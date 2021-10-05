This is the New World Arcana Leveling guide which will cover everything there is to know about the methods and ways to fasten the leveling speed of Arcana Crafting Trade Skill, along with what items are ideal and should be focused on to level up faster.

New World Arcana Leveling

Arcana is one of the 7 crafting-based trade skills that you can choose in the New World, an MMORPG released by Amazon Games. The grind for different skills is definitely fun. However, having a plan before you start leveling up in New World is a wise strategy.

You have the choice to choose from any of the 7 crafting professions like Jewelcrafting where each profession excels in certain items and recipes. As you level your trade skills up, you’ll unlock exciting new things to unlock that will aid you through your journey.

Arcana

The Arcana Crafting Skill focuses mainly on crafting magical weapons, potions, ice gauntlets, and anything related to alchemy. These items and potions are pretty useful in combat and will provide you with a competitive advantage over your opponents.

The Arcanists with a higher level will always have powerful weapons, potions, and can craft weapons with a high Gear Score.

Arcana can only be performed at an Arcane Repository, which is found in Settlements. You will need to take on Town Projects in order to reach a Tier level that will allow you to craft.

Every craftable weapon has a tier level that your Arcane Repository should meet, or else you need to find another settlement with a higher level Arcane Repository or level up your current Arcane Repository tier level.

Required Materials

For the materials that you need to level your Arcana skill, you will need to use all of the gathering resources in this game like fishing, mining, skinning, and harvesting resources.

This will take you a lot of time to gather all of the materials to level up quickly. Below is the list of the materials that you need:

Oil

Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magical Plants

Fresh Water

Steel Ingots

Tanglewisps (~100)

Water Motes

Coarse Leather

Hyssop (50-60)

Related Skills

You can get additional XP for some of the skills that are related to Arcana Crafting Skill when you are performing Arcana. The two major sources of elemental resources for Arcanists are Mining and Harvesting that are required for this skill.

Here are the skills that rely on Arcana:

Harvesting

Logging

Mining

Wood Working

Smelting

Fishing

How to Power Level Arcana

Since there is no fixed way of leveling up faster in this game, there are many methods to speed up the process. For the Arcana Crafting Skill, we have come up with the following method to level up faster than usual:

Level 0 – 60

This is a huge leap from the start to Level 60, so you need to make sure that you have enough materials, along with a Tier 2 Arcane Repository.

Here is what you need to craft:

+17 ancient coating

+55 weak health potions

+419 focus potions

+40 mana potions

+144 corruption tincture

Level 60-100

You will need a Tier 3 Arcane Repository to go from Level 60 to near 100 or above. We will only be crafting two of these items for 690 Arcana skills per craft:

Steel Ice Gauntlet – 5 Coarse Leather, 6 Water Motes, 12 Steel Ingots

– 5 Coarse Leather, 6 Water Motes, 12 Steel Ingots Steel Life Staff – 5 Coarse Leather, 6 Life Motes, 12 Steel Ingots

Level 100 – As much as you need

When you are high level enough to get the Starmetal Ingots, you can use that to craft the following for the best XP:

Steel Ice Gauntlet – 5 Coarse Leather, 6 Water Motes, 12 Starmetal Ingots

– 5 Coarse Leather, 6 Water Motes, 12 Starmetal Ingots Steel Life Staff – 5 Coarse Leather, 6 Life Motes, 12 Starmetal Ingots

The only difference is the Starmetal Ingots from the previous levels and a Tier 4 Arcane Repository. When you find enough Starmetal Ingots, you will be able to craft the listed items for 1725 Arcana each.