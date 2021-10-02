During the open beta of New World, many players were rocking the Great Axe weapon due to its heavy damage, good CC, and ability to pull enemies closer to you. Now that the game is finally out, we will be showing you the New World Best Great Axe Builds in this guide.

New World Best Great Axe Builds

Great Axe is a two-handed weapon that scales only with Strength. It is suitable for players that love to be the main focus out of your teammates in a fight. The Great Axe can be used for a tank build or for a high DPS build in PvE and PvP modes.

The DPS playstyle with the Great Axe should not be slept on. The ability to close the gap between you and the enemy with the Mauler tree makes it a heavy damage output weapon.

Below are some of the Strengths and Weaknesses of the New World Best Great Axe Build.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

Excels in close combat situations.

Keeps enemies closer to you to deal extra damage.

Provides high Area of Effect (AoE) damage.

Weaknesses

Since Great Axe is a two-handed weapon, most of the attacks are slow to execute.

Hard to fight against enemies that are far away from you.

Tough time against Zoners.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 5

Focus: 150

Constitution: 50

The Great Axe only scales with Strength, so it is important for you to spend most of your attribute points on Strength. If you are going for a Tank build with the Great Axe, use some of your points in the Constitution as well.

Secondary Weapon

Since Great Axe is more of an aggro-weapon, it is best to pair it with Life Staff, Hatchet, Sword & Shield, or Warhammer.

With the help of the healing abilities of Life Staff and the defense of Sword & Shield, you’ll be able to take on many enemies in PvE, or even 1v3 in PvP mode.

Great Axe Mastery Skill Tree

The skill tree for Great Axe is divided into two main parts. These are:

Reaper

Mauler

Reaper Skills

These skills focus solely on your fighting capabilities by providing more damage, chasing ability, and an ability to heal yourself in combat. Following are the skills that you need to invest points in for this build:

Reap (Complete Upgrades): This allows you to extend your axe 5 meters in the forward direction and deal 110% weapon damage to the enemy.

This allows you to extend your axe 5 meters in the forward direction and deal 110% weapon damage to the enemy. Charge (Complete Upgrades): Allows you to charge in the forward direction and perform a deadly upswing attack to deal 120% weapon damage.

Allows you to charge in the forward direction and perform a deadly upswing attack to deal 120% weapon damage. Execute: An overhead attack that deals 200% weapon damage to the enemies that get hit by it.

An overhead attack that deals 200% weapon damage to the enemies that get hit by it. Maelstrom: A fast-spinning attack that pulls enemies closer to you and deals 110% weapon damage.

A fast-spinning attack that pulls enemies closer to you and deals 110% weapon damage. Whirlwind: Another spinning attack that allows you to move in any direction while spinning and deal 50% weapon damage.

Another spinning attack that allows you to move in any direction while spinning and deal 50% weapon damage. Greed: Gives you extra 5% damage for 5s on Light attacks.

Gives you extra 5% damage for 5s on Light attacks. Keen Edge: Increases critical damage by 10%.

Increases critical damage by 10%. Critical Condition: A 15% chance for a critical hit on enemies with health below 30%.

A 15% chance for a critical hit on enemies with health below 30%. Critical Gains: Heals you for every 10% of the damage you deal with a critical hit.

Heals you for every 10% of the damage you deal with a critical hit. Frustration: Gives you 15% extra damage for 10s on every attack blocked by the enemies.

Gives you 15% extra damage for 10s on every attack blocked by the enemies. Death’s Embrace: Penetrates enemy armor by 10% for every attack against enemies with health below 50%.

Penetrates enemy armor by 10% for every attack against enemies with health below 50%. Blood Lust: This is a must skill to invest your points in. It allows you to move 30% faster and increase damage dealt with 15%.

Mauler Skills

Since most of the skill points are invested in the Reaper skill tree because of immense damage gain, you will also need to invest some points in Mauler as it is crucial for this build.

With the ability to trap your enemies and pull them closer to you, these skills will allow you to make the best use of the Great Axe.

These are the skills that you need in the following order: