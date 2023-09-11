NBA 2K24 Classic Teams Ranked

NBA 2K24 has a plethora of classic teams to satisfy your nostalgia cravings. With help of our guide, you will be able to find the best amongst the best teams.

The 25th title of the greatest basketball simulator has just been released tributing Sabrina Ionescu and legendary late player Kobe Bryant on the cover. NBA 2K24 now allows its players to experience nostalgia as the developers have expanded the list of classic teams. Many fan-favorite teams include players as well will learn about other decades-old teams.

NBA 2K24 is released with a new technology called ProPlay. This allows players to remake the amazing and best historical moves of their favorite players to their liking. Many fans are keen to learn which new classic teams will be in the game. So, we have created a list showing all of them with their ranking.

All NBA 2K24 classic teams with their rankings

Starting from 60s, we will be covering all the classic teams in NBA 2K24 up to 2019 in this section.

All 60’s classic teams

YearTeam NameOverall Ranking
1964-65 Boston Celtics83
1964-65Los Angeles Lakers81

All 70’s classic teams

YearTeam NameOverall Ranking
1970-71Milwaukee Bucks82
1970-71 Los Angeles Lakers80
1971-72New York Knicks 82
1976-77 Philadelphia 76ers82

All 80’s Classic Teams in NBA 2K24

YearTeam NameOverall Ranking
1984-85 Milwaukee Bucks80
1985-86Chicago Bulls78
1985-86Boston Celtics84
1985-86Atlanta Hawks 80
1986-87Los Angeles Lakers86
1988-89 Chicago Bulls 79
1988-89Detroit Pistons83
1989-90Cleveland Cavaliers81

All 90’s classic teams

YearTeam NameOverall Ranking
1990-91Chicago Bulls79
1990-91Charlotte Hornets80
1990-91Portland Trail Blazers81
1992-93Chicago Bulls81
1992-93Charlotte Hornets 80
1993-94Denver Nuggets78
1993-94Houston Rockets 79
1993-94 New York Knicks80
1994-95New York Knicks80
1994-95Orlando Magic81
1995-96Chicago Bulls84
1995-96Seattle Supersonics81
1996-97Miami Heat82
1997-98Utah Jazz81
1997-98Chicago Bulls83
1997-98Los Angeles Lakers81
1997-98 San Antonio Spurs79
1998-99New York Knicks80
1999-00 Toronto Raptors 80
1999-00Portland Trail Blazers80

All 00’s classic teams

YearTeam NameOverall Ranking
2000-01Philadelphia 76ers80
2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers 82
2001-02Sacramento Kings83
2001-02New Jersey Nets79
2002-03Dallas Mavericks81
2002-03Phoenix Suns79
2003-04Detroit Pistons79
2003-04Los Angeles Lakers82
2003-04Minnesota Timberwolves80
2004-05San Antonio Spurs84
2004-05Phoenix Suns81
2005-06Miami Heat81
2005-06Memphis Grizzlies79
2006-07Cleveland Cavaliers80
2006-07Denver Nuggets82
2006-07Golden State Warriors80
2006-07Washington Wizards81
2007-08Boston Celtics83
2007-08 Denver Nuggets82
2007-08 Houston Rockets 81
2007-08 Los Angeles Lakers 81
2009-10 Portland Trail Blazers82
2010-11Chicago Bulls81
2010-11Dallas Mavericks83
2011-12New York Knicks82
2011-12 Oklahoma City Thunder 83
2012-13 Memphis Grizzlies 80
2013-14Los Angeles Clippers 83
2013-14Indiana Pacers80
2013-14San Antonio Spurs84
2015-16Cleveland Cavaliers 83
2015-16 Golden State Warriors84
2016-17Golden State Warriors86
2018-19 Toronto Raptors83

