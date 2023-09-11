NBA 2K24 Best Big Man Builds For Current And Next-Gen

While making builds in NBA 2K24, you don’t need your player to be either too fast and not good at dunking or too heavy that he cannot jump, you will always need a player who is well-rounded in his domain. However, sometimes size does matter and that especially holds true for Big Man builds in NBA 2K24.
As the name suggests, Big Man players are giants, typically in the center position but not restricted to it. A Big Man build usually stands out from others due to the height and wingspan of the player. Having a big man in your team can allow for some great power plays and defense which is why we have created some of the best NBA 2K24 big man builds for you to check out.
- Big Man 7’0” Center Build
- Big Man Center Inside Build
- Big Man Power Forward Build
- Big Man 7’2” Defensive Anchor Build
NBA 2K24 Big Man 7’0” Center Build (Next-Gen)
The Big Man Center NBA 2K24 build is for those who prefer a 7’ big man build. This is a very balanced build and super effective. However, if you go more than 7’0” then you might not be able to shoot more consistently (personal recommendation) and might become too slow. Similarly, if you go for a very short height your rim protection might not be up to your expectations and it will eventually affect your game performance.
For weight, if you are super tall you will be stronger but if you are short you will be super-fast I think that speed has more importance than strength in terms of dunking because strength is only used to fight for position but that doesn’t mean that strength is not important.
So since speed is our concern for this build we will drop the weight and increase the wing span more than the last build as it will give us a better shooter.
Body settings
- Position: Center
- Height: 7’0”
- Weight: 237lbs
- Wingspan: 7’8”
Attributes
|Name
|Value
|Close shot
|77
|Driving Layup
|45
|Driving Dunk
|65
|Standing Dunk
|90
|Post Control
|42
|Mid-Range Shot
|63
|Three-Point Shot
|77
|Free Throw
|64
|Pass Accuracy
|75
|Ball Handle
|40
|Speed with Ball
|–
|Interior Defense
|77
|Perimeter Defense
|40
|Steal
|60
|Block
|92
|Offensive Rebound
|72
|Defensive Rebound
|99
|Speed
|69
|Acceleration
|54
|Strength
|84
|Vertical
|80
|Stamina
|92
Badges
Tier S
- Rebound Chaser – HoF
- Boxout Beast – Gold
- Pogo Stick – Gold
- Rise Up – Gold
- Catch & Shoot – Silver
- Break Starter – Silver
Tier A
- Work Horse – Silver
- Post Lockdown – Bronze
- Blinders – Bronze
- Green Machine – Gold
- Dimer – Silver
- Interceptor – Bronze
Tier B
- Pro Touch – Gold
- Precision Dunker – Gold
- Post Playmaker – Silver
- Guard Up – Silver
- Open Looks – Silver
- Two Step – Bronze
Tier C
- Giant Slayer – Gold
- Special Delivery – Silver
- Relay Pass – Bronze
- Touch Passer – Bronze
- Comeback Kid – Silver
- Spot Finder – Bronze
NBA 2K24 Big Man Center Inside Build (Current and Next-Gen)
This is by far the youngest big man build I have recreated from my older game versions and has a lot of HoF badges that will help improve the game. This build focuses on playmaking which will result in a little lower defense. The only major problem I see with this build is offensive rebound but overall other things will compensate for rebound in this build.
For the Big Man Center Inside build, you can pretty much call it a slasher build but it works great for the inside build as you can easily dominate your enemies and win the game.
This build is the shortest amongst our big man builds but has a good body frame because according to its height, it has higher weight and a very big wingspan which gives it immense strength while playing and greater rebounds while defending the point.
The main goal of these players is to collect rebounds from anywhere and everywhere which can help them score even a single point.
Body settings
- Position: Center
- Height: 6’10”
- Weight: 244lbs
- Wingspan: 7’8”
Attributes
|Name
|Value
|Close shot
|60
|Driving Layup
|80
|Driving Dunk
|96
|Standing Dunk
|90
|Post Control
|32
|Mid-Range Shot
|40
|Three-Point Shot
|–
|Free Throw
|65
|Pass Accuracy
|77
|Ball Handle
|75
|Speed with Ball
|65
|Interior Defense
|84
|Perimeter Defense
|42
|Steal
|81
|Block
|87
|Offensive Rebound
|50
|Defensive Rebound
|85
|Speed
|72
|Acceleration
|60
|Strength
|92
|Vertical
|86
|Stamina
|96
Badges
Tier S
- Chase Down Artist – Gold
- Boxout Beas – Gold
- Fast Twitch – Silver
- Posterizer – Gold
- Unpluckable – Bronze
- Fearless Finisher – Silver
Tier A
- Slithery – HoF
- Big Driver – HoF
- Physical Handles – Gold
- Precision Dunker – Gold
- Rise up – Gold
- Anchor – Gold
Tier B
- Aerial Wizard – HoF
- Two Step – HoF
- Bunny – HoF
- Pro Touch – HoF
- Acrobat – Silver
- Relay Passer – Silver
Tier C
- Spin Cycle – HoF
- Whistle – Gold
- Giant Slayer – Gold
- Scooper – Gold
- Float Game – Gold
Big Man Power Forward Build (Next-Gen)
As we all know power forwards in NBA 2K24 are players that usually have good footwork and are able to force opponent players into making bad shots or doing ankle break tricks. They do all this while usually guarding their paint.
