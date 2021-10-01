Fire Staff is one of the magical weapons in New World, along with Life Staff and Ice Gauntlets. In this guide, we will be getting you up to speed with the best Fire Staff builds in New World.

New World Best Fire Staff Builds

Due to its large AoE and strong DPS, Fire Staff can be a quite handy weapon in New World. However, to get the most out of this weapon, you need to have the best Fire Staff Builds at your disposal. Our guide below breaks down everything you know about the optimal Fire Staff Builds.

Similar to every other weapon in New World, Fire Staff boasts some strengths and weaknesses, which we have highlighted below:

Strengths and Weaknesses

Let’s first go through the strengths of the Fire Staff weapon:

Strengths

Perfect for solo gameplay whether you are doing quests, or farming XP and loot.

Becomes more effective as you get further on in the game.

Features insane damage and self-heal.

With strengths come weaknesses. Here is the main shortcoming of the Fire Staff weapon:

Weaknesses

Provides only a single damaging ability.

Fire Staff PvP Build

Below, you will find the attribute distribution, secondary weapon, and skills used in our first build.

Attribute Distribution

Since you are going to be combining Fire magic which scales with intelligence and melee weapons which are primarily going to scale with Strength.

So, early on, you will mainly be distributing the points in Strength and Intelligence.

However, later on, your main attribute is going to be Intelligence. It’ll provide you some great buffs, such as bonus critical damage, bonus elemental damage, and more. These buffs will be the source of the majority of your damage.

Also, you will also be focusing on Constitution, since it’s great for increasing your base health on the build as well as provide HP boost to your potions, which in turn, allows you to survive and stand your ground.

Secondary Weapon

For the secondary weapon, you want to use Sword and Shield, due to its impressive weapon damage, as well as healing and defense abilities.

Once you have enough mastery points, start unlocking the following skills for this Fire Staff build in the order we have provided

Fire Staff Skills

Flamethrower : Generates a jet of flame from the tip of the Fire Staff, dishing out 34% weapon damage each second.

: Generates a jet of flame from the tip of the Fire Staff, dishing out 34% weapon damage each second. Fire’s Reach : Boosts the range of Flamethrower by 50%.

: Boosts the range of Flamethrower by 50%. Infernal Flames : Enhances the Flamethrower damage by 25%.

: Enhances the Flamethrower damage by 25%. Pyro Dancer : There is no cooldown on Flamethrower.

: There is no cooldown on Flamethrower. Incinerate : Deals 130% weapon damage through a fiery explosion and pushes back enemies 3 m.

: Deals 130% weapon damage through a fiery explosion and pushes back enemies 3 m. Scorched : There is additional burning on each hit of Incinerate.

: There is additional burning on each hit of Incinerate. Cauterize Wounds : Restores 20% of Incinerate damage dealt as HP.

: Restores 20% of Incinerate damage dealt as HP. Flame Out : Allows Incinerate to hit twice.

: Allows Incinerate to hit twice. Burn Out : Deals 129% weapon damage to targets while dashing through them.

: Deals 129% weapon damage to targets while dashing through them. All In : The cooldown of each Burn out hit is reduced by 5%.

: The cooldown of each Burn out hit is reduced by 5%. Meteor Shower : Rains down meteors, dealing 34% weapon damage on initial impact and an extra 20% damage each second while the targets remain in the AoE.

: Rains down meteors, dealing 34% weapon damage on initial impact and an extra 20% damage each second while the targets remain in the AoE. Immolation : You get 1% of your maximum mana for each target on the initial hit of Meteor Shower.

: You get 1% of your maximum mana for each target on the initial hit of Meteor Shower. Fiery Determination: Adds Grit when you cast Meteor Shower.

Sword and Shield Skills

Whirling Blade : Dishes out 145% weapon damage within 2 m.

: Dishes out 145% weapon damage within 2 m. Opportunity : Whirling Blade allows for 5% Rend for 10s.

: Whirling Blade allows for 5% Rend for 10s. Tactical Strike : Whirling Blade lowers down the cooldown on the ability by 10% for each enemy hit.

: Whirling Blade lowers down the cooldown on the ability by 10% for each enemy hit. Sturdy Shield : Allows a 15% additional physical armor.

: Allows a 15% additional physical armor. Shield Bash : Dishes out 50% weapon damage and stuns enemies in front of you for 2s.

: Dishes out 50% weapon damage and stuns enemies in front of you for 2s. Intimidating Bash : Increases Shield Bash’s threat and 100% more damage.

