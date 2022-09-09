NBA 2K23 Best Young Stars To Hire On A Budget

The brand-new NBA 2K23 offers a franchise mode to allow you to create your own team (MyNBA or MyGM) and in this mode, the best way to win a title would be to acquire the best players. Young and rising stars of the NBA with the best stats are often picked and for this reason, we have compiled a list of the top five young stars in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 best young stars

An NBA 2k game can be played in many different ways. Some prefer to grind out the My Career mode while others find it enjoying making and managing a team. A team that will go on to win multiple championships if you find the perfect setup.

To create the ideal setup and fill out your team with the best, buying veterans and the most expensive players isn’t always the right choice. Sometimes, you might need to look small and search from within the young rising stars of the NBA’s ranks.

The biggest benefit of hiring young stars is that they have a lot of potential to improve and can be acquired quite cheaply without worrying about the budget.

There are plenty of young stars to choose from when it comes to NBA 2K23 however the best ones that you absolutely should recruit are:

Luka Doncic

OVR: 95

3PT: 87

DNK: 75

Luka Doncic is a phenomenal player for the Dallas Mavericks. He has an average score of 21 and an overall rating of 95. He is the seventh highest-rated player in NBA 2k23’s top 100 players which makes him an ideal choice for general managers.

Ja Morant

OVR: 93

3PT: 79

DNK: 97

Ja Morant plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, and he is considered an extremely offensive player. His overall rating is 93 which is amazing considering he is an up-and-comer.

He currently ranks at tenth position on NBA 2k23’s top 100 list making him one of the better choices for general managers.

Jayson Tatum

OVR: 93

3PT: 84

DNK: 88

Jayson Tatum is considered by most to be one of the best players in the Bolton Celtics. His defense score is quite high and is currently at the ninth position of NBA 2k23’s top 100 players.

Zion Williamson

OVR: 87

3PT: 70

DNK: 97

Zion debuted for the New Orleans Pelicans and had an average score of 25.7 points per game. He is one of the main rising stars in NBA and has one of the highest DNK scores. He is currently on 25 in NBA 2k23’s top 100 players making him a great choice for general managers.

Trae Young

OVR: 90

3PT: 86

DNK: 30

Trae Young is considered to be one of the deadliest finishers in NBA history. He has great assists and despite being a sophomore has an overall rating of 90. He is considered an NBA all-rounder and is currently at the fifteenth position in NBA 2k23’s top 100 list.