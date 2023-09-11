NBA 2K24 Classic Teams Ranked

The 25th title of the greatest basketball simulator has just been released tributing Sabrina Ionescu and legendary late player Kobe Bryant on the cover. NBA 2K24 now allows its players to experience nostalgia as the developers have expanded the list of classic teams. Many fan-favorite teams include players as well will learn about other decades-old teams.
NBA 2K24 is released with a new technology called ProPlay. This allows players to remake the amazing and best historical moves of their favorite players to their liking. Many fans are keen to learn which new classic teams will be in the game. So, we have created a list showing all of them with their ranking.
All NBA 2K24 classic teams with their rankings
Starting from 60s, we will be covering all the classic teams in NBA 2K24 up to 2019 in this section.