: Increases Shield Bash’s threat and 100% more damage. Concussive Bash : Boosts the stun duration of Shield Bash by 1s.

: Boosts the stun duration of Shield Bash by 1s. Defiant Stance : Reduces the incoming base damage from the attacker by 30% for 8s.

: Reduces the incoming base damage from the attacker by 30% for 8s. Final Countdown : When your HP is above 50%, damage reduction by Defiant Stance is increased by 20%.

: When your HP is above 50%, damage reduction by Defiant Stance is increased by 20%. Restoration : Grants you 15% of your HP when the effect of Defiant Stance runs out.

: Grants you 15% of your HP when the effect of Defiant Stance runs out. Recuperation : Boosts all incoming healing and regeneration by 10%.

: Boosts all incoming healing and regeneration by 10%. Sturdy Grip : Reduced stamina damage by 15% when you are blocking a melee attack with a shield.

: Reduced stamina damage by 15% when you are blocking a melee attack with a shield. Defensive Training : Gains 10% Fortify for 5s when you block an attack.

: Gains 10% Fortify for 5s when you block an attack. Elemental Resistance : Damage from all magical types is reduced by 10%.

: Damage from all magical types is reduced by 10%. Final Blow : The third attack in your light attack causes 15% more damage and increased threat.

: The third attack in your light attack causes 15% more damage and increased threat. Defensive Formation : When blocking, it reduces damage by 30% to all allies within 2 meters.

: When blocking, it reduces damage by 30% to all allies within 2 meters. Judgment of Helios: After the initial impact, all the hits deal 25%.

Fire Healer Build

Here is the breakdown of everything related to our second-best Fire Staff Build:

Attribute Distribution

Early on, you need to focus on Intelligence as it will complement this build perfectly.

After that, invest some points in Focus – at least make them 50 – to improve your healing ability.

For Constitution, 50 to 100 will do and you can easily get there through an appropriate gear.

Secondary Weapon

For the secondary weapon of this build, Life Staff is your choice, particularly due to its positives for the HP of you as well as your allies.

Below is the list of skills you should unlock for your weapons, in this order, for this Fire Staff build

Fire Staff Skills

Pillar of Fire : A targeted spell that deals 120% weapon damage.

: A targeted spell that deals 120% weapon damage. Spell Focus : Heavy attacks restore 5% of your maximum mana on hit.

: Heavy attacks restore 5% of your maximum mana on hit. Fiery Restoration : Heavy attacks reduce Fire Staff cooldowns by 10% on hit.

: Heavy attacks reduce Fire Staff cooldowns by 10% on hit. First Strike : Pillar of Fire deals 40% additional damage to enemies at full HP.

: Pillar of Fire deals 40% additional damage to enemies at full HP. Fireball : Dishes out a fireball that deals 200% damage on impact and leaves a 3m burning field that lasts 6s.

: Dishes out a fireball that deals 200% damage on impact and leaves a 3m burning field that lasts 6s. Clear Casting : This allows you to deal 10% more damage if you haven’t taken a hit in the last 3s.

: This allows you to deal 10% more damage if you haven’t taken a hit in the last 3s. Flare : Heavy attacks don’t consume mana anymore.

: Heavy attacks don’t consume mana anymore. Clear Mind : While above 50% mana, you earn 10% Empower.

: While above 50% mana, you earn 10% Empower. Spellslinger : Your abilities have an additional 15% chance of a critical strike.

: Your abilities have an additional 15% chance of a critical strike. Prophet of a Fire God : Your critical strike damage increases by 35% when holding a Fire Staff.

: Your critical strike damage increases by 35% when holding a Fire Staff. Runes of Helios : Increases your spell damage by 30% through a fire spell that places a 2m rune on the ground.

: Increases your spell damage by 30% through a fire spell that places a 2m rune on the ground. Catch : Direct hits with Fireball provides you 10% of your maximum mana and lowers down your Fire staff cooldown by 7%.

: Direct hits with Fireball provides you 10% of your maximum mana and lowers down your Fire staff cooldown by 7%. Pyromania : When holding a Fire Staff and health of below 50%, your damage is increased by 20%.

: When holding a Fire Staff and health of below 50%, your damage is increased by 20%. Incinerate : Deals 130% weapon damage through a fiery explosion and pushes back enemies 3 m.

: Deals 130% weapon damage through a fiery explosion and pushes back enemies 3 m. Arson’s Advantage: Gain 10% of your maximum mana per enemy hit by Pillar of Fire.

Life Staff Skills