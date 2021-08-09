Ubisoft Might Be Prototyping A New 2D Prince Of Persia

The acclaimed Prince of Persia franchise may or may not be returning to its decades-old roots with a new 2D Prince of Persia game.

Speaking during a new episode of The XboxEra Podcast earlier today, co-founder of XboxEra Shpeshal Nick stated that Ubisoft was working on a new 2D Prince of Persia at one point. However, as far as his trusted sources go, the project was at a fairly early stage and hence subject to change directions if needed.

The underlined notion being that Ubisoft was interested in the potential of a new 2D Prince of Persia on modern-day systems. The project could be a remaster or a remake of the original game, a spin-off, or even a brand new installment.

The only thing for sure at the time of writing, at least according to Shpeshal, is that Ubisoft was definitely exploring the idea of a 2D take on the franchise which may or may not be in active development pipelines.

The proprietary UbiArt Framework engine has already proven how beautiful games can look in 2D. The recent Rayman games for example, as well as Child of Light, and many others; all help to provide a fair idea about how a 2D Prince of Persia game would look and play. Hence, if Ubisoft was really interested in returning the franchise to its roots, there is certainly some potential to be had.

Prince of Persia still awaits for a brand new entry. The franchise was thought to be shelved indefinitely before Ubisoft announced the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake last year. The game was supposed to release in late 2020 but was delayed due to public criticism over its lackluster graphics and presentation. In June, Ubisoft announced that the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was delayed once again and will now be looking to release somewhere in 2022.