NBA 2K24 Best Paint Beast Build

Paint is an area in NBA where all the players fight for the ball control and try to score with layups or dunk shots. Having a player who is a beast inside the paint can change the whole course of the game in NBA 2K24. These players are gigantic, strong, and have extremely large wing spans. One thing we like to explain is that the paint area is actually colored differently from the rest of the court. It is right next to the basket and offers the highest opportunity to score goals and win rebounds.

In this guide, we will create a paint beast build in NBA 2K24 which is also proficient as an Inside Center. This build has amazing ball control, steal ability, rebound snatch and all of this topped with their unfathomable dunking ability.

Body settings and attributes for NBA 2K24 Paint Beast build

Paint beast players are offensive and defensive players with little playmaking abilities in the region. They also boast impressive physical strength to challenge both attackers and defenders.

We have carefully selected the following stats for our NBA 2K24 Paint Beast build. We recommend that you also allocate the same number of points to the stats as mentioned below.

Height 7’0” Weight 245 lbs Wingspan 7’5” Close Shot 64 Driving Layup 46 Driving Dunk 66 Standing Dunk (focus) 92 Post Control 39 Mid-Range Shot 60 Three-point Shot 67 Free Throw 58 Pass Accuracy 70 Ball Handle 35 Speed with Ball – Interior Defense (focus) 88 Perimeter defense 44 Steal 34 Block 87 Offensive Rebound 80 Defensive Rebound (focus) 93 Speed 66 Acceleration 56 Strength (focus) 99 Vertical 80 Stamina 90

As you can notice, our Paint Beast build heavily relies on dunks, interior defense, defensive rebound and strength stats to dominate the colored area of the court.

How to set up Paint Beast build

Paint beasts are great defenders and can turn the game on its head with their ability to dunk. Not only do they possess amazing strength to fight off the defenders, but they can also push the attackers with ease. Due to their massive height and weight, Paint beasts play an important role in controlling the ball inside the paint and act as a playmaker for their teammates.

The first part of our build deals with the offense. As Paint beasts in NBA 2K24 only control the paint area near the basket, the only attribute that we care about is Standing dunk (92). It allows us to perform perfect dunks from under the basket once we manage to push away the defenders.

The next part of the build is all about playmaking. As we are not concerned with controlling the ball here, the only thing we need to focus is on Pass accuracy (70). This allows us to pass the ball around in case we fail to convert it into a basket.

Next one is defense. Paint Beasts are marvelous defenders by default as it comes with the job. For this purpose, we have 88 points in Interior defense, 87 points in Block and 93 points in Defensive rebound. A paint beast is incomplete if they can’t defend their own paint in basketball.

Physical is the section where Paint beasts really shine in NBA 2K24. As the name implies, a Paint beast needs to be physically strong and have loads of energy to spare. For this purpose, we have put 99 points in strength to gain some of the best HoF badges in the game. 90 points go into Stamina and 80 into Vertical to complete this beastly build of ours.

Best Badges for NBA 2K24 Paint Beast build

Badges play an important part in creating a specific build in the game. For our Paint beast build in NBA 2K24, we have selected the following badges.

S-Tier badges

Anchor (Silver) : This badge improves your ability to defend the paint.

: This badge improves your ability to defend the paint. Catch and Shoot (Bronze) : This badge improves your ability to do a jump shot after a catch.

: This badge improves your ability to do a jump shot after a catch. Boxout Beast (HoF) : this badge improves your ability to fight in paint region and get a good chance for a rebound.

: this badge improves your ability to fight in paint region and get a good chance for a rebound. Brick Wall (HoF) : This badge increases effectiveness of screens and allows you to drain energy from opponents on contact.

: This badge increases effectiveness of screens and allows you to drain energy from opponents on contact. Bulldozer (HoF) : This badge allows you to control the ball more efficiently against overpowering defenders.

: This badge allows you to control the ball more efficiently against overpowering defenders. Chase Down Artist (Gold) : This increases your chances to get a chase-down block against the opponents.

: This increases your chances to get a chase-down block against the opponents. Pogo Stick (Gold) : This badge allows you to recover and jump higher after a landing.

: This badge allows you to recover and jump higher after a landing. Rise Up (Gold): You can now easily dunk when you are under the basket.

A-Tier badges for Paint Beast build in NBA 2K24

Aerial Wizard (Gold) : This badge improves your ability to finish lobs and putbacks around the rim.

: This badge improves your ability to finish lobs and putbacks around the rim. Green Machine (Bronze) : You get a bonus for successful consecutive releases.

: You get a bonus for successful consecutive releases. Post Lockdown (Gold): This ability allows you to defend post moves efficiently.

B-Tier badges

Immovable Enforcer (HoF): You get stronger against ball handlers and finishers.

Best animations

To complete our Paint Beast build in NBA 2K24, we have the following recommendations for the animations.