100 Cut Pristine Gemstone Epic 150

The Cut Gemstones are further sub-categorized into various types of gyms, namely Defensive and Tank, Offensive and DPS, and Utility and Support.

Types of Gems

Below, we list the effects on both armor and weapons of various types of gems.

Defensive and Tank Gems

Abyssal Ward: Enhances Void damage absorption.

Arcane Ward: Enhances Arcane damage absorption.

Ice Ward: Enhances Ice damage absorption.

Elemental Ward: Boosts Elemental damage absorption

Lightning Ward: Boosts Lightning damage absorption.

Fire Ward: Enhances Fire damage absorption.

Physical Ward: Boosts Physical damage absorption.

Nature Ward: Boosts Nature damage absorption.

Slash Ward: Enhances Slash damage absorption.

Strike Ward: Enhances Strike damage absorption.

Spectral Ward: Boosts Physical and Elemental absorption.

Thrust Ward: Enhances Thrust damage absorption.

Exhilarate: When you’re below 30% HP, it allows you to deal extra damage.

Spectral Ward: Enhances Physical and Elemental absorption; more elemental than physical.

Wilderness Ward: Enhances Physical and Elemental absorption; more physical than elemental.

Retaliate: Allows boosted damage after you receive 3 hits.

Taunting: Allows you to generate more threat.

Utility and Support Gems

Lucky: Provides more chance of rare loot droppings.

Calming: Allows you to generate less threat. Hence, it is integral to healers.

Rally: When at full HP, it allows increased damage and healing of teammates.

Offensive and DPS Gems

Arboreal: Converts a percentage of damage to Nature. The damage is governed by base weapon or FOC, depending upon whichever is greater.

Abyssal: Converts a percentage of damage to Void. The damage is governed by base weapon or INT, depending upon whichever is greater.

Frozen: Converts a percentage of damage to Ice. The damage is governed by base weapon or INT, depending upon whichever is greater.

Electrified: Converts a percentage of damage to Lightning. The damage is governed by base weapon or INT, depending upon whichever is greater.

Ignited: Converts a percentage of damage to Fire. The damage is governed by base weapon or INT, depending upon whichever is greater.

Empowered: Converts a percentage of damage to Arcane. The damage is governed by base weapon or INT, depending upon whichever is greater.

Brash: Dishes out extra damage to targets with full HP.

Cruel: Dishes out extra damage to targets with an active crowd control effect.

Opportunist: Dishes out extra damage to targets with HP less than 30%.

Gambit: Dishes out extra damage when your stamina is not full.