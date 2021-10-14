Sliver of Adderstone is a unique resource that you can use to add more pockets to your bags in New World which is quite useful. So, for any New World fanatic, finding Sliver of Addrestone proves to be very beneficial. This New World guide is all about how and where you can find Sliver Adderstone.

Where to Find Sliver of Adderstone in New World

Sliver of Adderstone is mined from boulders found across Aeternum, but it’s way more than just swinging your pickaxe. The Sliver of Adderstone is one of the rarest ores, while only being uncommon in rarity (perhaps a bug?).

Some gamers feel the drop rate for an ore of such rarity is abnormally low. Using high-ranking gear, three or even four Sliver of Adderstone may be mined in an hour.

Equip Mining Luck Gear

If you want to find Sliver of Adderstone, make sure you have every piece of clothing that gives you extra mining luck, along with a pickaxe that has the same benefit.

Also, stock up on herb-roasted potatoes, since they provide you with increased mining luck for a long time.

There’s no way of knowing how long it’ll take, but it’s the only way you’ll be able to obtain the items on your own.

One thing you need to make sure that you go armed with your gear and food and keep shattering stones until you find the Sliver.

Trade for the Sliver

You can find Sliver of Adderstone by buying it from another seller through Trading posts in New World. However, due to its rarity, it can be a bit expensive. If you’re down on luck and have loads of spare gold, then maybe buying it might be your best bet.

So, put on all of your mining luck gear, eat some potatoes, and start smashing boulders if you want to obtain Sliver of Adderstone in New World