Some of the Big Man Power Forwards are also called stretch fours since they are very good at shooting three-pointers. Another responsibility of these players is to rebound and defend attack from tall players. Usually, power forwards do not roam all around the court like small forwards but can move around depending on the situation at hand.
In this NBA 2K24 Big Man PF build the height of the player which we will set is going to be 6’10” with a weight of 221 lbs as we need these power forwards to jump high while rebounding and defending an attack from opponents and at the same time we also need them agile as they can play a crucial role in turning a game in their favor.
For this specific build, we have set the wingspan low at 6’11” in order to have a good high three-point shot at 85 with a limitless range. We must absolutely have a low wingspan which can technically result in bad defense but we can manage that defense even with this handicap since our main focus is not on defense but on offense.
But if you still want higher defense you can definitely increase the weight but it will result in slowing your character although you will get a bigger body which will result in max strength.
Body settings
- Position: Power Forward
- Height: 6’10”
- Weight: 221lbs
- Wingspan: 6’11”
Attributes
|Name
|Value
|Close shot
|68
|Driving Layup
|70
|Driving Dunk
|87
|Standing Dunk
|55
|Post Control
|30
|Mid-Range Shot
|86
|Three-Point Shot
|85
|Free Throw
|75
|Pass Accuracy
|75
|Ball Handle
|75
|Speed with Ball
|69
|Interior Defense
|76
|Perimeter Defense
|60
|Steal
|51
|Block
|87
|Offensive Rebound
|70
|Defensive Rebound
|83
|Speed
|75
|Acceleration
|68
|Strength
|90
|Vertical
|75
|Stamina
|93
Badges
Tier S
- Catch and Shoot – Gold
- Corner Specialist – Gold
- Blinders – Silver
- Dead Eye – Silver
- Unpluckable – Bronze
- Limitless Range – Bronze
Tier A
- Big Driver – HoF
- Physical Handles – Gold
- Brick Wall – Gold
- Clay More – Gold
- Green Machine – Silver
- Agent 3 – Bronze
Tier B
- Two Step – HoF
- Aerial Wizard – Gold
- Immovable Enforcer – Gold
- Guard Up – Gold
- Open Looks – Gold
- Work Horse – Silver
Tier C
- Spin Cycle – HoF
- Whistle – Silver
- Special Delivery – Silver
- Spot Finder – Silver
- Triple Strike – Silver
- Blow By – Bronze
Big Man 7’2” Defense Anchor Build (Current and Next-Gen)
The main goal this NBA 2K24 Big Man build will achieve is strengthening our defense and at the same time it will have the ability to shoot 3-pointers just as the last build but it will be good in defense as well unlike the last one.
The anchors typically seal a defender from the line of passing the ball to your teammates. As hard as it is this technique needs to be perfect because if one mistake is made and your opponent gets the ball there are high chances that they can score a point on you. This build will generally help your team perform well at defense as it will work as a defensive leader.
About this build, we will need it to be lightweight with a greater wingspan so that our defense is strong and our player has the ability to run fast while performing the duties of an anchor.
Go with the following settings and attributes for the NBA 2K24 Big Man defense anchor build
Body settings
- Position: Center
- Height: 7’2”
- Weight: 243lbs
- Wingspan: 8’0”
Attributes
|Name
|Value
|Close shot
|76
|Driving Layup
|76
|Driving Dunk
|80
|Standing Dunk
|82
|Post Control
|65
|Mid-Range Shot
|73
|Three-Point Shot
|78
|Free Throw
|63
|Pass Accuracy
|76
|Ball Handle
|41
|Speed with Ball
|–
|Interior Defense
|86
|Perimeter Defense
|59
|Steal
|63
|Block
|93
|Offensive Rebound
|93
|Defensive Rebound
|85
|Speed
|58
|Acceleration
|48
|Strength
|86
|Vertical
|75
|Stamina
|90
Badges
Tier S
- Chase Down Artist – HoF
- Boxout Beast – Gold
- Clay More – Gold
- Post Lockdown – Silver
- Corner Specialist – Silver
- Blinders – Bronze
Tier A
- Anchor – Gold
- Brick Wall – Gold
- Pogo Stick – Gold
- Rebound Chaser- Silver
- Guard up – Silver
- Green Machine – Silver
Tier B
- Work Horse – HoF
- Off Ball Post – Gold
- Interceptor – Bronze
- Challenger – Bronze
- Glove – Bronze
- Pick Dodger – Bronze
Tier C
- Slippery Off-Ball – HoF
- Comeback Kid – HoF
- Clutch Shooter – Gold
- Space Creator – Gold
- Volume Shooter – Gold
- Amped – Silver