NBA 2K24 Classic Teams Ranked

The 25th title of the greatest basketball simulator has just been released tributing Sabrina Ionescu and legendary late player Kobe Bryant on the cover. NBA 2K24 now allows its players to experience nostalgia as the developers have expanded the list of classic teams. Many fan-favorite teams include players as well will learn about other decades-old teams.

NBA 2K24 is released with a new technology called ProPlay. This allows players to remake the amazing and best historical moves of their favorite players to their liking. Many fans are keen to learn which new classic teams will be in the game. So, we have created a list showing all of them with their ranking.

All NBA 2K24 classic teams with their rankings

Starting from 60s, we will be covering all the classic teams in NBA 2K24 up to 2019 in this section.

All 60’s classic teams

Year Team Name Overall Ranking 1964-65 Boston Celtics 83 1964-65 Los Angeles Lakers 81

All 70’s classic teams

Year Team Name Overall Ranking 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks 82 1970-71 Los Angeles Lakers 80 1971-72 New York Knicks 82 1976-77 Philadelphia 76ers 82

All 80’s Classic Teams in NBA 2K24

Year Team Name Overall Ranking 1984-85 Milwaukee Bucks 80 1985-86 Chicago Bulls 78 1985-86 Boston Celtics 84 1985-86 Atlanta Hawks 80 1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers 86 1988-89 Chicago Bulls 79 1988-89 Detroit Pistons 83 1989-90 Cleveland Cavaliers 81

All 90’s classic teams

Year Team Name Overall Ranking 1990-91 Chicago Bulls 79 1990-91 Charlotte Hornets 80 1990-91 Portland Trail Blazers 81 1992-93 Chicago Bulls 81 1992-93 Charlotte Hornets 80 1993-94 Denver Nuggets 78 1993-94 Houston Rockets 79 1993-94 New York Knicks 80 1994-95 New York Knicks 80 1994-95 Orlando Magic 81 1995-96 Chicago Bulls 84 1995-96 Seattle Supersonics 81 1996-97 Miami Heat 82 1997-98 Utah Jazz 81 1997-98 Chicago Bulls 83 1997-98 Los Angeles Lakers 81 1997-98 San Antonio Spurs 79 1998-99 New York Knicks 80 1999-00 Toronto Raptors 80 1999-00 Portland Trail Blazers 80

All 00’s classic teams