New PlayStation 5 Model Released in Australia, Coming Next Month in Japan

A Twitter user noticed that the PlayStation 5 revised model is on the way for Japan. GEO Online, a Japanese retailer, published a page on its website for a new PS5. This console comes with a CFI-1200 model number, approved by Japanese regulators in May.

The retailer has specified September 15, 2022, as the release date for the new console. It also coincides with the previously announced price hike for the PlayStation 5 in Japan.

On Thursday, Sony announced the suggested retail price of its PlayStation 5 console in several regions. The company blamed the global economic environment, which included rising inflation. However, Sony Interactive Entertainment is not raising the price of the PS5 in the United States.

The recent PS5 version (CFI-1100) was released back in August 2021. The console seem to be 300 grams lighter with a smaller and simpler heatsink. It also updated the thumbscrew that can be screwed in without a screwdriver.

The PS5 CFI-1200 was first discovered through certification applications with Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in May. As with the previous CFI-1100, it is believed that there will be no improvements in the exterior design and size of the console. This version could bring the AMD 6nm chipset and make the console more widely available.

In addition, according to an Australian source, the new PS5 Standard Edition (CFI-1202A) will weigh 600 grams less than the original (3.9 kg instead of 4.5 kg). In other words, this model will be the same weight as the Digital version.

Also, the revised PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-1202B) will be 500 grams lighter than the original variant. (3.9 kg instead of 3.4 kg).

2020 Original: Standard 4.5kg / Digital 3.9kg

2021 Revision (CFI-1100): Standard 4.2kg / Digital 3.6kg

2022 Revision (CFI-1200): Standard 3.9kg / Digital 3.4kg

Based on these Lighter revisions of PlayStation 5, we can speculate that the rumored PlayStation 5 pro could be a slimmer mid-generation console from Sony. Since the reveal Fans and critics haven’t been happy about the size of the console so Sony engineers could be planning on make the PS5 more compact in near future based on Fan feedback.