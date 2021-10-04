Armoring is a skill in New World that belongs to the crafting category. To help you quickly and efficiently level up your armoring profession, we have prepared this New World Armoring Leveling guide with tips and instructions on how to approach the crafting system.

New World Armoring Leveling

Armoring allows you to craft different pieces of armor, whether they are light, medium or heavy. Another major advantage of Armoring is the ability to craft and sell Storage Bags or use them yourself to increase inventory capacity.

The Armoring skill depends on the other skills for the materials and resources. You can get the material required for crafting from other players as well by trading. To gather the materials and resources yourself, the following companion skills are highly recommended

Leatherworking

Skinning

Smelting

Mining

Weaving

Harvesting

We will cover some of the best ways to level up your Armoring trade skill along with rewards and recipes you can get after reaching the maximum level (200).

Armoring

The process of crafting starts by interacting with the Outfitting Station or Forge as these are the crafting station found in the Settlements. Both of them are used for different types of armor crafting.

The Outfitting Station is used for crafting the light and medium armor and the Storage bags. On the other hand, Forge is used for crafting the heavy armor type in the New World.

You can see the learned recipes in the left panel of the crafting interface. When you are going to craft a piece of armor there are chances that you may found a perk or more.

You may found an empty gem pocket or nothing as the outcomes are random but still you can use the Azoth which is a special resource that can increase the chances of finding a perk or socket while crafting.

Material and Other Skills for Armoring

In the crafting interface, you can see the materials panel in the middle of the display showing the required materials. Each crafted item will need Primary material and at least one secondary material.

You can also add a special perk to predetermine the first perk which you want to add to the item. Azoth can also be added to increase the chance of getting a perk or gem socket.

The materials which can be added are given below

Tier 2 Metals

Refined Wood

Leather

Azoth

Special Resources

Benefits of leveling Up Armoring

Leveling up the Armoring has its own benefits. This will help you in crafting a better armor that is more powerful. The chances of getting the Perks and gem sockets with them are also improved by Leveling up the Armoring.

As you level up more recipes will be unlocked. Along with the more recipes, the more powerful versions of the existing recipe will also be unlocked. You should keep leveling up till you reach the max level of 200.

How to Power Level Armoring

Sticking to a lower Tier is the best method of quickly leveling up the Armoring Skill in New World. The main reason behind that is the cost of the crafting materials as they rise with higher Tier.

The cost of crafting almost doubles at higher Tiers so it is not recommended. The other reason that you should go with a lower Tier is the resources are a bit easy to find.

Now we will tell you the details about what to craft at what level along with the required material for them. Just follow the guide below and don’t worry about anything else.

Level 0-50

For the first 50 levels you need to craft 27 Rough Leather Coat at the Outfitting Station which requires the following resources:

324 Linen OR 1296 fibers

1296 fibers 594 Coarse leather OR 2376 Rawhide

2376 Rawhide 27 iron ingot OR 108 Iron Ore

Level 50-100

You need to craft 320 Rugged Leather Gloves from Level 50 to 100. You will be needing these resources to accomplish this task:

1280 Linen OR 5120 fibers

5120 fibers 1280 Rugged Leather OR 5120 Coarse Leather, 20480 Rawhide, and 1280 Tannin

5120 Coarse Leather, 20480 Rawhide, and 1280 Tannin 320 iron ingot OR 1280 Iron Ore

Level 100-200

You need to craft 4248 Rough Leather Coat from Level 100 to 200. You will be needing these resources to accomplish this task: