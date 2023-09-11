NBA 2K24 Best Big Man Builds For Current And Next-Gen

While making builds in NBA 2K24, you don’t need your player to be either too fast and not good at dunking or too heavy that he cannot jump, you will always need a player who is well-rounded in his domain. However, sometimes size does matter and that especially holds true for Big Man builds in NBA 2K24.

As the name suggests, Big Man players are giants, typically in the center position but not restricted to it. A Big Man build usually stands out from others due to the height and wingspan of the player. Having a big man in your team can allow for some great power plays and defense which is why we have created some of the best NBA 2K24 big man builds for you to check out.

NBA 2K24 Big Man 7’0” Center Build (Next-Gen)

The Big Man Center NBA 2K24 build is for those who prefer a 7’ big man build. This is a very balanced build and super effective. However, if you go more than 7’0” then you might not be able to shoot more consistently (personal recommendation) and might become too slow. Similarly, if you go for a very short height your rim protection might not be up to your expectations and it will eventually affect your game performance.

For weight, if you are super tall you will be stronger but if you are short you will be super-fast I think that speed has more importance than strength in terms of dunking because strength is only used to fight for position but that doesn’t mean that strength is not important.

So since speed is our concern for this build we will drop the weight and increase the wing span more than the last build as it will give us a better shooter.

Body settings

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Position: Center

Height: 7’0”

Weight: 237lbs

Wingspan: 7’8”

Attributes

Name Value Close shot 77 Driving Layup 45 Driving Dunk 65 Standing Dunk 90 Post Control 42 Mid-Range Shot 63 Three-Point Shot 77 Free Throw 64 Pass Accuracy 75 Ball Handle 40 Speed with Ball – Interior Defense 77 Perimeter Defense 40 Steal 60 Block 92 Offensive Rebound 72 Defensive Rebound 99 Speed 69 Acceleration 54 Strength 84 Vertical 80 Stamina 92

Badges

Tier S

Rebound Chaser – HoF

Boxout Beast – Gold

Pogo Stick – Gold

Rise Up – Gold

Catch & Shoot – Silver

Break Starter – Silver

Tier A

Work Horse – Silver

Post Lockdown – Bronze

Blinders – Bronze

Green Machine – Gold

Dimer – Silver

Interceptor – Bronze

Tier B

Pro Touch – Gold

Precision Dunker – Gold

Post Playmaker – Silver

Guard Up – Silver

Open Looks – Silver

Two Step – Bronze

Tier C

Giant Slayer – Gold

Special Delivery – Silver

Relay Pass – Bronze

Touch Passer – Bronze

Comeback Kid – Silver

Spot Finder – Bronze

NBA 2K24 Big Man Center Inside Build (Current and Next-Gen)

This is by far the youngest big man build I have recreated from my older game versions and has a lot of HoF badges that will help improve the game. This build focuses on playmaking which will result in a little lower defense. The only major problem I see with this build is offensive rebound but overall other things will compensate for rebound in this build.

For the Big Man Center Inside build, you can pretty much call it a slasher build but it works great for the inside build as you can easily dominate your enemies and win the game.

This build is the shortest amongst our big man builds but has a good body frame because according to its height, it has higher weight and a very big wingspan which gives it immense strength while playing and greater rebounds while defending the point.

The main goal of these players is to collect rebounds from anywhere and everywhere which can help them score even a single point.

Body settings

Position: Center

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 244lbs

Wingspan: 7’8”

Attributes

Name Value Close shot 60 Driving Layup 80 Driving Dunk 96 Standing Dunk 90 Post Control 32 Mid-Range Shot 40 Three-Point Shot – Free Throw 65 Pass Accuracy 77 Ball Handle 75 Speed with Ball 65 Interior Defense 84 Perimeter Defense 42 Steal 81 Block 87 Offensive Rebound 50 Defensive Rebound 85 Speed 72 Acceleration 60 Strength 92 Vertical 86 Stamina 96

Badges

Tier S

Chase Down Artist – Gold

Boxout Beas – Gold

Fast Twitch – Silver

Posterizer – Gold

Unpluckable – Bronze

Fearless Finisher – Silver

Tier A

Slithery – HoF

Big Driver – HoF

Physical Handles – Gold

Precision Dunker – Gold

Rise up – Gold

Anchor – Gold

Tier B

Aerial Wizard – HoF

Two Step – HoF

Bunny – HoF

Pro Touch – HoF

Acrobat – Silver

Relay Passer – Silver

Tier C

Spin Cycle – HoF

Whistle – Gold

Giant Slayer – Gold

Scooper – Gold

Float Game – Gold

Big Man Power Forward Build (Next-Gen)

As we all know power forwards in NBA 2K24 are players that usually have good footwork and are able to force opponent players into making bad shots or doing ankle break tricks. They do all this while usually guarding their paint.

Some of the Big Man Power Forwards are also called stretch fours since they are very good at shooting three-pointers. Another responsibility of these players is to rebound and defend attack from tall players. Usually, power forwards do not roam all around the court like small forwards but can move around depending on the situation at hand.

In this NBA 2K24 Big Man PF build the height of the player which we will set is going to be 6’10” with a weight of 221 lbs as we need these power forwards to jump high while rebounding and defending an attack from opponents and at the same time we also need them agile as they can play a crucial role in turning a game in their favor.

For this specific build, we have set the wingspan low at 6’11” in order to have a good high three-point shot at 85 with a limitless range. We must absolutely have a low wingspan which can technically result in bad defense but we can manage that defense even with this handicap since our main focus is not on defense but on offense.

But if you still want higher defense you can definitely increase the weight but it will result in slowing your character although you will get a bigger body which will result in max strength.

Body settings

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 221lbs

Wingspan: 6’11”

Attributes

Name Value Close shot 68 Driving Layup 70 Driving Dunk 87 Standing Dunk 55 Post Control 30 Mid-Range Shot 86 Three-Point Shot 85 Free Throw 75 Pass Accuracy 75 Ball Handle 75 Speed with Ball 69 Interior Defense 76 Perimeter Defense 60 Steal 51 Block 87 Offensive Rebound 70 Defensive Rebound 83 Speed 75 Acceleration 68 Strength 90 Vertical 75 Stamina 93

Badges

Tier S

Catch and Shoot – Gold

Corner Specialist – Gold

Blinders – Silver

Dead Eye – Silver

Unpluckable – Bronze

Limitless Range – Bronze

Tier A

Big Driver – HoF

Physical Handles – Gold

Brick Wall – Gold

Clay More – Gold

Green Machine – Silver

Agent 3 – Bronze

Tier B

Two Step – HoF

Aerial Wizard – Gold

Immovable Enforcer – Gold

Guard Up – Gold

Open Looks – Gold

Work Horse – Silver

Tier C

Spin Cycle – HoF

Whistle – Silver

Special Delivery – Silver

Spot Finder – Silver

Triple Strike – Silver

Blow By – Bronze

Big Man 7’2” Defense Anchor Build (Current and Next-Gen)

The main goal this NBA 2K24 Big Man build will achieve is strengthening our defense and at the same time it will have the ability to shoot 3-pointers just as the last build but it will be good in defense as well unlike the last one.

The anchors typically seal a defender from the line of passing the ball to your teammates. As hard as it is this technique needs to be perfect because if one mistake is made and your opponent gets the ball there are high chances that they can score a point on you. This build will generally help your team perform well at defense as it will work as a defensive leader.

About this build, we will need it to be lightweight with a greater wingspan so that our defense is strong and our player has the ability to run fast while performing the duties of an anchor.

Go with the following settings and attributes for the NBA 2K24 Big Man defense anchor build

Body settings

Position: Center

Height: 7’2”

Weight: 243lbs

Wingspan: 8’0”

Attributes

Name Value Close shot 76 Driving Layup 76 Driving Dunk 80 Standing Dunk 82 Post Control 65 Mid-Range Shot 73 Three-Point Shot 78 Free Throw 63 Pass Accuracy 76 Ball Handle 41 Speed with Ball – Interior Defense 86 Perimeter Defense 59 Steal 63 Block 93 Offensive Rebound 93 Defensive Rebound 85 Speed 58 Acceleration 48 Strength 86 Vertical 75 Stamina 90

Badges

Tier S

Chase Down Artist – HoF

Boxout Beast – Gold

Clay More – Gold

Post Lockdown – Silver

Corner Specialist – Silver

Blinders – Bronze

Tier A

Anchor – Gold

Brick Wall – Gold

Pogo Stick – Gold

Rebound Chaser- Silver

Guard up – Silver

Green Machine – Silver

Tier B

Work Horse – HoF

Off Ball Post – Gold

Interceptor – Bronze

Challenger – Bronze

Glove – Bronze

Pick Dodger – Bronze

Tier C